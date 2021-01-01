The team has zero identity. It looks completely disjointed and there is no shape/structure in defensive transitions. Trent & Thiago were the only ones who read the game situation and played with a calm head. It is baffling to see klopp and the coaching staff continuing to stick with elliott as rcm especially with keita & bajcetic as options.



We used to grind opponents for 90 mins and stayed calm even if we went behind. Everyone starts playing like it was added time after 90 mins the moment we concede. We were only 3 or 4 minutes into the game and play gung ho football like school kids. The identity of mentality monsters has completely disappeared and we seem to get by on individual brilliances rather than cohesive team performances. The big challenge for klopp and the coaching team is to find that new identity which creates a base for our forwards/strikers to thrive.