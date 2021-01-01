« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45

anandg_lfc

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:33:54 am
The team has zero identity. It looks completely disjointed and there is no shape/structure in defensive transitions. Trent & Thiago were the only ones who read the game situation and played with a calm head. It is baffling to see klopp and the coaching staff continuing to stick with elliott as rcm especially with keita & bajcetic as options. 

We used to grind opponents for 90 mins and stayed calm even if we went behind. Everyone starts playing like it was added time after 90 mins the moment we concede. We were only 3 or 4 minutes into the game and play gung ho football like school kids. The identity of mentality monsters has completely disappeared and we seem to get by on individual brilliances rather than cohesive team performances. The big challenge for klopp and the coaching team is to find that new identity which creates a base for our forwards/strikers to thrive.   
killer-heels

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45
Reply #281 on: Today at 04:25:01 am
The game was a classic example of why it was necessary to get in another attacker. We had absolutely no attack on that side unless Robertson got in or Nunez decided to drift out there. As a result Salah was surrounded by Leicester players.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45
Reply #282 on: Today at 05:14:06 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm
Many games in 19/20 were close with the last 5-10 minutes being nervy. We just kept on winning though which builds confidence. Hopefully, these last two wins will help us.

Think we've won 10 of our last 13 games
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45
Reply #283 on: Today at 05:19:03 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:14:06 am
Think we've won 10 of our last 13 games

Our forms good and reminds me of the 20/21 season where we put in a good run of form without playing excellent. Its just spoilt by those disgraceful losses to Forest and Leeds.
Tobelius

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei Tory 4 SideshowBob og38,45
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:07:11 am
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:01:52 am
Dewsbury-Hall had the freedom of Anfield during that first half. We didn't play with any intensity, and lucky to come away with a win tonight.

Leciester City for all their faults, are a half decent coached team when they can be arsed. They played out against our press well. Quiet concerning how easy they could play through us.

Thiago was MOTM and Trent kept Barnes quiet all night. Nunez is a pest, but less said about his finishing. Good 3 points, but a really forgettable performance.

It's been a worrying trend for a while hasn't it,that when our press fails (regular occurrence now with some of our midfielders legs seemingly going) there's nothing to slow their attack down so our players can get back,and we see one or two basic passes regularly opening us up resulting in a 3 on 3 or even a 3 on 2 situation at pace going at Alisson.

Huge spaces open up at our back regularly with the midfield looking empty,it's been talked to death but think we really need at least one midfielder with pace and running in him to stay back at all times and help the defenders.
