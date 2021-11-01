How anyone could want this Arsenal team to win the title is beyond me
Arteta is a whinging c*nt.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Whats wrong with Arteta ?
first time Brighton have scored 4 away It's going on the list
Cant stand either of them managers. Pair of c*nts.
Looked like a pen to me.. seen them given more often than not..
Yeah because the alternative is also so appealing.
I see they have Arsenal an extra 8 minutes to try win it.
Perhaps crowning Arsenal as champions was premature lads
It would just be a meaningless, shallow, sportswashing and cheating victory. Nobody would bat an eyelid.
'Arsenal penalty shout against Newcastle 90+5'' - https://dubz.co/v/2kxw0f & https://streamin.me/v/4f375859
City can't even beat Everton at home. If City were anywhere near their normal level then they'd win it.
They have two points less than last season at same stage.
United only 9 points behind now, only 1 behind the cheats If they beat Arsenal and the cheats they would legitimately have to be included in a conversation about a title. It is highly unlikely however.
They should be challenging with that squad, full of quality and some very experienced heads in there too.
Arteta is hideous
Lobo called them a mini City a few weeks back and I can see why. Trouble is, that means theyre not as bad as City themselves. Fuck Newcastle and Eddie fathead Howe somehow winning it. Fuck United coming up on the rails. Fuck football in general.This post was brought to you in association with Killer Heels Inc.
They have gone 11-2-2 since their horror start. However, they have been fortunate in a few games and I don't think they'll beat the cheats. They could get a result at the Emirates htough.
