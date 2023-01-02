Thanks for the OP Zlen.



We need to keep the momentum going and grind out wins, as there's a great opportunity to get back up the table between now and the Champions League restart. With one game per week between now and the Real game, we really should be seeing more energy and focus.



There's loads of points to be dropped when the 5 teams above us play each other, so we really need to make this period count, bed in Gakpo (and hopefully get a midfielder in early in the window), and make the most of results elsewhere before the fixture congestion starts again. We should then have Diaz and Jota back in training, Gakpo as a regular first team option, Nunez hopefully scoring for fun, and we'll then be well placed for the run in.



The WC break was kind to us in terms of how few players went (and when they came back), so it would be a shame if we weren't able to capitalise on that advantage, despite our injuries. I think the days of blaming the quadruple push or fatigue after 5 hard seasons are coming to an end now - 6 weeks off and one game per week for the next 6 weeks are almost the perfect conditions to get back on track - hopefully with fresh blood in the middle of the pitch very soon.