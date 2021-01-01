Everyone's watching a different City team to me.. they're as dominant as they have been... numbers wise they're at +1.38xg p90 in the league and this 'vulnerable defence' everyone is excited about is at 12.3 xg against over 17 games so... yeah...

I'd hoped playing Haaland would cost them but there isn't much evidence it has

It's a great chance for Arsenal because they're playing so well and have the lead but its really tough to beat a team to the title who have that much of an edge (nearly a goal and a half) every league game...as we've found out



Statistically they might look dominant, but not having the extra man in midfield because hes upfront seems to make them look like a "normal" team. The best city teams would have 80% possession. Yesterday first half they couldnt string 2 passes together.