Keita must not be fit, because there’s no way the coaching staff can think Elliott is currently a better 8 especially off the ball.



Still think we will win and Elliott will put a good performance but to going forward just shows the precarious situation our midfield is in, the only player we have operating at a top class level is Thiago, Arsenal have somehow managed to form a better midfield than us almost overnight with all three of there midfielders up there as t he best CMs this season.