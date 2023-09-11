« previous next »
thejbs

Re: 2023 in Music
September 11, 2023, 11:50:20 pm
New slowdive album is superb.
Ziltoid

Re: 2023 in Music
September 12, 2023, 09:17:10 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ</a>
alonsoisared

Re: 2023 in Music
September 13, 2023, 07:51:06 pm
Can't believe I'm typing these words but the Olivia Rodrigo album is a decent listen ;D
Bread

Re: 2023 in Music
September 13, 2023, 09:58:45 pm
New Royal Blood album is sadly rather subpar. Easily my least favourite of the 4 albums they've released in their career so far.
ljycb

Re: 2023 in Music
September 13, 2023, 10:03:56 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on September 13, 2023, 07:51:06 pm
Can't believe I'm typing these words but the Olivia Rodrigo album is a decent listen ;D

Was really looking forward to it but preferred her debut if I'm honest.
Filler.

Re: 2023 in Music
September 13, 2023, 11:43:00 pm


Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  8, 2023, 03:07:50 pm
The new Róisín Murphy album is bloody superb. Some fantastic work by DJ Koze in twisting things around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjdSUze2c0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjdSUze2c0</a>

Pretty sure I'm hearing a sample of Keiichi Suzuki 'Satellite Serenade' as played on the opening of Sasha & Digweed's amazing 1996 remix album 'Northern Exposure'?


I'm so beside myself with anger at the BBC for them cancelling her I'm now down to fuck funding the BBC
AndyMuller

Re: 2023 in Music
September 15, 2023, 09:00:14 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  3, 2023, 09:59:56 pm
This, it's been our summer album, love it.

He's also the most wholesome celebrity on the Planet.

Seen him live earlier this year mate, went on a whim as only heard a few songs previously but he was just so much fun.
damomad

Re: 2023 in Music
September 15, 2023, 01:20:39 pm
Quote from: Filler. on September 13, 2023, 11:43:00 pm


I'm so beside myself with anger at the BBC for them cancelling her I'm now down to fuck funding the BBC

I read her initial facebook comments and nothing triggered me, due to me not fully understanding the science behind it. Reading it, it came off as misguided and maybe even boneheaded but lots of people are calling her a full on transphobe. Not for me to say whether this is true or not. It just seems there are certain topics that if you make an ill judged comment about, people forget it as soon as it's made, but on other topics you are cancelled into oblivion. Even writing this now I'm trying to word things appropriately although I'm sure someone is about to tell me how I'm defending her and should be tarred with the same brush!

I get the impression, the album is getting muted reviews in some quarters but they would be over the top hadn't this all happened. It's fantastic from start to finish.

Other stuff I've been listening to recently:
Jeff Rosenstock - Hellmode - There's a couple of duff songs on it but overall it's classic Jeff. Graveyard Song is brilliant.
Be Your Own Pet - Mommy - This chugs along nicely, Worship The Whip and Big Trouble are standouts.
Filler.

Re: 2023 in Music
September 20, 2023, 12:30:54 am
Quote from: Filler. on August  9, 2023, 11:23:35 pm
James Plotkin: Thaesea


Courgette flower beats screaming dog alien.



https://jamesplotkin.bandcamp.com/album/thaesea




Found out today that James Plotkin was the bass player for a thrash metal band called O.L.D on Earache records Mosh7. This has cemented my love for it.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 2023 in Music
September 20, 2023, 12:36:50 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 12, 2023, 09:17:10 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ</a>


A bit of a throwback to Blue Nile (if you are too young to remember, you'll have to look up)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YwkEFcN6w0
Hedley Lamarr

Re: 2023 in Music
September 22, 2023, 10:25:00 am
Listened to the new Teenage Fanclub album while out for a run, on first listen it's an absolute cracker.
Nick110581

Re: 2023 in Music
September 22, 2023, 07:02:59 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 22, 2023, 10:25:00 am
Listened to the new Teenage Fanclub album while out for a run, on first listen it's an absolute cracker.

Lovely on first couple of listens.
John C

Re: 2023 in Music
September 24, 2023, 07:55:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 20, 2023, 12:36:50 am
A bit of a throwback to Blue Nile (if you are too young to remember, you'll have to look up)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YwkEFcN6w0
Wow, you took me back there mate. I never noticed that at all, you must have consumed Hats far more than me to get that vibe.
I loved that album, and it certainly won't be for many peoples taste.
It got through weekly drives from Manchester in '89 when I went on day release.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 2023 in Music
September 26, 2023, 12:49:34 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 12, 2023, 09:17:10 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wmtyvKz8ubQ</a>
I get it now (nothing like Blue Nile this one), excellent, I have to listen to the rest properly
This track is up there for me for 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCrACQP4AtI
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI</a>
JP!

Re: 2023 in Music
September 26, 2023, 11:34:04 am
New 'surprise' National album, Laugh Track is one of the best things I've heard in a while.  After the first two tracks anyway.
bryanod

Re: 2023 in Music
September 28, 2023, 11:23:51 am
Quote from: JP! on September 26, 2023, 11:34:04 am
New 'surprise' National album, Laugh Track is one of the best things I've heard in a while.  After the first two tracks anyway.

Its great, and saw them live last week and still amazing. Mixing up set lists across all gigs with old classics, brilliant.
Hedley Lamarr

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
September 29, 2023, 11:25:46 am
Wilcos album dropped today, very Wilco but seeing as I love them that suits me.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 2023 in Music
September 30, 2023, 12:22:38 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 29, 2023, 11:25:46 am
Wilcos album dropped today, very Wilco but seeing as I love them that suits me.
Yeah, they were slipping of a cliff a bit until last year (although not live), Cruel Country would have been a fantastic single album, first signs of COUSIN did not thrill but sounds good with production by Cate Le Bon sounding good. The one thing about Wilco is the songs tend to get better with listening.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCXy_xoI1N4</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZBrfQDXIUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZBrfQDXIUU</a>



Not enjoyed 2023 that much but some stuff appearing now and on the horizon to make it worthwhile
Titi Camara

Re: 2023 in Music
October 2, 2023, 10:26:12 am
Missed CBL had dropped a new album 8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGLzvniLiBg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGLzvniLiBg</a>
ljycb

Re: 2023 in Music
October 8, 2023, 11:19:54 am
The new Sufjan Stevens album is brilliant. His best release in eight years.
Zee_26

Re: 2023 in Music
October 8, 2023, 04:39:44 pm
Quote from: ljycb on October  8, 2023, 11:19:54 am
The new Sufjan Stevens album is brilliant. His best release in eight years.

Yeah his direction into more ambient music didn't really gel with me, but I really enjoyed my first listen to his new one. More traditional Sufjan sound but with enough interesting twists to feel different. His three album run from Illinois, Age of Adz to Carrie and Lowell (including the live version) is up there with the all time greats so it's an impossibly high standard to keep to.
Scottish-Don

Re: 2023 in Music
October 12, 2023, 12:19:12 pm
Never thought I'd find an album better than Young Fathers this Year, but this has blown me away, superb Album.

Boston always unofficial

Re: 2023 in Music
October 14, 2023, 05:38:28 pm
Stomper 98 have a new album out. Lars from Rancid is playing on it but that doesn't detract  from the few songs i've heard so far.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lcy37FvsrL4&amp;t=7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lcy37FvsrL4&amp;t=7s</a>
duvva 💅

Re: 2023 in Music
Today at 12:28:47 am
Rival Sons second album of the year has just dropped. LIGHTBRINGER.

First listen and it feels like its up there with their best stuff. I think its a stronger effort than DARKFIGHTER from earlier this year. Theyre definitely partner albums with 14 songs across the two, but LIGHTBRINGER has hit me on initial listen more than any of their previous albums
baltic out here

Re: 2023 in Music
Today at 04:53:36 pm
New Tirzah album absolutely surprised and floored me. An artist who I had no interest in before suddenly made a stunning album. Took the experimental R&B approach to a whole new level by mixing it with headtripping psych and electronics. Meant to be listened as a whole piece. Just wow.
