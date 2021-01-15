« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan  (Read 15490 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #720 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:22:10 pm
Very good result for Nottingham but they were dreadful. Which begs the question: How on earth did we lose against them?

We should gather a bot or two and discuss... ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #721 on: Today at 06:28:45 pm »
Brighton might want Potter back the way they're going lately
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Brighton might want Potter back the way they're going lately

Leicester would be good for him if everything aligns with Rodgers getting sacked.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:25:20 pm
He will genuinely think he can succeed there.

Managers will always back themselves but you know you're not getting the time at Chelsea to build anything, so he'll go into it knowing if he doesn't get the time he gets the big pay out. Brighton were patient with him in building a team, even the season they couldn't hit a barndoor.

The managers who do well there are the mid-season new-manager bounce ones like Tuchel, Di Matteo and Hiddink or the short-term impacts like Mourinho (and Tuchel) before it all falls apart.

Potter could potentially have had an Arteta effect if he'd pitched up at an Arsenal, whereas Chelsea would have sacked Arteta a year ago.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #724 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
That'll do.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #725 on: Today at 06:30:04 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Brighton might want Potter back the way they're going lately

I thought they were going alright? Despite yesterday's loss I thought they were about as consistent as they've always been
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
only 4 teams in the PL have a GD above +4
Arse +26
Shitty +28
Newc +21
Us +14

next is Spurs with +8.  ten teams are negative.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Good set of results for us, aside from a spawny Utd win.

We can definitely make top 4 and probably top 2 or 3
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Brighton might want Potter back the way they're going lately

Potter's magic only works in Brighton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #729 on: Today at 06:33:10 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 06:28:16 pm
We should gather a bot or two and discuss... ;D

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #730 on: Today at 06:33:57 pm »
Thank God Chelsea's fans are known for being patient. I presume they all want Potter out already?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #731 on: Today at 06:36:38 pm »
Souey is loving a chance to bang on about "fighting" "being aggressive" "get amongst them" etc.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #732 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 06:19:21 pm
3 minutes time added on.I guess the PL didnt bother watching the World Cup

They already said during the WC that they wont be adding on the correct amount of time for stoppages and that you can waste as much time as you like.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #733 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 06:26:23 pm
Never knew you were a Limp Bizkit fan.

Comments like that make we want to Break Stuff
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #734 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Good set of results for us, aside from a spawny Utd win.

We can definitely make top 4 and probably top 2 or 3

Could do with Newcastle dropping off or Man United going deep in the cups and Europa League. Chelsea and Spurs not looking great at the moment, potential new manager bounces though.

Ultimately it's down to us though, it'll take in the region of 70 points.  We're a bit below that at the moment.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #735 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 06:42:36 pm
Could do with Newcastle dropping off or Man United going deep in the cups and Europa League. Chelsea and Spurs not looking great at the moment, potential new manager bounces though.

Ultimately it's down to us though, it'll take in the region of 70 points.  We're a bit below that at the moment.

- Spurs got 4th place last year with 71 points
- to match that, we need to now average 1.9 points per game
- we are running at 1.7 so far
- compared to exact-same fixtures last year, we are down 9 points
(we've been at -9 since we beat Spurs)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 06:21:24 pm
Didn't Ray Kennedy wear a number 5 shirt for a good few years playing left-side mid for us?
I'm sure Ronnie Whelan did too.

Milan Baros too. Although arguably less of a goal threat!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #737 on: Today at 06:54:55 pm »
today ....

Chelsea had 72% possession, and were outshot 12-7

Spurs had 60% possession and were outshot 13-6
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #738 on: Today at 06:56:09 pm »
Really think its us, United and Newcastle for 2 spots. Not a lot to fear if we can get anywhere near our best but at the same time they both look to have a bit more steel about them this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 06:21:24 pm
Didn't Ray Kennedy wear a number 5 shirt for a good few years playing left-side mid for us?
I'm sure Ronnie Whelan did too.

Zidane had it at Real Madrid.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:56:09 pm
Really think its us, United and Newcastle for 2 spots. Not a lot to fear if we can get anywhere near our best but at the same time they both look to have a bit more steel about them this season.

Think it will be us and Man Utd to be honest. Think Newcastle will fall off as the season goes on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:32 pm
Think it will be us and Man Utd to be honest. Think Newcastle will fall off as the season goes on.
Saudi Utd are in a title race, don't ya know?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:56:09 pm
Really think its us, United and Newcastle for 2 spots. Not a lot to fear if we can get anywhere near our best but at the same time they both look to have a bit more steel about them this season.

I think Newcastle may drop off at the back end of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:09:16 pm »
Youd expect Newcastle to drop off unless they do a madness in January (very possible).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:09:16 pm
Youd expect Newcastle to drop off unless they do a madness in January (very possible).
Expect them to throw billions in the next few transfer windows.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:13:50 pm »
Not sure what to make of Newcastle , theyve been on an incredible run, dont concede goals, and have Isak to comeback like a new signing.
If we beat them on Tuesday I can see them spending big in January too.

I dont see them dropping off and wont be surprised if they do get 4th.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #746 on: Today at 07:20:23 pm »
I think Eddie Howe has said they won't spend much in January due to FFP.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #747 on: Today at 07:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:09:16 pm
Youd expect Newcastle to drop off unless they do a madness in January (very possible).

They spent £100 million last January, don't be surprised to see them spend £200 to £300 million this one.

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:20:23 pm
I think Eddie Howe has said they won't spend much in January due to FFP.

:lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #748 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:09:16 pm
Youd expect Newcastle to drop off unless they do a madness in January (very possible).
they have the advantage of no Europe though so will be playing pretty much one game a week for most weeks
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #749 on: Today at 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:56:09 pm
Really think its us, United and Newcastle for 2 spots. Not a lot to fear if we can get anywhere near our best but at the same time they both look to have a bit more steel about them this season.

I'd like to think it's us three, but can't discount Spurs and Chelsea figuring things out and going on runs.  They both look pretty miserable at present, but too much talent and too much money to think they don't have legitimate chance at a top four finish. 

But, I still back us against those other four to make it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #750 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:20:23 pm
I think Eddie Howe has said they won't spend much in January due to FFP.

I thought they had about 3 years before FFP matters to them?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #751 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 07:23:01 pm
they have the advantage of no Europe though so will be playing pretty much one game a week for most weeks

Barring a few players, their squad looks bang average though mate. Pope, Botman, Bruno, and Trippier are their best players. After that, it's pretty much the squad that has been involved in a relegation battle for the past few years. They are very much, slap bang in the middle of a purple patch in my opinion. I think that will end soon.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #752 on: Today at 07:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:47:15 pm
I thought they had about 3 years before FFP matters to them?

Like it matters anyway. The Tories would tell the PL to fuck off and drop it if any investigation was started. As it is, they'll just sign a £500 million naming rights/sponsorship deal with the national carrier Saudia or some other such shite invented deal. There's at least 6 Abu Dhabi companies, two at least that Mansoor is on the board of, that "sponsor" City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #753 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:30:29 pm
only 4 teams in the PL have a GD above +4
Arse +26
Shitty +28
Newc +21
Us +14

next is Spurs with +8.  ten teams are negative.

So 5 teams then
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #754 on: Today at 08:36:41 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 07:46:14 pm
I'd like to think it's us three, but can't discount Spurs and Chelsea figuring things out and going on runs.  They both look pretty miserable at present, but too much talent and too much money to think they don't have legitimate chance at a top four finish. 

But, I still back us against those other four to make it.

Chelsea maybe. Dont really rate the Spurs squad bar Son and Kane and maybe the Kula Shaker guy. But to go on a run of grinding our results they need to be working perfectly and the general mood there seems a bit off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #755 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 08:36:41 pm
Chelsea maybe. Dont really rate the Spurs squad bar Son and Kane and maybe the Kula Shaker guy. But to go on a run of grinding our results they need to be working perfectly and the general mood there seems a bit off.
Chelsea look very poor without Reece James. They play City next and they still have to go to Spurs, United, Arsenal, us, West ham, Leicester. Very difficult second half of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #756 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:20:23 pm
I think Eddie Howe has said they won't spend much in January due to FFP.
Pip says this every transfer window.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #757 on: Today at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:06:15 pm
Saudi Utd are in a title race, don't ya know?
Best manager in England too, despite never winning anything and being in a relegation position most of last season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #758 on: Today at 09:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:20:23 pm
I think Eddie Howe has said they won't spend much in January due to FFP.
Omegalulz
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #759 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
