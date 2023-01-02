« previous next »
Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23

Suareznumber7

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm
Win this one and we're 3 points off of 3rd.  Seems the World Cup break came at just the right time for us. 
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
A win would be massive. Cement our momentum for top four whilst beating an in-form quality opponent. Really hope Darwin has been saving up that xG for tomorrow, would love to see him bag a couple of quality goals though will settle for him setting up a hatful as well, all topped off with a cameo from Gakpo, that'd be nice.
4pool

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm
Short and sweet presser.

Bobby, Millie probably available Curtis back in training.

Don't ask about transfers. We never have and we don't splash the cash.

If something makes sense, we'll do it. Otherwise we won't.
Nitramdorf

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:51:53 pm
For those that have Sky but not Sports this is on Sky Showcase tomorrow but it says join the juniors for a special broadcast and see the game through the eyes of an 11 year old. Fuck knows what that means but it might mean no Tyler.
Thiago12291

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
So is Gakpo available?
So Howard Philips

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
So is Gakpo available?

Depends if there is ink, toner and paper in the fax machine.
Thiago12291

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Depends if there is ink, toner and paper in the fax machine.

No then 😁

Dr. Beaker

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:51:53 pm
For those that have Sky but not Sports this is on Sky Showcase tomorrow but it says join the juniors for a special broadcast and see the game through the eyes of an 11 year old. Fuck knows what that means but it might mean no Tyler.
Business as usual by the sound of it.
Kopmeister

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/news/article/ivan-toney-injury-update-brentford-v-liverpool-premier-league

Toney could be available.

Not if the knee is too swollen for a scan.  That could only mean significant internal damage and several weeks out.
Dave McCoy

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:18:15 pm
Did you miss the 3-3 last year then?

Nope. Neither Mbeumo or Toney scored that game. They just targeted Trent non-stop by sending an extra runner to his space and were really up for it. I'd expect more of the same tomorrow.
4pool

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:45:39 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Depends if there is ink, toner and paper in the fax machine.

You do realize the Dutch FA aren't back until Jan 3rd.

That's the earliest the paperwork can go through. And of course, the work permit by the UK government to go through as well.
Bobinhood

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:10:33 am
Fri-mon games a bit different. Bees are a pain in the ass team to play against,
kezzy

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #132 on: Today at 02:56:02 am
Hopefully Konate, Fabinho and Bobby are all fit to start.  Id also start Keita in midfield if hes ready to start games.  So Konate in for Matip and Fab and Keita in for Henderson and Elliot and Bobby in for Ox.  Got a feeling that Nunez will run riot here and put all those missed chances behind him and bag a Hatrick.  Come on the redmen.   
Number 7

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #133 on: Today at 05:00:47 am
Brentford have conceded the most chances down their middle. And the number of chances is much higher than any other team in any position (left, center, or right). If Nunez is playing through the middle I can see him scoring, maybe a couple.

I except Brentford to score as well because we just give up so many chances. Will be a dogfight. Just hope Fabinho is okay to play.
Nick110581

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #134 on: Today at 09:13:00 am
It will be tough as turnaround so short for both sides.

Armchair expert

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #135 on: Today at 09:18:26 am
Fucking hell Ivan Toney gets taken off on a stretcher on Friday yet could play against us .
Liverpool players get a strain getting out the bath and are out for 6 months



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64139772
fowlermagic

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #136 on: Today at 09:32:01 am
Keep the lines tighter tonight and put a few fresh legs out there. Definitely need to brighten up the middle a bit even though our options are limited in terms of adding some speed in there. So we really have to reduce the gaps no surging forward leaving space behind as they can't get back to cover breaks. Let them have the ball i guess as our possession lately usually is three passes and cough it. Ideally we turn the pages back and play like old but teams this season have identified more weakness in our set up and worse, take advantage of them.

.......... Becker
.. Gomez....Virgil...Konate
Trent...................................Tsimikas
........... Fab.... Thiago
............. Henderson.
..........Salah.....Nunez

I be delighted with that as we can't keep giving away goal chances to the opposition and why not change up the tactics a little. Have not seen Jurgen surprise us with a team selection for ages.
Nick110581

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #137 on: Today at 09:50:15 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:32:01 am
Keep the lines tighter tonight and put a few fresh legs out there. Definitely need to brighten up the middle a bit even though our options are limited in terms of adding some speed in there. So we really have to reduce the gaps no surging forward leaving space behind as they can't get back to cover breaks. Let them have the ball i guess as our possession lately usually is three passes and cough it. Ideally we turn the pages back and play like old but teams this season have identified more weakness in our set up and worse, take advantage of them.

.......... Becker
.. Gomez....Virgil...Konate
Trent...................................Tsimikas
........... Fab.... Thiago
............. Henderson.
..........Salah.....Nunez

I be delighted with that as we can't keep giving away goal chances to the opposition and why not change up the tactics a little. Have not seen Jurgen surprise us with a team selection for ages.

Why would he play a system we have never used ?
thaddeus

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #138 on: Today at 09:53:26 am
No doubt they'll be full of energy with players making lung busting runs in behind us.  Hopefully we're pragmatic enough to cope with that threat and then trust the quality of our forwards to get the three points.

I hope Naby comes in as he's looked good in his sub appearances.  Hendo looked really leggy against Leicester so Fabinho being available would be a definite bonus.

Not really many options for rotation beyond a couple of players so we're just going to have to dig deep again.

Allison
Trent Konate Virg Kostas
Naby Fab Thiago
Mo Darwin Ox

It's likely to be the last big game that Ox starts for us so hopefully he goes out with a bang.
keyop

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #139 on: Today at 10:02:09 am
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

We need to keep the momentum going and grind out wins, as there's a great opportunity to get back up the table between now and the Champions League restart. With one game per week between now and the Real game, we really should be seeing more energy and focus.

There's loads of points to be dropped when the 5 teams above us play each other, so we really need to make this period count, bed in Gakpo (and hopefully get a midfielder in early in the window), and make the most of results elsewhere before the fixture congestion starts again. We should then have Diaz and Jota back in training, Gakpo as a regular first team option, Nunez hopefully scoring for fun, and we'll then be well placed for the run in.

The WC break was kind to us in terms of how few players went (and when they came back), so it would be a shame if we weren't able to capitalise on that advantage, despite our injuries. I think the days of blaming the quadruple push or fatigue after 5 hard seasons are coming to an end now - 6 weeks off and one game per week for the next 6 weeks are almost the perfect conditions to get back on track - hopefully with fresh blood in the middle of the pitch very soon.
lamonti

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #140 on: Today at 10:02:33 am
I have no idea what will happen in this game.
Caston

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #141 on: Today at 10:20:07 am
Pleasantly surprised to find out this is 5.30pm kick off. Hate the 8pm Monday games
shank94

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #142 on: Today at 10:38:08 am
Same team as Villa, for me personally the only understandable changes would be Konate and Tsimikas coming in, anything else especially Elliot or Carvalho or god forbid both and we get bullied for 90 mins. Confident they will come good in future but this year, it looks like too much weight on their shoulders with this midfield.
fowlermagic

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #143 on: Today at 10:39:35 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:15 am
Why would he play a system we have never used ?

I know he won't as he's stubborn as feck which is why he has succeeded so much. His system when all are fit is brilliant. Right now with so many out injured, off form or creaking the team is getting over run and teams are running around us as if we are not there.

I know there's no chance Jurgen will surprise us with a wee tactical change. Brentford know what to expect from us and are hoping the gaps we have seen all season long are there. They are praying we will play a high line again where there is 20 yard gaps and more between the back line and midfield. Fingers crossed Fabinho. Konate and Bobby are back
vicar

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #144 on: Today at 10:42:46 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:53:26 am
....

Not really many options for rotation beyond a couple of players so we're just going to have to dig deep again.

Allison
Trent Konate Virg Kostas
Naby Fab Thiago
Mo Darwin Ox

I would think thats a good guess, but if Firmino is fit I would not be surprised to see him in for Ox in a false 9, with Nunez out wide.
Only worry is the high balls targeted at Trent, Naby or Thiago are not best size wise to support him.


Vote For Pedro

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #145 on: Today at 10:43:46 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:20:07 am
Pleasantly surprised to find out this is 5.30pm kick off. Hate the 8pm Monday games

Good job I came in here, would have been pretty pissed off at 8pm otherwise
Nick110581

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #146 on: Today at 10:56:11 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:39:35 am
I know he won't as he's stubborn as feck which is why he has succeeded so much. His system when all are fit is brilliant. Right now with so many out injured, off form or creaking the team is getting over run and teams are running around us as if we are not there.

I know there's no chance Jurgen will surprise us with a wee tactical change. Brentford know what to expect from us and are hoping the gaps we have seen all season long are there. They are praying we will play a high line again where there is 20 yard gaps and more between the back line and midfield. Fingers crossed Fabinho. Konate and Bobby are back

Havent we won four in a row in the League?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #147 on: Today at 11:10:42 am
Tight turnaround time so we need to find some fresh legs for the starting 11 and use all 5 subs well. Hopefully they're bluffing on Toney and he misses out.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #148 on: Today at 11:13:42 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:13:00 am
It will be tough as turnaround so short for both sides.

You'd like to think we could cope with this better on account of being more used to two/three games a week.
So Howard Philips

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Reply #149
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:45:39 am
You do realize the Dutch FA aren't back until Jan 3rd.

That's the earliest the paperwork can go through. And of course, the work permit by the UK government to go through as well.

I was being ironic, referencing the De Gea to Madrid fiasco. ;D
Offline Caps4444

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:13:42 am
You'd like to think we could cope with this better on account of being more used to two/three games a week.

Also we can rotate a bit, Konate, Fab, Keita, Tsmikas should likely come in.
Offline thejbs

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #151 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Don't care if it's another 2 OGs, 3 points please!
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:58:51 am
Don't care if it's another 2 OGs, 3 points please!
Jesus Christ Almighty 8).

I read that as 2 Ole Gunnar Sjolkaers.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm »
From the usual guy

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain

I really don't like Elliott in CM. It is what it is, though.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm »
Wonder what odds Toney is giving for whether he plays or not?
Online rawcusk8

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:17:10 pm
From the usual guy

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Oxlade-Chamberlain

I really don't like Elliott in CM. It is what it is, though.
Please message this prick and tell him to stop revealing the team just so he can get some followers. Throw in some expletives to really hammer home your point.

Online RedBec1993

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:22:56 pm »
Hes got every line up spot on, how? Dont get it.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #157 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:43:46 am
Good job I came in here, would have been pretty pissed off at 8pm otherwise
You still might be
Online Phineus

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
« Reply #158 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
If thats the line up Id prefer Ox and Elliott switch either though Elliott is probably less effective from the left.

Was hoping Keita would have been fit enough to start.
