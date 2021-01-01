Elliott just isn't a midfielder, at least not one that would work in our 3 man system with attacking FBs. He could be useful in a position which allows him to focus on the attacking end a little more without so much defensive responsibility. Thing is though, is he good enough for that treatment? I doubt it to be honest.



I don't know about Klopps comments or what we might do but I do know that (somehow) we still have a chance at top 4. However, the warning signs and deficiencies couldn't be clearer and, unless we are going to completely change our midfield set up (we haven't up until now) and throw more bodies at it, we are going to miss out on the top 4 without question. Villa and Leicester were both lucky results IMO and better teams (or anyone away from home) are going to just waltz through us at will and run up the score.



Obviously there is a budget and FSG don't spend but it really seems negligent in this instance. We don't want miracles but i can't understand how certain teams are spending more than us?