Think we've won 10 of our last 13 games
Yep - 10 games from 13 in all competitions since that defeat at Arsenal.
We're far from our best, but we just need to grind out wins in any way possible to keep climbing the table after our poor start. If we can build some solidity and shape then great, but at the moment it's just 3 points by any means possible until we get Diaz, Jota and Gakpo available and reinforce the midfield (which is surely now inevitable next month).
We've often been great under Jurgen in the 2nd half of the season, so hopefully the work done during the world cup will start to bear fruit soon, and we can get back to that solid, high energy pressing machine that suffocates teams into submission. Onwards and upwards.