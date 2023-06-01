« previous next »
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: 2023 in Music
June 30, 2023, 11:07:17 am
Half way through year....pick one album that does it for you so far, me....

https://www.loveinexile.net/#
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: 2023 in Music
June 30, 2023, 06:39:45 pm
The new Coral release, Oceans Apart with Cillian Murphy providing some back up!

https://t.co/p5OKbIjCxq
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 12:33:14 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on June 30, 2023, 11:07:17 am
Half way through year....pick one album that does it for you so far, me....

https://www.loveinexile.net/#
   

I've not liked much this year but Emiliana Torrini and the Colorist Orchestra is my stand out so far       
   Lonesome Fears     

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk</a>   
In  other news Meshell N'Degeocello is back, probably too jazzy for me but she's always worth watching 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/84OnQcQihww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/84OnQcQihww</a> 

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 11:20:39 am
One album this year? This might be mine. Big fan of Gigi Masin (especially his first LP with Gaussian Curve which I think was in my RAOTY about 8 years ago), and Greg Foat has done some interesting stuff in the past too. Together they bring some kind of ambient-jazz-weed-coffeeshop-vibe. Will be working and dozing off to this for the rest of the year.

https://gregfoat.bandcamp.com/album/dolphin

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 11:21:37 am
Also excited about announcement of new Alabaster DePlume LP: https://alabasterdeplume.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-fierce-grace

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 11:22:50 am


Also, new El Michels Affair 7" with Bobby Oroza whose album (last year?) I was a big fan of

https://bobbyoroza.bandcamp.com/album/whatcha-know-b-w-losing-it
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 11:25:04 am
Also enjoyed Bobby Lee, Bonny Doon, Brigid Mae Power LPs.

And especially this track from Kieran Hebden and Willian Tyler which hits all the right notes for me:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/728vP8jorLY&amp;ab_channel=PSYCHICHOTLINE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/728vP8jorLY&amp;ab_channel=PSYCHICHOTLINE</a>
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: 2023 in Music
July 1, 2023, 03:10:59 pm
I'd go with Bad\\Dreems - Hoo Ha!
                Galen and Paul - Can We do Tomorrow Another Day
                House Of All- self titled   
Standing out at this moment.Got the bartender at my local to play the first two and they went down well,try the House Of All later today.
Offline Filler.

Re: 2023 in Music
July 3, 2023, 09:36:12 pm
2023 winner of singular most extraordinary release (possibly ever) is by Canadian band Da Slyme from 1977 onwards.

https://celluloidlunch.bandcamp.com/album/da-slyme-if-theres-no-rubble-you-havent-played-collected-recordings-1977-89





The greatest punk rock album never made  by a band that played on stage with a toilet (inside joke). At this time (2023), its been 24 years since the last foray of Da Slyme. 45 years since its first. Time is a great leveller. It separates the feelings you had about a project at the early incarnation from an accurate assessment of its value and place. Age is a great leveller too. It turns a who cares attitude into a yeah it was better than it felt and back into a who the fuck cares and lets do it anyway attitude. So myself (Kirt Sic-o-via) and Stig Stilletto and No Moniker embarked on a journey through recordings of the shows and various rehearsal tapes (we only ever played around 30 shows). It was a proverbial gas, A trip down the bad craziness of memory lane. Jesus were we that bad (?) but look at all these other things that were great  I didnt ever remember that we played that good (note: it is punk and everything is relative) but it is definitely rock, and often abrasive rock to boot. Tuning is erratic and maybe even irrelevant (we didnt have guitar tuners until 82). The recording sources are varied, as one can also hear on our 1980 vinyl, if you are lucky enough to have or find one  only couple of crossovers here. Note: to find the double 1980 release you have to be lucky or rich, neither or both. Theres also a CD from 99. Same provisos apply. Recordings are from board tapes, recordings with a couple of mics in the ceiling, cassettes, reel-to-reel stereo or 4-track, and video sources. All are from live shows or rehearsals, plus a couple of radio ads. So, the quality varies. Thats punk too (not the homogenized mainstream studio/some producer variety). Its been a slice, talk to you again in 20 years...to be listened to in the spirits from which it was made.

Old Slyme motto: If theres no rubble, you havent played. This is the rubble of the years ............ Kirt Sic-o-via
credits
released June 1, 2023
Offline Nick110581

Re: 2023 in Music
July 4, 2023, 06:56:55 pm
The new Bdrmm record is sensational
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: 2023 in Music
Today at 03:37:21 pm
PJ Harvey album out tomorrow.  Listened to the leaked concert and loved every song.
