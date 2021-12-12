Hindsight is a wonderful thing,



The man that saw it coming, was ran out of town.



We were at the top of the game, arguably the best team in europe, moving into a new stadium which we built with our own money, then chelsea turned up, bought our place, opened the door for the oligarchs and oil countries, and changed english football forever.



But if you want me banned for arsenal winning a few games, I dont think youd take it lightly if Im giving you a football history education,



ill go back down to your level , , league is in the bag, and one hand on the treble aint nuttin gona stop us now ! stick to smilies lobo



Why would anyone want you banned?I'm genuinely not sure who you think you're preaching to. We were Chelseas main rivals for many years. CL knockouts, domestic finals, big league games. We were up against them as much as anyone, and again.....lets not have preaching about a manager being run out of town shall we. They literally came in and tried, successfully, to unsettle our captain and one of our greatest ever players. And again.....with the greatest respect, you were never close to being 'the best team in Europe'. We were because well....we were. In 2005 when we won the CL and later when we were literally ranked as the best team in Europe. So thats Chelsea done, tick.Man City? You dodged that one wiselyYou've never been in any sort of competition with them, until this half season. Five years, and at least two league titles literally stolen from us (Kompany assault, Rodri handball etc). As I say, you chaps haven't been a relevance in the league for nearly two decades. So lets not have preaching about no-one 'joining you in the noble cause'.As for the main who 'saw it all coming'. Sure. The same man who was at the Qatar WC telling everyone that the teams who ignored anything political were the clever ones. What a right honourable visionary eh.You can attempt all the wisecracks and attempted deflection you like, as a club and certainly as a fanbase we've always fought against the likes of Abramovich and Abu Dhabi (and the Saudi Journo Murderers). I can see why you'd like to close this down considering you've got an Abu Dhabi product managing your team. In the Emirates Stadium (hmmm). Thank you for my football education