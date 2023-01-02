Brentford vs Liverpool

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

17:30 Monday 02/01/23



Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

Curtis the Bomber

Boy oh boy they are coming thick and fast now. If you are still just processing the Leicester game, praising our good fortune, debating Darwin, finishing off the last piece of Christmas cake - well forget about it. Brentford are not even on the horizon, they are already banging on the door. It's time to dig deep and find strength, ability and determination to both end the festive run on a high but also kickstart the new year with a win. And anyone but the most wild optimist can tell you - this won't be easy at all.Not sure if there is one place I would less like to go to at this specific point in the season. Brentford are good, dangerous and very much up for it at home. We have to look back all the way to September 3rd, when Champions elect and the best team ever Arsenal came to their place, to find their last home defeat. Since that game they held off Chelsea, Wolves and Spurs at home and also beat Manchester City away. So it's not quite like Villa and Leicester, where they fill me with that vague and uneasy 'this could be a slippery slope' feeling - these are simply dangerous and capable. They do heavily rely on Toney for goals, as he is high above any other player with 12 league goals to his name. But to set up for a 'one trick pony' game where we look to close him off and expect a result would be a mistake - they did after all hold us to a 3-3 draw last time we visited their place and Toney didn't even get on the score sheet. We took the lead three times in that last match and they came back to equalize three times, all of their goals coming from desperate in the box scrambles and through sheer determination. So yeah, we have our work cut out for us any way you look at it. Any point we get here will have to be well earned.Have to say, I have no idea who might start this game for us. I assume it will very much be a case of starting whoever has the legs to run and working from there. We are down to bare bones in attack, and Cody may arrive too late to save the drowning witch (for Zappa fans out there), so it's probably Nunez and Mo up front - as there is nobody else fit who we can rely on for goals. As for the third attacker, your guess is as good as mine. Possibly Carvalho, maybe even Doak or we stick with Ox - though I don't think he is ready to start three games in a week. Not sure if Bobby is ready to start, but it's a possiblity. On the other end we hopefully see Konate come back in the defence, and perhaps even couple this by playing Gomez as a right back for an additional bit of resilience and height to counter Brentfords height and power. Robbo seems to be ok after Leicester, though Tsimikas getting a start would not surprise me. I do think we simply have to approach this game with defence first attitude. We'll get chances, Darwin on his own almost guarantees this - but we have to keep it tight at the back as much as we can and for love of all that is holy - not concede first, And this will probably come down to the most used and misused word on RAWK in 2022 - midfield. It has all been said. We know what the issues are - but it doesn't mean they can't put in a good performance. With a slightly tweaked formation Fabinho can do much better, despite him being likely on the way out there is a performance left in Keita and others aren't as washed out as we may believe. It's just a question of who has the legs to actually run and put in the hard work needed here. Answers on a postcard.I don't know, it's a proper coin toss as to how this game will go. We are so unpredictable and chaotic these days. We look equally as likely to click and score four against anyone as we do to collapse in a heap of disjointed performances and lose. This will very much be a grit-test and one for unexpected heroes. I would love to see a robust defensive performance coupled with some efficiency up top - but it may just as easily be a chaotic and high scoring free for all where anyone could come on top. Let's start the year with a bang Reds, we're on a good streak of results recently and I believe we have enough left in the tank to win here.