« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan  (Read 30132 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:11:39 am
Everyone's watching a different City team to me.. they're as dominant as they have been... numbers wise they're at +1.38xg p90 in the league and this 'vulnerable defence' everyone is excited about is at 12.3 xg against over 17 games so... yeah...
I'd hoped playing Haaland would cost them but there isn't much evidence it has
It's a great chance for Arsenal because they're playing so well and have the lead but its really tough to beat a team to the title who have that much of an edge (nearly a goal and a half) every league game...as we've found out

Statistically they might look dominant, but not having the extra man in midfield because hes upfront seems to make them look like a "normal" team. The best city teams would have 80% possession. Yesterday first half they couldnt string 2 passes together.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
Admittedly I don't watch a lot of them but particularly last 5 or 6 games (and at Anfield not long before) they don't look right. They were awful at home to Fulham and Brentford and needed a dive at the end to beat Fulham and lost to Brentford - these are games they would not have dropped points in before. Fulham and Brentford were regularly getting in behind them and Haaland would barely touch the ball at the other end.  Failing to beat Everton at home at the moment is shambolic and despite taking the lead. Outplayed first half by a shit Chelsea team and still shaky at 1-0 up. Even Leeds could have pulled it back from 3-0 down the other week. A very patched up Liverpool team caused them a lot of problems defensively in the cup as well, scored 2 despite Nunez's missed chances.

Burnley and Watford going down and not being there to bounce around 4 times a season doesn't help matters, given their record in those fixtures.
They are more vulnerable to counters now because Walker is not as quick as he used to be. They are also playing with 10 men now which makes it harder for them to keep the ball in dangerous areas (that's why their false 9 tactics were so effective). They are weaker going both ways.
Logged

Offline 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 am »
Of the teams in the top 4 I'd obviously prefer Arsenal to do it. But if it's tight with City at the business end of the season I can't help but think back towards to end of last season when top 4 was pretty much nailed on for the gooners & they ended up 5th.

2nd half of the season is where City have been strongest in recent years but at the moment they remind me more of how they were in the 19/20 season , they didn't manage to string more than 2 or 3 wins together that season until we were out of sight & we had it wrapped up.

Will be interesting to see how it pans out until they play each other. If City win that game they'll probably win it again. Unfortunately
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:41:01 am
Hindsight is a wonderful thing,

The man that saw it coming, was ran out of town.

We were at the top of the game, arguably the best team in europe, moving into a new stadium which we built with our own money, then chelsea turned up, bought our place, opened the door for the oligarchs and oil countries, and changed english football forever.

But if you want me banned for arsenal winning a few games, I dont think youd take it lightly if Im giving you a football history education, ;)

ill go back down to your level ,  ;D, league is in the bag, and one hand on the treble  ;D aint nuttin gona stop us now ! stick to smilies lobo  :D

 :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 11:11:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:41:01 am
Hindsight is a wonderful thing,

The man that saw it coming, was ran out of town.

We were at the top of the game, arguably the best team in europe, moving into a new stadium which we built with our own money, then chelsea turned up, bought our place, opened the door for the oligarchs and oil countries, and changed english football forever.

But if you want me banned for arsenal winning a few games, I dont think youd take it lightly if Im giving you a football history education, ;)

ill go back down to your level ,  ;D, league is in the bag, and one hand on the treble  ;D aint nuttin gona stop us now ! stick to smilies lobo  :D

Why would anyone want you banned?  :o

I'm genuinely not sure who you think you're preaching to. We were Chelseas main rivals for many years. CL knockouts, domestic finals, big league games. We were up against them as much as anyone, and again.....lets not have preaching about a manager being run out of town shall we. They literally came in and tried, successfully, to unsettle our captain and one of our greatest ever players. And again.....with the greatest respect, you were never close to being 'the best team in Europe'. We were because well....we were. In 2005 when we won the CL and later when we were literally ranked as the best team in Europe. So thats Chelsea done, tick.

Man City? You dodged that one wisely ;D You've never been in any sort of competition with them, until this half season. Five years, and at least two league titles literally stolen from us (Kompany assault, Rodri handball etc). As I say, you chaps haven't been a relevance in the league for nearly two decades. So lets not have preaching about no-one 'joining you in the noble cause'.

As for the main who 'saw it all coming'. Sure. The same man who was at the Qatar WC telling everyone that the teams who ignored anything political were the clever ones. What a right honourable visionary eh.

You can attempt all the wisecracks and attempted deflection you like, as a club and certainly as a fanbase we've always fought against the likes of Abramovich and Abu Dhabi (and the Saudi Journo Murderers). I can see why you'd like to close this down considering you've got an Abu Dhabi product managing your team. In the Emirates Stadium (hmmm). Thank you for my football education
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:42 am by El Lobo »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,576
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:31 am
Statistically they might look dominant, but not having the extra man in midfield because hes upfront seems to make them look like a "normal" team. The best city teams would have 80% possession. Yesterday first half they couldnt string 2 passes together.

I'm a numbers person because how they look is up for debate but measuring the chances they concede isnt... and they don't concede many chances and very few "big" chances
I'd love to be more optimistic - I hope they finish every season trophyless but reports of their decline are a bit exaggerated at the moment
Not that that means you don't have a chance to win the league - maybe 30% if I had to punt
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:11:00 am
Why would anyone want you banned?  :o

I'm genuinely not sure who you think you're preaching to. We were Chelseas main rivals for many years. CL knockouts, domestic finals, big league games. We were up against them as much as anyone, and again.....lets not have preaching about a manager being run out of town shall we. They literally came in and tried, successfully, to unsettle our captain and one of our greatest ever players. And again.....with the greatest respect, you were never close to being 'the best team in Europe'. We were because well....we were. In 2005 when we won the CL and later when we were literally ranked as the best team in Europe. So thats Chelsea done, tick.

Man City? You dodged that one wisely ;D You've never been in any sort of competition with them, until this half season. Five years, and at least two league titles literally stolen from us (Kompany assault, Rodri handball etc). As I say, you chaps haven't been a relevance in the league for nearly two decades. So lets not have preaching about no-one 'joining you in the noble cause'.

As for the main who 'saw it all coming'. Sure. The same man who was at the Qatar WC telling everyone that the teams who ignored anything political were the clever ones. What a right honourable visionary eh.

You can attempt all the wisecracks and attempted deflection you like, as a club and certainly as a fanbase we've always fought against the likes of Abramovich and Abu Dhabi (and the Saudi Journo Murderers). I can see why you'd like to close this down considering you've got an Abu Dhabi product managing your team. In the Emirates Stadium (hmmm). Thank you for my football education


I love you Lobo, I hope Arsenal winning the league doesnt come between us
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:37:17 am

I love you Lobo, I hope Arsenal winning the league doesnt come between us

:)



Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:17:57 am
I'm a numbers person because how they look is up for debate but measuring the chances they concede isnt... and they don't concede many chances and very few "big" chances
I'd love to be more optimistic - I hope they finish every season trophyless but reports of their decline are a bit exaggerated at the moment
Not that that means you don't have a chance to win the league - maybe 30% if I had to punt

Theyre obviously  still the best team in the country, by far the best squad in the country, and have added Haaland to last season. At the moment they are just 2 points behind where they were last season at this stage. So if we showed this form now last season wed be top too.

They finished with 93 last season, no one is expecting them to collapse, but even a small drop in results, say if they finish on 89 this season, it gives a tough target, but its a target that liverpool beat 3 times? recently, so this is where liverpool fans are annoyed, I suspect.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:40:20 am
:)



We all saw what joe pesci did to this guy afterwards.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:42:48 am
Theyre obviously  still the best team in the country, by far the best squad in the country, and have added Haaland to last season. At the moment they are just 2 points behind where they were last season at this stage. So if we showed this form now last season wed be top too.

They finished with 93 last season, no one is expecting them to collapse, but even a small drop in results, say if they finish on 89 this season, it gives a tough target, but its a target that liverpool beat 3 times? recently, so this is where liverpool fans are annoyed, I suspect.

I'm constantly perplexed as to why you seem so keen to try and rile Liverpool fans....on a Liverpool forum, that you seem to enjoy using. I mean you either win the league, continue to try and rile Liverpool fans and probably end up getting yourself banned. Or you don't win the league and take a Cantona ski-trip. You've got 17 odd thousand posts, through a very barren spell for your club, and as soon as you have even half a season competing for a major trophy....you out yourself.

Liverpool fans are annoyed because we were a few kicks of a football away from winning the quadruple last season and this season has gone to shit. Nothing to do with Arsenal, again you're honestly not on our radar. The few posters who are whining about how upsetting it'd be for Arsenal to win the title when Man City have an off season are the same ones who whine about most things football related. The vast majority would much prefer Arsenal to win it, and the vast majority of those who are slowly changing their minds and are saying would prefer Abu Dhabi to win it are doing so because there's a particular Arsenal fan on this forum who is making such a show of himself that he's literally turning people onto preferring a sportswasher winning a league title ('this only legitimizes Man City') ;)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 12:07:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
I'm constantly perplexed as to why you seem so keen to try and rile Liverpool fans....on a Liverpool forum, that you seem to enjoy using. I mean you either win the league, continue to try and rile Liverpool fans and probably end up getting yourself banned. Or you don't win the league and take a Cantona ski-trip. You've got 17 odd thousand posts, through a very barren spell for your club, and as soon as you have even half a season competing for a major trophy....you out yourself.

Liverpool fans are annoyed because we were a few kicks of a football away from winning the quadruple last season and this season has gone to shit. Nothing to do with Arsenal, again you're honestly not on our radar. The few posters who are whining about how upsetting it'd be for Arsenal to win the title when Man City have an off season are the same ones who whine about most things football related. The vast majority would much prefer Arsenal to win it, and the vast majority of those who are slowly changing their minds and are saying would prefer Abu Dhabi to win it are doing so because there's a particular Arsenal fan on this forum who is making such a show of himself that he's literally turning people onto preferring a sportswasher winning a league title ('this only legitimizes Man City') ;)


I stopped there. Have no idea what youre rambling about.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:07:14 pm

I stopped there. Have no idea what youre rambling about.


You seem to do that quite a lot....I'll go back down to your level ,  ;D, league is in the bag, and one hand on the treble  ;D aint nuttin gona stop you now ! stick to smilies North Bank :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 12:10:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:09:00 pm
You seem to do that quite a lot....I'll go back down to your level ,  ;D, league is in the bag, and one hand on the treble  ;D aint nuttin gona stop you now ! stick to smilies North Bank :D

Much better
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 05:46:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:41:01 am
Hindsight is a wonderful thing,

The man that saw it coming, was ran out of town.
Wait a minute; wasn't it your own fans who 'ran him out of town'?

I can't speak for anyone else but I never referred to Wenger as Arsene Whinger, nor denigrated him in any way. Always had the utmost respect for him during his time as a manager and thought it was pretty classless the way he was treated towards the end of his time by his own club's fans.

As for City, yes it's true that LFC fans largely came late to seeing the danger they pose, but I think that applies to all fanbases really, (and some still don't seem to be aware of the danger they pose). We're all a lot more educated and aware now of what is going on.

But in our defence we were already pretty down on sportswashing,  via Chelsea and Abrahmovic - possibly because we were in a kind of temporary rivalry with them. Even if we didn't use the term we knew something unsavoury was going on there. It took a little longer to see what was happening at City.

Sadly the rhetoric about them has become poisoned now and a lot of irrelevent, unpleasant stuff is said, but the central issue of sportswashing and unlimited funding and the damage it can and will do to football as a sport, is crystal clear in our minds now. Less so, it seems, in the minds of some other fanbases coughEvertoncough.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 