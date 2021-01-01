« previous next »
PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm »
That was a bizarre game!

First 2 mins I thought, oh we will cut through these, then Henderson jumps forward for no reason and Robbo and Virgil compete for the Moses award and gift them a goal. We were shite for the next 40 mins and somehow were winning it at half time!

Second was much better, but still Henderson and Elliot couldn't pass to anyone in red, and Ox couldn't control the ball, even Thiago was giving it away.
Mo should have scored 2 maybe 3 and Nunez a couple, so the game should have been out of sight, but we were poor tonight. Will watch it back as we won but it was a bit of a horror show.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Leicester have gotta be one of the most vile fanbases. Id love them to go down.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm
The table is looking better and that's all I care about atm.

Incredible that 4 wins on the trot was needed to get to touching distance.but 22 games to go.2 big games coming up in the league.will be massive if we can beat Brentford, absolutely massive.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
And Thiago doesn't produce as much as he should and Keita is fucking nothing. We need a midfield.
Elliot, Carvalho and Bajcetic are nothing to do with this.

Sometimes I wonder if people who post this stuff have ever been to a game.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Anyway, always nice to beat these Tories. Still could get relegated, fingers crossed.
The joy and pride on their faces at singing "Always the victims" summed them up.  They're a small club with a small club mentality, what they achieved in 2016 was amazing but it's just made their fans even more poisonous than previously.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm
Sometimes I wonder if people who post this stuff have ever been to a game.

Utter madness. Thiago is one of the most talented midfielders Ive ever seen. Thiago doesnt produce enough, produce enough what?🤣
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:14:27 pm
Correct. There's a weird (and utterly, utterly false) idea in our fanbase that from 2018-2020, we won every game 5-0 playing swashbuckling football and never conceding a chance. The reality is, we've always had games like this one in our great phase under Klopp. Sometimes, it just doesn't click, but the bottom line is, between minute 4 and minute 94 we were comfortably the better team and deserved to win.

The team did enough to get three points. That's absolutely all that matters.
Back then we had a midfield that was one of the best in the league. Could guarantee theyd put a shift in no matter what. Now we get out run most games and it seems like every game, if we dont score first then you can see the same patterns emerge.

Dont want to be negative, but this is another season were we could be kicking ourselves for literally minor mistakes. Id feel sick if arsenal win the league this year
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
Thought Trent was actually pretty good defensively tonight
Trent was Motm for me - who got it officially?

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
It's games like that that win you the title.

The title of ....flukiest flukerson of the flukeroos?
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm »
We were far better than them. Should have killed it earlier but we  aren't doing that atm. When it clicks for nunez finishing wise he is going to be something else
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Trent was Motm for me - who got it officially?

Trent
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm »
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
We were far better than them. Should have killed it earlier but we  aren't doing that atm. When it clicks for nunez finishing wise he is going to be something else

Really? They werent exactly camped in or under siege like we used to do when we were 1-0 early at home. I thought they were the better side in the first half, and probably fairly even in the second.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm »
To be this close to top 4 while playing like school kids as we attack all out thus leaving ourselves wide open is amazing. Shows how poor the sides are challenging for the fourth position as at the moment we cannot keep a clean sheet. We could be leaking two or three goals a game lately which reminds me of the earlier games under Klopp. No consistency at all and with some of our main attackers out injured we really are relying on Salah to carry us as Nunez is amazing everywhere else but like a virgin inside the box as he blows his load with excitement if he even sees a chance. No calmness about his finishing at all.

Anyway there's no way we should be finishing top 4 this season as we are getting cut wide open in most games and some of our best attackers will miss most of the season. Of course we could still do it as We are Liverpool.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm »
That was not a good watch at all. No control and just hoping things went our way, which luckily it did today.

Wut let the reds of, Wut Wut Wut.

Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
To be this close to top 4 while playing like school kids as we attack all out thus leaving ourselves wide open is amazing. Shows how poor the sides are challenging for the fourth position as at the moment we cannot keep a clean sheet. We could be leaking two or three goals a game lately which reminds me of the earlier games under Klopp. No consistency at all and with some of our main attackers out injured we really are relying on Salah to carry us as Nunez is amazing everywhere else but like a virgin inside the box as he blows his load with excitement if he even sees a chance. No calmness about his finishing at all.

Anyway there's no way we should be finishing top 4 this season as we are getting cut wide open in most games and some of our best attackers will miss most of the season. Of course we could still do it as We are Liverpool.
It's been like that for years.  A dreadful Man U somehow getting top four after the pandemic break, us getting top four in a season where we broke countless club records of the wrong type, Spurs getting top four last season because Arsenal and Man U couldn't string two results together.  Spurs went along at less than 1.9PPG last season to get fourth, we're not far off that so far this season (1.75PPG - or turning one draw into a win somewhere along the way) despite having a really, really poor first part of the season.

With Newcastle riding the crest of a wave there's more competition this season but we're still very likely to get top four even with some terrible dropped points along the way.  We've become accustomed to having to win every game as that's the bar ourselves and Man City set - we're not in that kind of race this season!
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:06:10 am »
Thiago had a good game, Henderson was particularly poor, others were average to below average.


We move on, 3 points better off, it would have hurt if we'd dropped anything tonight, maybe we do not like friday night football.


A lot of the teams above us have to play each other and the two directly above us, have to pay us a visit


Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Ox at this stage is completely pointless. We played with 10 men until he went off. Hendo is almost spent, but we know mid needs a overhaul. Leaving too much space without the ball.
Some good points but not many, Nunez always causing problems but needs to work on his finishing.
Need to sign some midfield legs
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:09:17 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:10 am
Thiago had a good game, Henderson was particularly poor, others were average to below average.


We move on, 3 points better off, it would have hurt if we'd dropped anything tonight, maybe we do not like friday night football.


A lot of the teams above us have to play each other and the two directly above us, have to pay us a visit
We are just two points behind Spurs in fourth. Unbelievable.

I wonder where we'll be when we start playing well as a team.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:09:55 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:10 am
Thiago had a good game, Henderson was particularly poor, others were average to below average.


We move on, 3 points better off, it would have hurt if we'd dropped anything tonight, maybe we do not like friday night football.


A lot of the teams above us have to play each other and the two directly above us, have to pay us a visit
We won ugly
Nothing less
Sign of a good team
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Recovered well from a horrible early goal and comfortably the better side despite a few having off days and disjointed in the middle.

Thiago excellent as was Darwin apart from the obvious. Trent a deserved MOM and defended very well. Good cameos from Naby, who must be close to a start, ans Bacjetic, who again was calm and physical when needed.

Special mention to Carra for reinforcing that he is a Grade A gobshite at regular intervals.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
4 league game wins in a row. Lets keep it going. This time of the season results matter more than performances when you're playing evrey 3 days.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:22:58 am »
A win is a win. We were shite in midfield, but still deserved it
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:25:23 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:17 am
We are just two points behind Spurs in fourth. Unbelievable.

I wonder where we'll be when we start playing well as a team.

Really not unbelievable, though, because Spurs are actually worse than us
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:31:06 am »
Dont see the point in starting ox. A win is a win though. Thiago was class.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:43:12 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Anyway, always nice to beat these Tories. Still could get relegated, fingers crossed.
One of the worst Tory fanbases in England, and the manner of their defeat was so fitting. We were shite and didn't even need to score ourselves to beat them and send them crawling back under their rocks.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:51:42 am »
That first own goal was one of the worst ive seen. Surely Ward gave him a shout. Oh well!
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
Wout did what we all would do as supporters of this great club of ours.  ;D

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1608931074545000454

Quote
Video filmed in summer 2019 when Wout Faes was at Oostende, and he talks about the shirt he'd one day like to wear. As a Liverpool fan, he said Liverpool.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:55:27 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:51:42 am
That first own goal was one of the worst ive seen. Surely Ward gave him a shout. Oh well!

It's also so comical because everyone was so dumbfounded when it went in. It was a like everyone had to do a double take to make sure.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #270 on: Today at 01:01:52 am »
Dewsbury-Hall had the freedom of Anfield during that first half. We didn't play with any intensity, and lucky to come away with a win tonight.

Leciester City for all their faults, are a half decent coached team when they can be arsed. They played out against our press well. Quiet concerning how easy they could play through us.

Thiago was MOTM and Trent kept Barnes quiet all night. Nunez is a pest, but less said about his finishing. Good 3 points, but a really forgettable performance.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #271 on: Today at 01:04:04 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:01:52 am
Dewsbury-Hall had the freedom of Anfield during that first half. We didn't play with any intensity, and lucky to come away with a win tonight.

Leciester City for all their faults, are a half decent coached team when they can be arsed. They played out against our press well. Quiet concerning how easy they could play through us.

Thiago was MOTM and Trent kept Barnes quiet all night. Nunez is a pest, but less said about his finishing. Good 3 points, but a really forgettable performance.

I wouldn't say we really are able to press anymore so I'm not sure they played out of too much there. Certainly seemed to run through the midfield numerous times.
Re: PL: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei
« Reply #272 on: Today at 01:04:11 am »
Whats with all this rushing of passes and shooting we seem to be doing these days? We just try to force things at the moment when we just need cool, calm heads.
