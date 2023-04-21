« previous next »
Re: 2023 in Music
Dinner Party - Enigmatic Society

Jazz supergroup consisting of Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and 9th Wonder.

Get on it.
Re: 2023 in Music
Just bought the new Alabaster De Plume. Lovely pair of tracks. On a fucking flexidisc ;D
Re: 2023 in Music
Not new, but back.

The Rat - The Walkmen (LIVE on The Late Show)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wEg_8mpp_Kk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wEg_8mpp_Kk</a>
Re: 2023 in Music
Love the boygenius album. I just think theyre three very good singer songwriters who work well together. Need to listen to some other bits and bobs from this year.
Re: 2023 in Music
Has anybody bothered with the new Metallica album, 72 Seasons? Personally really liked this album. It feels to me that some Metallica fans have their bar too high in regards to Metallica. A lot of fans turned their nose up at Hardwired to Self Destruct, and I see some turning their nose up on this. It feels like if it isn't on the same level as Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets or even The Black Album, then it isn't good enough.

For a bunch of dudes in their 60s to still go this hard and produce music of this intensity, I'm just going to enjoy it for what it is. A lot of rock bands have a far bigger drop off than this after 40 years in the biz.
Re: 2023 in Music
I'm heading to London soon to see a double bill of the great Shit and Shine. I've got no idea of what it's going to be like.


edit: some idea
Re: 2023 in Music
Quote from: Bread on April 23, 2023, 09:06:54 pm
Has anybody bothered with the new Metallica album, 72 Seasons? Personally really liked this album. It feels to me that some Metallica fans have their bar too high in regards to Metallica. A lot of fans turned their nose up at Hardwired to Self Destruct, and I see some turning their nose up on this. It feels like if it isn't on the same level as Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets or even The Black Album, then it isn't good enough.

For a bunch of dudes in their 60s to still go this hard and produce music of this intensity, I'm just going to enjoy it for what it is. A lot of rock bands have a far bigger drop off than this after 40 years in the biz.

Agree. I like it.
Re: 2023 in Music
I feel old

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pe_ToLvaVV4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pe_ToLvaVV4</a>

here's the album though
Re: 2023 in Music
Quote from: ljycb on April 22, 2023, 02:01:26 am
Love the boygenius album. I just think theyre three very good singer songwriters who work well together. Need to listen to some other bits and bobs from this year.

Finally been able to get round to giving this a few listens over the last week or so, and I'm really enjoying it. Probably finding myself most drawn to the Julien Baker-led tracks, a couple of which seems to have the crunchiest guitars on the album, but that's probably only because I wasn't quite expecting that having heard the EP a few years ago. And there's really no point comparing like that, because - as in the post above - the three just complement one another so well.

Love the single, and its video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bIX_ouNJsTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bIX_ouNJsTs</a>
Re: 2023 in Music
New Therapy? album out tomorrow according to 6music roundtable.They were good, dunno about these days.
Re: 2023 in Music
Love in Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily

Beautifully chilled meditative Lp...perfect for relaxed spring evenings..love it!
Been so disconnected to new music this year. It will change in the autumn probably and I'll catch up.

I did manage to discover this hiding in plane sight. A couple of years ago now but sweet jesus she can sing this.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l81u-oSIAp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l81u-oSIAp4</a>

billy woods and Kenny Segal album out this morning. Their last album together Hiding Places is a stone cold classic.  Kenny Segal did the production on Serengeti's Ajai and some of the recent RAP Ferreira albums - one of the best producers around. It'll be a great headphones hiphop album.

Now to find somewhere in Europe selling it. The Bandcamp page has $25 shipping on a $40 record.   
I'd not heard of these boys out of Adelaide before but this was on Craig Cherles this morning.Gonna investigate em.Good stuff.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XtOR1qhZzCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XtOR1qhZzCc</a>
Anyone given The National's new one a listen yet? It came out last Friday. Popping into town today, so planning to pick it up.

Re: 2023 in Music
Quote from: jackh on May  6, 2023, 10:38:26 am
Anyone given The National's new one a listen yet? It came out last Friday. Popping into town today, so planning to pick it up.


I think it's brilliant. I have found their recent releases a little hit and miss, but I think this is superb!
Whilst I am in this forum, I need to give the new Depeche Mode album, Momento Mori a big heads up. I think most fans would regard it as their best release since the 90s.👍
Re: 2023 in Music
The Lemon Twigs' latest is quite good, especially if you are into late 60s folk/early 70s rock. Love some of those Simon & Garfunkel / Byrds / Beach Boys-post Pet Sounds sounding tunes. While they continue to be quite pastiche as on their previous albums, this one has actually strong songs throughout. I think it's their best album thus far.

Quote from: telekon on May  4, 2023, 11:18:02 pm
Been so disconnected to new music this year. It will change in the autumn probably and I'll catch up.

I did manage to discover this hiding in plane sight. A couple of years ago now but sweet jesus she can sing this.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l81u-oSIAp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l81u-oSIAp4</a>
This is also worth watching, she's great.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1H5wSOWF-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1H5wSOWF-Q</a>
Quote from: S on May  8, 2023, 08:24:16 pm
This is also worth watching, she's great.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1H5wSOWF-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1H5wSOWF-Q</a>

That "Flowers" song by her is an absolute belter I reckon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1jnL9TGrEOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1jnL9TGrEOs</a>

Straight on the summer playlist this one, Janet Planet is a goddess  8)
Quote from: wz4jc3 on May  6, 2023, 11:24:50 am
Whilst I am in this forum, I need to give the new Depeche Mode album, Momento Mori a big heads up. I think most fans would regard it as their best release since the 90s.👍
Agreed, the albums after Playing The Angel fell flat and boring for me, Memento Mori is a real return to form, several memorable moments after a few listens.
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2023, 10:32:29 am
That "Flowers" song by her is an absolute belter I reckon.


Straight on the summer playlist this one, Janet Planet is a goddess  8)

Confidence Man are also one of the best live bands anywhere these days. They put on a hell of a show.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 10, 2023, 01:13:15 pm
Confidence Man are also one of the best live bands anywhere these days. They put on a hell of a show.

Had tickets last year in Liverpool but ended up swerving it because of illness.

Deffo getting them again next time they are here.
Otyken!!!

Mongolian throat singing. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gTdHaerMUeo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gTdHaerMUeo</a>
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2023, 10:32:29 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1jnL9TGrEOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1jnL9TGrEOs</a>

Straight on the summer playlist this one, Janet Planet is a goddess  8)

One of my fave live bands of the past few years. Shits and giggles for the whole show.

Nice bit homage to Steven Steigman's 'Blown-away Man' in the video.

Janet is indeed a goddess.
Seeing these guys in July.

Royel Otis - Sofa King
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qlcfgoTRtUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qlcfgoTRtUQ</a>

Royel Otis - Kool Aid
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JRi4V2486V8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JRi4V2486V8</a>

Royel Otis - Oysters In My Pocket (2022)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QtgcYmfo2iI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QtgcYmfo2iI</a>
Absolutely love these girls' new album. Sweet psych.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGuQyvqLg70&amp;ab_channel=SuicideSqueezeRecordsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGuQyvqLg70&amp;ab_channel=SuicideSqueezeRecordsQ</a>
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 11:12:29 am
Absolutely love these girls' new album. Sweet psych.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGuQyvqLg70&amp;ab_channel=SuicideSqueezeRecordsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGuQyvqLg70&amp;ab_channel=SuicideSqueezeRecordsQ</a>
Thanks for the recommendation. Very enjoyable album on first listen! Especially this tune.
