As usual, I've been listening to a cornucopia of old music, but in among my constant retro listening, there have been a few tracks here and there piquing my interest.Wiliam Tyler - Area Code 801As he says in the intro, this track from his forthcoming live album is 'Hawkwind meets Charlie Daniels Band'. If you're familiar with his rather chilled out version of ambient country, here he's amping it up with some fantastic drums on this.Trees Speak - Mind MazeSecond only to SAULT in the productivity stakes, their fifth album in 3 years this I think. German krautrock motoric-beat rhythms, angular New York post-punk attitude, 60s spy soundtracks, psych, rock, jazz, and 70s synthesizers and vocoders. A lot packed into this.Janelle Monae - FloatContinuing her bid for world domination, this afro-pop enlists Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 and as the title suggests, floats on nicely.The Dream Machine - Lola, In The MorningNew Brighton lads with that classic 'Northwest indie kids smoked too much weed' vibe. The band I'd love to play keyboards in if I was 19 and not an auld fart.Eyesore & The Jinx - An Ideas ManLots of cowbell on the new one from local faves Eyesore. About how landlords are all fucking c*nts, which is always topical.James Ellis Ford - I Never Wanted AnythingNew on Warp Records, I liked this one a lot. Not quite sure what it is.New Yo La Tengo hitting the spot as ever, also enjoying new US Girls, Dougie Poole, Feist, Lisa O Neill, 'Space Race' by Brown Spirits (think this is a single on Soul Jazz) and that MT Jones track that Baby Huey posted on here somewhere.