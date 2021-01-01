« previous next »
That was a bizarre game!

First 2 mins I thought, oh we will cut through these, then Henderson jumps forward for no reason and Robbo and Virgil compete for the Moses award and gift them a goal. We were shite for the next 40 mins and somehow were winning it at half time!

Second was much better, but still Henderson and Elliot couldn't pass to anyone in red, and Ox couldn't control the ball, even Thiago was giving it away.
Mo should have scored 2 maybe 3 and Nunez a couple, so the game should have been out of sight, but we were poor tonight. Will watch it back as we won but it was a bit of a horror show.
Leicester have gotta be one of the most vile fanbases. Id love them to go down.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:07:02 pm
The table is looking better and that's all I care about atm.

Incredible that 4 wins on the trot was needed to get to touching distance.but 22 games to go.2 big games coming up in the league.will be massive if we can beat Brentford, absolutely massive.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:41:28 pm
And Thiago doesn't produce as much as he should and Keita is fucking nothing. We need a midfield.
Elliot, Carvalho and Bajcetic are nothing to do with this.

Sometimes I wonder if people who post this stuff have ever been to a game.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:20:00 pm
Anyway, always nice to beat these Tories. Still could get relegated, fingers crossed.
The joy and pride on their faces at singing "Always the victims" summed them up.  They're a small club with a small club mentality, what they achieved in 2016 was amazing but it's just made their fans even more poisonous than previously.
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 11:26:27 pm
Sometimes I wonder if people who post this stuff have ever been to a game.

Utter madness. Thiago is one of the most talented midfielders Ive ever seen. Thiago doesnt produce enough, produce enough what?🤣
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:14:27 pm
Correct. There's a weird (and utterly, utterly false) idea in our fanbase that from 2018-2020, we won every game 5-0 playing swashbuckling football and never conceding a chance. The reality is, we've always had games like this one in our great phase under Klopp. Sometimes, it just doesn't click, but the bottom line is, between minute 4 and minute 94 we were comfortably the better team and deserved to win.

The team did enough to get three points. That's absolutely all that matters.
Back then we had a midfield that was one of the best in the league. Could guarantee theyd put a shift in no matter what. Now we get out run most games and it seems like every game, if we dont score first then you can see the same patterns emerge.

Dont want to be negative, but this is another season were we could be kicking ourselves for literally minor mistakes. Id feel sick if arsenal win the league this year
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:18:21 pm
Thought Trent was actually pretty good defensively tonight
Trent was Motm for me - who got it officially?

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:19:27 pm
It's games like that that win you the title.

The title of ....flukiest flukerson of the flukeroos?
We were far better than them. Should have killed it earlier but we  aren't doing that atm. When it clicks for nunez finishing wise he is going to be something else
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:29:40 pm
Trent was Motm for me - who got it officially?

Trent
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:30:15 pm
We were far better than them. Should have killed it earlier but we  aren't doing that atm. When it clicks for nunez finishing wise he is going to be something else

Really? They werent exactly camped in or under siege like we used to do when we were 1-0 early at home. I thought they were the better side in the first half, and probably fairly even in the second.
To be this close to top 4 while playing like school kids as we attack all out thus leaving ourselves wide open is amazing. Shows how poor the sides are challenging for the fourth position as at the moment we cannot keep a clean sheet. We could be leaking two or three goals a game lately which reminds me of the earlier games under Klopp. No consistency at all and with some of our main attackers out injured we really are relying on Salah to carry us as Nunez is amazing everywhere else but like a virgin inside the box as he blows his load with excitement if he even sees a chance. No calmness about his finishing at all.

Anyway there's no way we should be finishing top 4 this season as we are getting cut wide open in most games and some of our best attackers will miss most of the season. Of course we could still do it as We are Liverpool.
