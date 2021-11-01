« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm
Whats wrong with Arteta ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm
Do one on him Eddie lad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm
Arteta in being a knob shocker
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:39:25 pm
How anyone could want this Arsenal team to win the title is beyond me

Yeah because the alternative is also so appealing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm
Cant stand either of them managers. Pair of c*nts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:40:11 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:33:27 pm
Arteta is a whinging c*nt.

Seconded.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm
Fuck off Arteta, you playmobil haired c*nt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:39 pm
Whats wrong with Arteta ?

He's feeling pressure already, probably knows City are going to walk the league in the end.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:33:27 pm
Arteta is a whinging c*nt.
it's full on all game the c*nt. the implosion will be must see if and when they do start to wobble
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:40:26 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:38:31 pm
first time Brighton have scored 4 away 
It's going on the list  ;D

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:40:31 pm
United only 9 points behind now, only 1 behind the cheats  :o If they beat Arsenal and the cheats they would legitimately have to be included in a conversation about a title. It is highly unlikely however.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:40:42 pm
Absolute brats this Arsenal team/manager. Look forward to the widespread condemnation of Arteta's outbursts there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm
I see they have Arsenal an extra 8 minutes to try win it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:41:00 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:40:10 pm
Cant stand either of them managers. Pair of c*nts.

Yes they are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:41:04 pm
Looked like a pen to me.. seen them given more often than not..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:41:22 pm
Is this the same Arteta who criticised Klopp for shouting at the linesman?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:41:25 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:41:04 pm
Looked like a pen to me.. seen them given more often than not..

Nah
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:41:27 pm
Perhaps crowning Arsenal as champions was premature lads  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1018 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:39:54 pm
Yeah because the alternative is also so appealing.

It would just be a meaningless, shallow, sportswashing and cheating victory. Nobody would bat an eyelid.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1019 on: Today at 09:41:52 pm

'Arsenal penalty shout against Newcastle 90+5'' - https://dubz.co/v/2kxw0f & https://streamin.me/v/4f375859


'Everton [1] - 4 Brighton - Demarai Gray 90+2' PEN' - https://streamin.me/v/c8459327 & https://www.swoo.co/video/ec3871a2-06c4-4cfd-a8cf-1e276e71cac3
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:40:51 pm
I see they have Arsenal an extra 8 minutes to try win it.

Why should it only be the Manc teams which benefit from extra minutes?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1021 on: Today at 09:42:37 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:41:27 pm
Perhaps crowning Arsenal as champions was premature lads  :D

City can't even beat Everton at home. If City were anywhere near their normal level then they'd win it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:41:46 pm
It would just be a meaningless, shallow, sportswashing and cheating victory. Nobody would bat an eyelid.

It's a victory for sportswashing, in no way is it better.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:41:52 pm
'Arsenal penalty shout against Newcastle 90+5'' - https://dubz.co/v/2kxw0f & https://streamin.me/v/4f375859
Arms by his side, not for me Jeff.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:37 pm
City can't even beat Everton at home. If City were anywhere near their normal level then they'd win it.

They have two points less than last season at same stage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:43:16 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:41:04 pm
Looked like a pen to me.. seen them given more often than not..
The one that wasn't given against them when we played at the Emirates was more of a penalty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:43:29 pm
kin ell....Newcastle are one horrible obnoxious cnut of a football club, on and off the pitch.......hardly news like, but still
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1027 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:39:25 pm
How anyone could want this Arsenal team to win the title is beyond me

Lobo called them a mini City a few weeks back and I can see why. Trouble is, that means theyre not as bad as City themselves. Fuck Newcastle and Eddie fathead Howe somehow winning it. Fuck United coming up on the rails. Fuck football in general.

This post was brought to you in association with Killer Heels Inc.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:44:02 pm

Manchester United [3] - 0 Bournemouth; Marcus Rashford 86' - https://dubz.co/v/6k2zqx
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:11 pm
They have two points less than last season at same stage.

Last 3 home games they've lost to Brentford, injury time dive to beat Fulham and drew with a dreadful Everton.

Haaland had been papering over cracks, but when he's not banging in hat-tricks they struggle. Look at that Palace game.

Ever since we turned them over they've been shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm
Still cant get over how the game went against our favour at Emirates, they didnt even create a single clear cut opportunity against this Newcastle team, draw is a fair result.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:45:07 pm
Arteta is hideous
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1032 on: Today at 09:45:35 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:39:25 pm
How anyone could want this Arsenal team to win the title is beyond me
Beyond you aye? Arsenal are a far better alternative than City, Newcastle or Man U. To add to that although you may think City winning it can be regarded as a 'bought' title, but they'll have accomplished 3 in a row - do we fuck want that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1033 on: Today at 09:45:49 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:40:31 pm
United only 9 points behind now, only 1 behind the cheats  :o If they beat Arsenal and the cheats they would legitimately have to be included in a conversation about a title. It is highly unlikely however.

They should be challenging with that squad, full of quality and some very experienced heads in there too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1034 on: Today at 09:46:38 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:45:49 pm
They should be challenging with that squad, full of quality and some very experienced heads in there too.
They have gone 11-2-2 since their horror start. However, they have been fortunate in a few games and I don't think they'll beat the cheats. They could get a result at the Emirates though.

I get the feeling that 1-2 dodgy results and they could fall apart fairly quickly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1035 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:45:07 pm
Arteta is hideous

Perfect manager for the modern game though with all the antics and snide. Klopp is far too honest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1036 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:48 pm
Lobo called them a mini City a few weeks back and I can see why. Trouble is, that means theyre not as bad as City themselves. Fuck Newcastle and Eddie fathead Howe somehow winning it. Fuck United coming up on the rails. Fuck football in general.

This post was brought to you in association with Killer Heels Inc.

Null and void is what we can all get behind (unless the blues go down)?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1037 on: Today at 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:46:38 pm
They have gone 11-2-2 since their horror start. However, they have been fortunate in a few games and I don't think they'll beat the cheats. They could get a result at the Emirates htough.

Agreed, I've not been overly impressed when I've seen them, just saying they should be challenging and should finish top four fairly comfortably, long way to go yet though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1038 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:45:07 pm
Arteta is hideous

Absolutely obnoxious little shit,i don't bemoan Arsenal possibly winning it but he is a grade A c*nt.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #1039 on: Today at 09:52:54 pm
I think it'll be between us and Newcastle for 4th.
