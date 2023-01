You don't get 22 caps for Brazil by the age of 23 if you are not a good player. Many people don't watch South American football, and don't know that Arthur was a regular for Brazil in their 2019 Copa America winning team. He has also played a significant role on Barcelona's 2018/19 title winning team. Then, in the summer of 2020, the suspicious swap deal with Pjanic happened, and since then his career went off the tracks.



I don't know how much of his quality is still there, but he is only 26 years old, and I am curious to see what he has to offer when fully fit ...



Playing for Brazil isn't the boon it used to be.He was solid enough at Barca without setting the world alight and had a bad time of it at Juve. His injury record is shite but he's also not exactly what we're missing. He's a Thiago-lite which is a good thing in terms of covering him if he's ever actually fit (ditto Keita) but he hasn't the qualities and attributes we're crying out for otherwise. He's no more quick or athletic than what we've already got.