Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 1141 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm »
Isn't one of the main problems with us signing more players our squad size?   Isn't there a regulation on how many first team players we can register?  Won't be easy to offload Ox and Naby in this window unless we give them away.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:07:57 pm
Has looked good on the YouTube compilations I watched when he was linked a few months ago, about as much as I can add.

But he can run and tackle so instant improvement, get him in.

I'm all for it. Grab him and Thuram in this window for relative peanuts and jack shit for risk - the way values are going, we could sell them in summer for 100 million apiece.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:42:03 pm
I mean, if you believe that they can't see the evidence of their own eyes or the mountain of stats that tell us that the midfield is broken, ok, but I don't think so for a second. Which is why I assume we are buying a midfielder this window. Anything else is insanity, really. No way our manager and his team can't see what is happening every game. There's loyalty and there's ignoring reality.


Same owners that wouldn't buy a defender when we needed one though,maybe they think that we'll get lucky and our Keeper will again come to the rescue with a bicycle kick in the 93rd minute
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:54:36 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:52:50 pm
I'm all for it. Grab him and Thuram in this window for relative peanuts and jack shit for risk - the way values are going, we could sell them in summer for 100 million apiece.

Think we should go for the player that Benfica are after to replace Enzo, cut out the middle man.  Can't remember what his name was, but I think he was another Argentinian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Isn't one of the main problems with us signing more players our squad size?   Isn't there a regulation on how many first team players we can register?  Won't be easy to offload Ox and Naby in this window unless we give them away.


How many have Chelsea got ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:57:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:56:33 pm

How many have Chelsea got ?

I would not like my club run the same way as Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:53:33 pm

Same owners that wouldn't buy a defender when we needed one though,maybe they think that we'll get lucky and our Keeper will again come to the rescue with a bicycle kick in the 93rd minute

Or the boss said no, I want Konate, I'll get by with what I've got rather than buy a player I don't want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #207 on: Today at 08:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:34 am
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?
https://fbref.com/en/players/01c3aff5/Weston-McKennie
https://fbref.com/en/players/8794e251/Adrien-Rabiot
doubt it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #208 on: Today at 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 07:57:30 pm
I would not like my club run the same way as Chelsea.

Me neither,was an honest question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #209 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:06:56 pm
Me neither,was an honest question.

I haven't got a clue, they are run a game of Championship Manager.  I thought the whole loan system was changed because they were herding young talent and loaning them out to the same clubs?  I guess they just don't register or plan to sell some of their squad in January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 07:50:58 pm
Isn't one of the main problems with us signing more players our squad size?   Isn't there a regulation on how many first team players we can register?  Won't be easy to offload Ox and Naby in this window unless we give them away.
Max 17 non Home grown players pretty sure that that maxed out currently.
Also Ox and Naby would have to agreed to leave i dont see why they would do that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:16:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:26:35 pm
It is interesting how people who have never seen Arthur play dismiss the idea of signing him on a permanent deal, yet they are willing to sign James Ward-Prowse  ;D

Yeah, Arthur is a good player that would be an upgrade on both Milner and Ox in the midfield. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:17:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:12:56 pm
Max 17 non Home grown players pretty sure that that maxed out currently.
Also Ox and Naby would have to agreed to leave i dont see why they would do that

Think we have 16 including Cody at the moment, so we can fit in one more non home-grown if we don't shift anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:37:59 pm
Thankfully, theres been zero indication we plan on making it permanent. Hopefully it stays that way.

I dont get this.  We obviously have a limited budget, we are losing 3 midfielders in the summer, hes an upgrade on 2 of them and is available for a decent fee. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:18:06 pm
I dont get this.  We obviously have a limited budget, we are losing 3 midfielders in the summer, hes an upgrade on 2 of them and is available for a decent fee.

I think people are judging him on his injury record?  I'm not passing judgement on him until I see him play more than the 30 odd mins (I think it was that much?) he has for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:17:19 pm
Think we have 16 including Cody at the moment, so we can fit in one more non home-grown if we don't shift anyone.
It was 16 with the 23 man squad in Aug/Sep. Cody makes that 17 with 7 homegrown players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:23:46 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:20:53 pm
It was 16 with the 23 man squad in Aug/Sep. Cody makes that 17 with 7 homegrown players

Do players under a certain count?  If not, we have no room in our squad for anyone else unless we ship some out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm »
Another Ecuadorian source saying we bid 60 mill for Caicedo

https://mobile.twitter.com/ecuadorenvivo/status/1609640887700561920
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:23:46 pm
Do players under a certain count?  If not, we have no room in our squad for anyone else unless we ship some out.
u21s are Jones, Elliott,Carvalho,Bajcetic,Ramsay, Gordon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Another Ecuadorian source saying we bid 60 mill for Caicedo

https://mobile.twitter.com/ecuadorenvivo/status/1609640887700561920

Its just noise. They've got to make their money somehow. They're actually quoting the Telegraph as their source.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #220 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Another Ecuadorian source saying we bid 60 mill for Caicedo

https://mobile.twitter.com/ecuadorenvivo/status/1609640887700561920

The dark webs saying if we get to 75 million via installments or whatever we get him.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:26:55 pm
u21s are Jones, Elliott,Carvalho,Bajcetic,Ramsay, Gordon
Looking at our squad below, we need to de-register someone to fit Cody in...

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson*, Keita, Arthur, Milner*, Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez

Notable U21s: Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Gordon

The only option would be to send Arthur back or sign Bellingham  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:28:09 pm
Its just noise. They've got to make their money somehow. They're actually quoting the Telegraph as their source.

Mate, when it comes to us these days foreign journalism is better than local ones. only Joyce is relaible but that's when it's complete he announces it.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:46 pm
The dark webs saying if we get to 75 million via installments or whatever we get him.  :D

To be fair Im warming to the idea of him, he does everything that our midfield is missing atm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:30:08 pm
Mate, when it comes to us these days foreign journalism is better than local ones. only Joyce is relaible but that's when it's complete he announces it.  :D

Well, we'll see. I'm calling BS on it though. I think you're so desperate for a signing you'll believe any rumor at this point, mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:35:41 pm »
I believe none of it till Joyce or Orny. I just deliver the messages to the forum.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:29:21 pm
Looking at our squad below, we need to de-register someone to fit Cody in...

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson*, Keita, Arthur, Milner*, Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez

Notable U21s: Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Gordon

The only option would be to send Arthur back or sign Bellingham  ;D
That 16 non home grown, 2 Keepers, 5 Defender, 4 in MF and 5 Forwards.
I think Bellingham or somebody like bennacer(I think qualifies as homegrown with his youth days at arsenal) granted I dont think he leaving AC Milan or Liverpool are in for him rn but basically would need to be u21 or qualify as homegrown to buy in Jan. Have 1 homegrown spot available(Also Jones is going to take a Homegrown spot next year, Likely for Ox)
Arthur loan cant be cancelled, international loans are for the year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
Arthur and even Adrian can open a foreign quota place, if it needs be. In fact, Arthur might be used more than Adrian if he stayed, however unlikely that may seem now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:43:06 pm »
We aren't signing Caicedo in my opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:47:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:42:01 pm
Arthur and even Adrian can open a foreign quota place, if it needs be. In fact, Arthur might be used more than Adrian if he stayed, however unlikely that may seem now.
Still need a 3rd goalie, dont think Klopp going to do. if Arthur back from injury would expect him to be used.
obv we will see but just dont see it happening rn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 08:43:06 pm
We aren't signing Caicedo in my opinion.

Don't think so at least not now,Brighton want a special price for not that special a player.

Quoted asking price at £85m so presumably would cost over 70,Chelsea prices.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:16:50 pm
Yeah, Arthur is a good player that would be an upgrade on both Milner and Ox in the midfield. 

You don't get 22 caps for Brazil by the age of 23 if you are not a good player. Many people don't watch South American football, and don't know that Arthur was a regular for Brazil in their 2019 Copa America winning team. He has also played a significant role on Barcelona's 2018/19 title winning team. Then, in the summer of 2020, the suspicious swap deal with Pjanic happened, and since then his career went off the tracks.

I don't know how much of his quality is still there, but he is only 26 years old, and I am curious to see what he has to offer when fully fit ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:47:24 pm
Still need a 3rd goalie,

Harvey Davies could easily take that slot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:00:57 pm
You don't get 22 caps for Brazil by the age of 23 if you are not a good player. Many people don't watch South American football, and don't know that Arthur was a regular for Brazil in their 2019 Copa America winning team. He has also played a significant role on Barcelona's 2018/19 title winning team. Then, in the summer of 2020, the suspicious swap deal with Pjanic happened, and since then his career went off the tracks.

I don't know how much of his quality is still there, but he is only 26 years old, and I am curious to see what he has to offer when fully fit ...
I main the main issue with Arthur, is that he's fucking injured, so it doesn't matter how good he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:47:24 pm
Still need a 3rd goalie, dont think Klopp going to do. if Arthur back from injury would expect him to be used.
obv we will see but just dont see it happening rn

Kelleher misses an awful lot of games and Ali's had injuries so you can't be too careful. It didn't make a lot of sense wasting a non-HG spot on a 3rd choice keeper in the summer though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:18:06 pm
I dont get this.  We obviously have a limited budget, we are losing 3 midfielders in the summer, hes an upgrade on 2 of them and is available for a decent fee.
Hes played 20 minutes since he joined the club and doesnt possess the traits we need in a midfielder at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:05:23 pm
I main the main issue with Arthur, is that he's fucking injured, so it doesn't matter how good he is.

Well, he is back to training next week, so we will have the chance to see how good he is, hopefully before the end of the month ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:08:06 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:47:24 pm
Still need a 3rd goalie, dont think Klopp going to do. if Arthur back from injury would expect him to be used.
obv we will see but just dont see it happening rn
I don't think it will happen either, but if we desperately need a foreign spot for a first-choice midfield player, we can and will definitely do something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:08:23 pm »
Would Caicedo take a non-homegrown slot in the squad with him being 21?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #239 on: Today at 09:09:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:00:57 pm
You don't get 22 caps for Brazil by the age of 23 if you are not a good player. Many people don't watch South American football, and don't know that Arthur was a regular for Brazil in their 2019 Copa America winning team. He has also played a significant role on Barcelona's 2018/19 title winning team. Then, in the summer of 2020, the suspicious swap deal with Pjanic happened, and since then his career went off the tracks.

I don't know how much of his quality is still there, but he is only 26 years old, and I am curious to see what he has to offer when fully fit ...

I dunno, Kleberson wasnt far off that and he was famously shit
