That was a bizarre game!
First 2 mins I thought, oh we will cut through these, then Henderson jumps forward for no reason and Robbo and Virgil compete for the Moses award and gift them a goal. We were shite for the next 40 mins and somehow were winning it at half time!
Second was much better, but still Henderson and Elliot couldn't pass to anyone in red, and Ox couldn't control the ball, even Thiago was giving it away.
Mo should have scored 2 maybe 3 and Nunez a couple, so the game should have been out of sight, but we were poor tonight. Will watch it back as we won but it was a bit of a horror show.