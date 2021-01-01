Tottenham are so bad
They are, but I find it hard to laugh when theyre above us.
You never laugh though mate.
Would you rather City, Newcastle or United win the title then?
Had my time doing that with Spurs... decided you can always laugh at them. Even if they finish above you a year or even a few... you'll still win silverware before them
Is there any scenario where Everton ends the night in the bottom?
Only if theyre docked points for exceeding loss limits
Pretty much this Daniel levy, get out of our club hes spent 340m in the last 3 years
Whats the consensus on Joachim Andersen? Still young for a CB, looks tidy on the ball, pretty physical too. Whats his agility/pace like?
