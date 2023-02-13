« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 in Music  (Read 2522 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #40 on: February 13, 2023, 09:49:31 am »
Quote from: stockdam on February  6, 2023, 09:37:21 pm
Not sure if this is the right place but for those who have not heard of a young artist called Ren then listen to the two videos below. The guy is an absolute genius and his style and music are astounding. Hes over in Canada at the moment getting treatment for a long-term illness so probably wont do a lot this year.

Note that these videos are live and one-take. His story telling is brilliant. Enjoy.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s_nc1IVoMxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s_nc1IVoMxc</a>




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TYAnqQ--KX0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TYAnqQ--KX0</a>

Sounds like an even worse Jamie T.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,650
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #41 on: February 15, 2023, 01:31:51 pm »
Watched the Oh Sees tonight after many years. Easily the best gig I have been to in a long time. They truly redefine the term "blistering". It was also the loudest gig I have been to in a long time and some two hours after the gig, my ears are still ringing and I genuinely walked out of the venue wondering if I was half deaf. It was one of the best concerts I have been to in a long while. Truly one of the premier live bands anywhere.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #42 on: February 15, 2023, 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on February  6, 2023, 09:37:21 pm
Not sure if this is the right place but for those who have not heard of a young artist called Ren then listen to the two videos below. The guy is an absolute genius and his style and music are astounding. Hes over in Canada at the moment getting treatment for a long-term illness so probably wont do a lot this year.

Note that these videos are live and one-take. His story telling is brilliant. Enjoy.

Nice one for sharing. He's certainly got a style - first clip had me thinking of Samuel Beckett ;D

Took a read of his Go Fund Me page - he's certainly been through it. Hope he gets the treatment he needs.
Logged

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #43 on: February 16, 2023, 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 11, 2023, 10:56:07 pm
Lee Mavers is back in the studio!

Whether its new music, yet another re-release of the debut album or There She Goes - take 9002, well wait and see!

One of his demos was used in... some car show or something?



As regards to this years music, was quite surprised by the new one by Lil Yachty. One part hip-hop, one part pop, one part psychedelic, quite an album to grasp.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #44 on: February 16, 2023, 03:14:23 pm »
His brother (Gary Mavers) was in Vera on sunday
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #45 on: February 20, 2023, 03:38:35 pm »
Young Fathers ' Heavy! Heavy!'..is wild..an exciting way to kick off 2023 purchases for me...unique..filed under Hip Hop but its out there on its own!
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #46 on: March 2, 2023, 08:21:48 pm »
Anyone listening to Mandy,Indiana on Marc Riley? I'd thow em in with that industrial/noise music vibe..pretty good.Album out in May.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #47 on: March 3, 2023, 11:34:21 am »
Love me some Alaskan music.

Portugal. The Man - Dummy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8xT0vWporWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8xT0vWporWs</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #48 on: March 7, 2023, 09:30:31 am »
Sparks - The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UTAxPhxADo0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UTAxPhxADo0</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skidz73

  • Kind Kenny... what a gent...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,002
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #49 on: March 12, 2023, 07:54:45 am »
Shames new food for worms is a welcome return.

<iframe width="420" height="315"
src="https://youtu.be/WquSaLZt91c">
</iframe>



Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #50 on: March 12, 2023, 08:20:59 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February 20, 2023, 03:38:35 pm
Young Fathers ' Heavy! Heavy!'..is wild..an exciting way to kick off 2023 purchases for me...unique..filed under Hip Hop but its out there on its own!

My vinyl landed on Friday so perfect timing for cleaning the house. Have loved these lads since first hearing 'Get Up'.

This album is another outstanding release that's almost 'churchy' in its feeling.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #51 on: March 13, 2023, 12:52:32 pm »
Got a very Summer 90's/00's Ibiza vibe. Going to be a great listen on the beach this Summer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dGEk2VI_m_U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dGEk2VI_m_U</a>
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #52 on: March 14, 2023, 11:36:38 am »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0iwsu2UVYbk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0iwsu2UVYbk</a>

My Fave track so far this year...one for the dancers and drummers.

( needs to be played loud on a good system and Bass)
« Last Edit: March 14, 2023, 11:44:57 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #53 on: March 14, 2023, 12:42:44 pm »
New single out by Barbara Dickson Weyes Blood
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #54 on: March 14, 2023, 02:09:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Q46teqqwF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Q46teqqwF8</a>

Loving the new Free Love album. Early Bjork vibes but more synth pop fun.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #55 on: March 14, 2023, 10:26:17 pm »
New Sleaford Mods is decent, love the title track.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #56 on: March 17, 2023, 01:01:55 pm »
As usual, I've been listening to a cornucopia of old music, but in among my constant retro listening, there have been a few tracks here and there piquing my interest.

Wiliam Tyler - Area Code 801
https://williamtyler.bandcamp.com/album/secret-stratosphere
As he says in the intro, this track from his forthcoming live album is 'Hawkwind meets Charlie Daniels Band'. If you're familiar with his rather chilled out version of ambient country, here he's amping it up with some fantastic drums on this.

Trees Speak - Mind Maze
https://youtu.be/L-t0IkE1RVs
Second only to SAULT in the productivity stakes, their fifth album in 3 years this I think. German krautrock motoric-beat rhythms, angular New York post-punk attitude, 60s spy soundtracks, psych, rock, jazz, and 70s synthesizers and vocoders. A lot packed into this.

Janelle Monae - Float
https://youtu.be/-xf28VXMB2w
Continuing her bid for world domination, this afro-pop enlists Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 and as the title suggests, floats on nicely.

The Dream Machine - Lola, In The Morning
https://youtu.be/lIsy6Qjh_NU
New Brighton lads with that classic 'Northwest indie kids smoked too much weed' vibe. The band I'd love to play keyboards in if I was 19 and not an auld fart.

Eyesore & The Jinx - An Ideas Man
https://youtu.be/pMYNriUg2vk
Lots of cowbell on the new one from local faves Eyesore. About how landlords are all fucking c*nts, which is always topical.

James Ellis Ford - I Never Wanted Anything
https://youtu.be/T3ZgyyD_JrY
New on Warp Records, I liked this one a lot. Not quite sure what it is.

New Yo La Tengo hitting the spot as ever, also enjoying new US Girls, Dougie Poole, Feist, Lisa O Neill, 'Space Race' by Brown Spirits (think this is a single on Soul Jazz) and that MT Jones track that Baby Huey posted on here somewhere.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #57 on: March 17, 2023, 06:25:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thC-C_Bk8H0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thC-C_Bk8H0</a>
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,920
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #58 on: March 26, 2023, 09:33:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 13, 2023, 12:52:32 pm
Got a very Summer 90's/00's Ibiza vibe. Going to be a great listen on the beach this Summer
I must admit I was disappointed with that. It doesn't match Slide, that was peak Calvin.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #59 on: March 26, 2023, 10:11:42 pm »
New Chemical Bros ace..bit like Basement Jaxx..but very bouncy and Vid ace!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,976
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #60 on: March 27, 2023, 12:17:52 pm »
New Ulrika Spacek album is amazing.

Had first proper listen of Lankum and it sounded incredible.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #61 on: March 27, 2023, 01:30:16 pm »

Emiliana Torrini and the Colorist Orchestra-Racing The Storm (March 23)


I've been busy this year so not looked as much so struggled to find new music that I've liked but one album I was anticipating has arrived and given when you look forward to stuff it often disappoints but this one goes beyond what I was expecting. I think the Colorist Orchestra add to whoever they partner (Lisa Hannigan, Howe Gelb) and a second album with Icelander Emiliana Torrini.  Having given the whole album a few listens there's only a couple of average tracks, everything else I like. It sits at the top of my 2023 pile right now.



1.     Hilton
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51LYv1UMxqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51LYv1UMxqs</a>



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51LYv1UMxqs
 
2.      Lonesome Fears

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rynifZ0QWrk</a>   

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynifZ0QWrk
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 01:34:02 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
    • @hartejack
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #62 on: March 27, 2023, 11:05:32 pm »
Bit quiet in here this year. Here's a few I've picked up so far...


Hamish Hawk - 'Angel Numbers':



Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zeBSXhoFKa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zeBSXhoFKa8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iiV_W6uMX3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iiV_W6uMX3Q</a>
[close]


Ailbhe Reddy - 'Endless Affair':



Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/--w9Voo8X_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/--w9Voo8X_k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GNZU7mMM_yo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GNZU7mMM_yo</a>
[close]


New Pagans - 'Making Circles on Our Own':



Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3mIYN-wdQfc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3mIYN-wdQfc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Nw3HymioVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Nw3HymioVw</a>
[close]
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 11:13:41 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #63 on: March 28, 2023, 01:00:15 pm »
Young Fathers leading the way with Album of the Year so far.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #64 on: March 28, 2023, 04:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on March 28, 2023, 01:00:15 pm
Young Fathers leading the way with Album of the Year so far.

yep.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #65 on: March 28, 2023, 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on March 28, 2023, 01:00:15 pm
Young Fathers leading the way with Album of the Year so far.

Most definitely.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:35:45 pm »
I seen Young Fathers last month in Bristol, absolutely superb.  Met them backstage (I kinda know someone who opened for them) really cool guys, very Massive Attack in their attitude.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:35:45 pm
I seen Young Fathers last month in Bristol, absolutely superb.  Met them backstage (I kinda know someone who opened for them) really cool guys, very Massive Attack in their attitude.

Missed them every time they've toured Oz. I'll go by myself if I have to if they head down here off the back of this album.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:30:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:20:32 am
Missed them every time they've toured Oz. I'll go by myself if I have to if they head down here off the back of this album.

Was gonna see them here ( Amsterdam) but on same night we played Real Madrid at home....guess what I chose...

Also had tkts few years back to see them in Liverpool but came down with flu

By time I get to see them they'll be The Grand Fathers
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:44 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 in Music
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:30:11 am
Was gonna see them here ( Amsterdam) but on same night we played Real Madrid at home....guess what I chose...

Also had tkts few years back to see them in Liverpool but came down with flu

By time I get to see them they'll be The Grand Fathers

I picked Foals over them based on the girl I was going with.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 