Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4  (Read 783 times)

PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Quote from: RogerTheRed on December 27, 2022, 08:25:59 am
Come on Redmen!!
I want to start this OP by admitting - I don't like Leicester City! A few reasons why -
One of my bad early memories of being a Liverpool fan was listening to my transistor radio and hearing Andy bloody Lochhead scoring against us and knocking us out of the FA Cup.
A few years later (late 1976) I went to the miserable ground that is Filbert St and on the way in had one of their thug fans attack me and try to nick my scarf. Me and my mates fought him off and I kept the scarf and only got a black eye but still was not happy (the scarf ended up on the gates at Anfield post Hillsborough so I am glad I saved it). We did win the game with Toshack scoring but still a reason not to like them.
My brother in law is a Leicester fan and so there is a family rivalry (what was my sister thinking!)
I believe that defeat against them last season after Christmas cost us the league, and the brother in law was watching it with us on TV so rubbed salt in the wounds.
We were in the Kenny stand for the League Cup quarter final last season and had to endure 90 minutes of their moronic fans and Maddison diving. Again thanks to Taki and a good penalty shoot out we won but their fans were horrible.

I decided to check our record and overall we have won 52 against them, we have lost 41 and there have been 25 draws. So we have the edge but not by that much. At Anfield it is a better picture, with 33 wins, 12 losses and 12 draws.
Some good memories against them include being at McCooleys on Boxing Day when we beat them 4-0 on the way to winning the league and seeing Berger score two against then in a 3-0 win on my other visit to Filbert St.

So, on to the match. A good win for us yesterday with Fabinho looking better, Trent and Robbo linking well, Nunez doing everything but score and your Bajcetic showing class for his goal followed them getting another hiding.
From what I heard about their match, their central defence is a real issue and have not got height. Should be good news for VVD and Nunez.
Hopefully , we will have Gakpo watching on and maybe revealed as a new signing?
I will be cheering us on from Block 306 on the Kop.
I expect us to end the year with a comfortable win and we will be heading to being back into the mix for top four. Happy New Year  :wave
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
0 Leicester get us underway as the reds attack the anfield road end in the first half
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
3 Shot over the bar by Elliot
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
4 0-1

Goal on the break knife through butter you know the score

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
Thats truly horrific defending
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
9 corner to the reds

Cleared by Leicester
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Their goal was a FIFA goal.

Literally press the through ball button and run straight through

And theyve had 2 or 3 more  attempts at it too, they just havent quite worked
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 08:06:36 pm
Wow no one even put in a tackle.

What has happened to our defense??

More the midfield for me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Daka is down injured, possibly his hamstring  .looks like Vardy might replace him
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
15 free kick to us on the edge of the area just to the right of the D.

Too close I think

(Vardy on btw)

TAA takes and hits the wall.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Hows that lad not been booked? Two fouls in two minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
18 another free kick, a bit wider this time. Side of the area.


Headed clear

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Hendo having a bit of a nightmare at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4’
Horrific defense in the midfield again and then very good defense by Trent to prevent a tap in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
20 Leicester on the counter


Cross to the back post is put behind by Trent.  Another corner as it was headed against Chamberlain

Cleared.

We cant keep the ball, we are terrible passing it and we have no control in midfield


Apart from that.all is fine

.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
On that happy note, over to Sir Bob
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Damn that was good by Darwin.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
23 Brilliant pace from Nunez to get in behind. He cuts it back to Mo who blazes wide. Good chance.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
25 Thiago picks out Robbo down the left but his cross goes into the crowd. Leicester time wasting already.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
Thought to get power on that, keep it down and angle it back. give the ball to Nunez though!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
26 Mo scores but theres an offside and it wont count. Oxlade well offside
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Tory 4
28 really good press from Nunez and we win it back. Terrible use of the ball from Hendo though and it trickles through to ward. Too many players having absolute mares at the moment.
