Dewsbury-Hall had the freedom of Anfield during that first half. We didn't play with any intensity, and lucky to come away with a win tonight.
Leciester City for all their faults, are a half decent coached team when they can be arsed. They played out against our press well. Quiet concerning how easy they could play through us.
Thiago was MOTM and Trent kept Barnes quiet all night. Nunez is a pest, but less said about his finishing. Good 3 points, but a really forgettable performance.
It's been a worrying trend for a while hasn't it,that when our press fails (regular occurrence now with some of our midfielders legs seemingly going) there's nothing to slow their attack down so our players can get back,and we see one or two basic passes regularly opening us up resulting in a 3 on 3 or even a 3 on 2 situation at pace going at Alisson.
Huge spaces open up at our back regularly with the midfield looking empty,it's been talked to death but think we really need at least one midfielder with pace and running in him to stay back at all times and help the defenders.