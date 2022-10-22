« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan  (Read 17659 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #800 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:11:45 pm
Id love someone to land a head on Arteta.

I know just the man.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Leicester defense is dog shite, Fulham should have been up 3-0 so far.
Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:18:03 pm »
Ref has made a complete rod for his own back by booking people when Arsenal complained, effectively he had to book Nketia then even though it was soft
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
Feels like Rodgers is always 1 game away from the end of his time there.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:19:16 pm »
Yeah sorry I defo dont want this arsenal team winning the league

Bunch of card waving rolling cheats
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:19:34 pm »
Everton should have cashed in by selling DCL for 50M, noone is touching him now as he's been garbage for 2 years, In factm their only 'asset' is Gray imo.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:23:20 pm »
Refs in this league are fucking shite. I know this isn't news to anyone, just feels good to be able to say it when they aren't being shite in our games where it could come off as sour grapes.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:23:20 pm
Refs in this league are fucking shite. I know this isn't news to anyone, just feels good to be able to say it when they aren't being shite in our games where it could come off as sour grapes.

Not all Refs are shite.


Some are diabolical.
Online mentalgellar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm »
Referee has completely ruined this game by booking everyone who commits a foul.
Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm »
Ref (and both teams) have made this likely someone will be sent off here

Its a fucking farce
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:26:55 pm »
Two horrible sides here
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:27:19 pm »
Ref has been fine, there's been some shit house fouls.
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:27:24 pm »
Haha... I hope halftime doesn't fuck Arsenal-Newcastle game up and it stays heated like that. Red cards galore hopefully...
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:19:16 pm
Yeah sorry I defo dont want this arsenal team winning the league

Bunch of card waving rolling cheats

Theyre a really unpleasant team and fanbase, but its still preferable to Abu Dhabi
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm »
Whilst I want football to fuck off and die, I have decided to watch this game and have concluded that if they win this league, Arsenal will be one of the worst sides to have won it.
