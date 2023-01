This season was always going to be something of a dud, what with the world cup squeezed in and massive fixture congestion.



I'd rather City just see it out and then let us get on with next year.



There's some comfort in seeing fans of United and Arsenal (and others) who think they're in the race getting annoyed at City doing what City do. Didn't seem to bother them too much when they were cheering them on to titles these past five years so they can fuck off if they think I want City to miss out this time.



i think both ourselves and City are going through similar transition periods right now. Teams like Arsenal had better hope they take their opportunity in this time because I can see next season being back to us and CIty slugging it out with 90+ points each again.