Has anybody bothered with the new Metallica album, 72 Seasons? Personally really liked this album. It feels to me that some Metallica fans have their bar too high in regards to Metallica. A lot of fans turned their nose up at Hardwired to Self Destruct, and I see some turning their nose up on this. It feels like if it isn't on the same level as Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets or even The Black Album, then it isn't good enough.



For a bunch of dudes in their 60s to still go this hard and produce music of this intensity, I'm just going to enjoy it for what it is. A lot of rock bands have a far bigger drop off than this after 40 years in the biz.