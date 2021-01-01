To be this close to top 4 while playing like school kids as we attack all out thus leaving ourselves wide open is amazing. Shows how poor the sides are challenging for the fourth position as at the moment we cannot keep a clean sheet. We could be leaking two or three goals a game lately which reminds me of the earlier games under Klopp. No consistency at all and with some of our main attackers out injured we really are relying on Salah to carry us as Nunez is amazing everywhere else but like a virgin inside the box as he blows his load with excitement if he even sees a chance. No calmness about his finishing at all.



Anyway there's no way we should be finishing top 4 this season as we are getting cut wide open in most games and some of our best attackers will miss most of the season. Of course we could still do it as We are Liverpool.