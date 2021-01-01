« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #320 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm
City did only beat Everton last year because of that handball late in the season. Granted it was at Goodison and they were desperate for the points to stay up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #321 on: Today at 05:29:36 pm
Arsenal could be ten points clear by the time City next (away to Chelsea)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #322 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm
Oh dear.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #323 on: Today at 05:34:01 pm
Great goal

They cant really lose the League from here now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #324 on: Today at 05:34:33 pm
A team in sync where it seems to bounce their way. Also help of refs previously as usual.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #325 on: Today at 05:34:49 pm
Last Edit: Today at 05:45:50 pm by oojason
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #326 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:25:23 pm
Those two defeats will haunt us.

At the moment I'd fancy us to finish in the top 4 so in that regard it might not mean a whole lot come the end of the season, but if we finish anywhere within about ten points of the title winner it'll fucking kill me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #327 on: Today at 05:38:07 pm
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #328 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:34:49 pm
Brighton 0 - [1] Arsenal; Bukayo Saka goal on 2' - https://dubz.co/v/ta11j4 & https://streamin.me/v/495ca0f3
The counter pressing there was vintage us. Nowadays that would have ended up in a Brighton chance/goal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #329 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:38:07 pm
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.

You know we won the League right ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #330 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:38:07 pm
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.

Thats my sentiment why I rather City win it. The latter are absolute cheats so who cares about their wins. Arsenal though. Sure theyve spent like mad but its a bit Leicester style win.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #331 on: Today at 05:39:51 pm
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Today at 05:35:29 pm
At the moment I'd fancy us to finish in the top 4 so in that regard it might not mean a whole lot come the end of the season, but if we finish anywhere within about ten points of the title winner it'll fucking kill me.

Were literally crawling to results at the moment. Without adding a new midfielder I think well struggle to make top 4. Were so easy to play through the middle
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #332 on: Today at 05:40:53 pm
Thank fuck Newcastle dropped points today, put some doubt in their minds

They haven't even started heavily spending and I'm already fucked off with them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #333 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:38:07 pm
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.

Only thing that pissed me off about it is how city are performing not arsenal winning it

That Everton game is a 2-1 win in the dying mins in a race v us 100% of the time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #334 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm
The one year both us and city are poor and Arsenal come along to win the league whilst we get 97 and 92 points and lose it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #335 on: Today at 05:43:46 pm
Amazing what confidence can do for a team. That and some spawny deflections

City would not have drawn to Everton today if we were going for the League
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #336 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 05:40:53 pm
Thank fuck Newcastle dropped points today, put some doubt in their minds

They haven't even started heavily spending and I'm already fucked off with them.

to be honest we are still looking at a glorified form table

A lot of people were at 60% trying to not get injured for the World Cup

Lets see where we all are in 10 games now before we start equating Newcastle to city
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #337 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:39:03 pm
You know we won the League right ?

Did we? In all seriousness, it's the fact that we battled those cheats so hard for so long, missed out twice by one point, that's what pisses me off. I can't take City seriously and no serious fan will, nobody cares about them winning it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #338 on: Today at 05:44:47 pm
Nobody's catching Arsenal in this kind of form. Nearly half a season in and they've only dropped points twice.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #339 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:38:07 pm
I can't take Arsenal winning the league, after all we've been through, they just appear and win it? Madness.

Its good for football if nothing else. Leicester, Kaiserslauten, Lille, Deportivo and now Arsenal. I dont get the whole they just turn up and win it. It happens. Theyre not a rival, it doesnt make a splash in the ocean away from a quiz question in a few years.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #340 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:44:38 pm
Did we? In all seriousness, it's the fact that we battled those cheats so hard for so long, missed out twice by one point, that's what pisses me off. I can't take City seriously and no serious fan will, nobody cares about them winning it.

I dont know why people get annoyed about it.

City could easily win all their remaining matches.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #341 on: Today at 05:45:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:43:14 pm
The one year both us and city are poor and Arsenal come along to win the league whilst we get 97 and 92 points and lose it.
Ive got mixed feelings because if Arsenal hadnt come along, someone a lot worse would have done.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #342 on: Today at 05:47:45 pm
Theres been 16 games so far so the League is far from over
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Reply #343 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm
We need to keep winning.incredibly what 4 wins does.thank goodness Toney is injured..Hopefully Arsenal can beat Newcastle next week as well.
