Yeah, Arthur is a good player that would be an upgrade on both Milner and Ox in the midfield.



You don't get 22 caps for Brazil by the age of 23 if you are not a good player. Many people don't watch South American football, and don't know that Arthur was a regular for Brazil in their 2019 Copa America winning team. He has also played a significant role on Barcelona's 2018/19 title winning team. Then, in the summer of 2020, the suspicious swap deal with Pjanic happened, and since then his career went off the tracks.I don't know how much of his quality is still there, but he is only 26 years old, and I am curious to see what he has to offer when fully fit ...