Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23

Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Brentford vs Liverpool
Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford
17:30 Monday 02/01/23

Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.


Boy oh boy they are coming thick and fast now. If you are still just processing the Leicester game, praising our good fortune, debating Darwin, finishing off the last piece of Christmas cake - well forget about it. Brentford are not even on the horizon, they are already banging on the door. It's time to dig deep and find strength, ability and determination to both end the festive run on a high but also kickstart the new year with a win. And anyone but the most wild optimist can tell you - this won't be easy at all.


Not sure if there is one place I would less like to go to at this specific point in the season. Brentford are good, dangerous and very much up for it at home. We have to look back all the way to September 3rd, when Champions elect and the best team ever Arsenal came to their place, to find their last home defeat. Since that game they held off Chelsea, Wolves and Spurs at home and also beat Manchester City away. So it's not quite like Villa and Leicester, where they fill me with that vague and uneasy 'this could be a slippery slope' feeling - these are simply dangerous and capable. They do heavily rely on Toney for goals, as he is high above any other player with 12 league goals to his name. But to set up for a 'one trick pony' game where we look to close him off and expect a result would be a mistake - they did after all hold us to a 3-3 draw last time we visited their place and Toney didn't even get on the score sheet. We took the lead three times in that last match and they came back to equalize three times, all of their goals coming from desperate in the box scrambles and through sheer determination. So yeah, we have our work cut out for us any way you look at it. Any point we get here will have to be well earned.


Curtis the Bomber


Have to say, I have no idea who might start this game for us. I assume it will very much be a case of starting whoever has the legs to run and working from there. We are down to bare bones in attack, and Cody may arrive too late to save the drowning witch (for Zappa fans out there), so it's probably Nunez and Mo up front - as there is nobody else fit who we can rely on for goals. As for the third attacker, your guess is as good as mine. Possibly Carvalho, maybe even Doak or we stick with Ox - though I don't think he is ready to start three games in a week. Not sure if Bobby is ready to start, but it's a possiblity. On the other end we hopefully see Konate come back in the defence, and perhaps even couple this by playing Gomez as a right back for an additional bit of resilience and height to counter Brentfords height and power. Robbo seems to be ok after Leicester, though Tsimikas getting a start would not surprise me. I do think we simply have to approach this game with defence first attitude. We'll get chances, Darwin on his own almost guarantees this - but we have to keep it tight at the back as much as we can and for love of all that is holy - not concede first, And this will probably come down to the most used and misused word on RAWK in 2022 - midfield. It has all been said. We know what the issues are - but it doesn't mean they can't put in a good performance. With a slightly tweaked formation Fabinho can do much better, despite him being likely on the way out there is a performance left in Keita and others aren't as washed out as we may believe. It's just a question of who has the legs to actually run and put in the hard work needed here. Answers on a postcard.


I don't know, it's a proper coin toss as to how this game will go. We are so unpredictable and chaotic these days. We look equally as likely to click and score four against anyone as we do to collapse in a heap of disjointed performances and lose. This will very much be a grit-test and one for unexpected heroes. I would love to see a robust defensive performance coupled with some efficiency up top - but it may just as easily be a chaotic and high scoring free for all where anyone could come on top. Let's start the year with a bang Reds, we're on a good streak of results recently and I believe we have enough left in the tank to win here.   :wave



Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
No Toney at least.
We need to be strong in the air for this one.

Hopefully Fabinho back & maybe Konate in for Matip.

I would start Gakpo he would help with set pieces in the air.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
I'm still unclear as to whether Gakpo's eligible or not for this game with the Dutch transfer window not officially opening till Tuesday. Hopefully he gets some kind of dispensation, would be nice to see him on the bench and maybe get some minutes.

I don't think Matip has done anything wrong, but I would like Konate to be back partnering Virgil for this. Both ourselves in the first half of the season and France at the World Cup look a much more resolute side with him on the pitch.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Get me Goat, Trent, Ibou, Virg, Robbo/Tsim, Naby, Fab, Thiago, Mo, Darwin, Cody/Carvalho

Jurgen didn't seem too optimistic on Cody playing but anything we could get from him here whether it's 55mins start or 25mins from the bench would be massively helpful. If not just start Carvalho, he obviously did stuff the manager didn't like v City but still a better option than Ox.

Be tough this but hopefully we can sneak a win.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little concerned about this one. Think it's going to be a bit of a slog. Proper end-to-end out-of-control football. Just hope we can take our chances and they fluff theirs. I'd bring big Ibou back for this and would like to see a starting midfield of Fabinho, Thiago, and Keita.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
If Toney is out that can only be good for us. Not sure theres a player in the league who is more important for his side. His hold up play is great, and hes their top scorer. Without him theres a lot less chance of them scoring out of nothing.

Their midfield is largely functional rather than full of flair although Da Silva has an eye for goal. Norgard  is a pretty decent DM and Janelt works hard. With our midfield set up they could give us a hard time.

I feel like Nunez can give us joy against their centre backs. Theyre big and strong but not the quickest.

I think we should win but theyll be up for it and well prepared. They score clever goals from set pieces that theyve spent time on. And they can score out of nowhere when you think theyre not offering a lot but thats often with Toney in the thick of it.

Im going to this one so wed better win. I fancy us to win 3-1.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Keita needs to start this game, hopefully Fabinho is back as well.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Really lucky that Toney is out.  Fancy our chances now.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Hate Monday night games. Were on a nice little run despite a questionable performance yesterday so think well keep that going. Toney being out is pretty big.

Another scrappy 1-0 win with own goal getting on the scoresheet again suits me just fine
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Hate Monday night games. Were on a nice little run despite a questionable performance yesterday so think well keep that going. Toney being out is pretty big.

Another scrappy 1-0 win with own goal getting on the scoresheet again suits me just fine

Its half five on a bank holiday, not the standard Monday night game after the rest of the teams have all played. Good chance to win and apply a bit more pressure on the teams around us before they play again.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
They play pretty expansive football so let them have the ball a bit, keep our lines tighter and hit them on the break. Konate starts, Fabinho hopefully back too. Robertson surely will be rested and one of Henderson or Thiago as well. The joys of an aging team as we have a couple of lads these days who should not be starting.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Not looking forward to this one but Toney missing could be a big opportunity for us. They will be aggressive and super intense.

I think we will win but a draw wont be a bad result.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Keita needs to start this game, hopefully Fabinho is back as well.
Quite agree. If we start with both Henderson and Eliott again (for different reasons) the defence can expect a hard time.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Konate, Fabinho and Keita in please. Assume Robbo will miss out so Tsimikas in too.

Any chance Firmino is on bench for this one?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Little bit of luck for us with maddison being out then toney.

Hoping to see

Allison
Trent
Robertson
VVD
Konate
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Nunez
Firmino
Salah

Be nice if Gapko and Keita get 25 mins
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Gakpo hasn't trained at all with us, unlikely Kloppo will put him in the squad for this. Save him for the FA Cup against Wolves next Saturday.  :D
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Think well see a good amount of rotation for this one. 

Allison
Trent
Tsmikas
VVD
Konate
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Keita
Nunez
Carvalho
Salah

Thiago and Hendo to come on around 60 minutes.  If Gakpo is registered in time would be great to see him get the last 20 minutes or so and maybe Firmino if hes fit.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Gakpo hasn't trained at all with us, unlikely Kloppo will put him in the squad for this. Save him for the FA Cup against Wolves next Saturday.  :D

He'll probably throw a curve ball and play him then
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Our mad run of being extremely fortunate with the timing of injuries to key opposition players continues with Toney being out. We absolutely need it while the team continues to struggle for balance, so let's hope we can take advantage again as we did against Leicester
Gakpo hasn't trained at all with us
Thank god! Is this part of a new injury prevention strategy?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Zlen, a good read. Toney out is a big help and I think Konate may start on bench as a result. Keita also may start with Fabinho back hopefully.
Think we win a tight encounter. This may be the one for Salah & Nunez to click again.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Thanks Zlen.

This is a must-win game. Newcastle play Arsenal and Spurs are away to Palace which is a tough place to go.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Gakpo hasn't trained at all with us, unlikely Kloppo will put him in the squad for this. Save him for the FA Cup against Wolves next Saturday.  :D
I'd like to see him start if possible. We don't the luxury of leaving a player like him on the bench if he's fit. We need to start well.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool, Community Stadium, Brentford, 17:30 Monday 02/01/23
Thanks for the OP Zlen, as you mention theyve only lost once at home this season, so this wouldnt be easy at the best of times. Add to that our away records not great, although we have won the last two away in the league, and the performance v Leicester and I have no idea what to expect.

Hoping for a much improved display and 3 points however they arrive.
