Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan  (Read 4306 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:38:33 pm
Yep.

Relentlessly boring.
One positive about this season is that we don't see every game as a final.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:36:00 pm
Fuck sake Everton, do something

The best you can hope for, is for Everton to keep the score in the single digits. Maybe.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:40:10 pm
One positive about this season is that we don't see every game as a final.

City will grind Arsenal down.

I think Brighton will get something today.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:42:57 pm »
Nat Phillips to Bournemouth is surely a banker this month, now theyve got money.

And cant defend.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Newcastle United would have got a penalty there, if they had been from Manchester.

Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm »
Haaland gets a yellow. Should have been a red.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
Haaland been a right twat this match.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
I have to say, im enjoying this. The Ev ramming it up city, unlike leeds who laid down and got tickled in midweek.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:13 pm
City will grind Arsenal down.

I think Brighton will get something today.
Beating them to the title was a MASSIVE achievement.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:30 pm
I have to say, im enjoying this. The Ev ramming it up city, unlike leeds who laid down and got tickled in midweek.

Only way those fucks know how to play.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:51:04 pm
Beating them to the title was a MASSIVE achievement.

I have said time and time again that is the greatest PL win of all time.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:52:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:30 pm
I have to say, im enjoying this. The Ev ramming it up city, unlike leeds who laid down and got tickled in midweek.
The Bitters have done nothing but allow the cheats to play at a laughably slow tempo, ensuring they are nicely rested for their next game. As Arsenal will be forced to work hard most games, the cheats are not and that will begin to tell as games come every 3-4 days for several months. Human rights will get another tap in second half and they'll move on.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:52:21 pm
The Bitters have done nothing but allow the cheats to play at a laughably slow tempo, ensuring they are nicely rested for their next game. As Arsenal will be forced to work hard most games, the cheats are not and that will begin to tell as games come every 3-4 days for several months. Human rights will get another tap in second half and they'll move on.

Did you see Arsenals last game?  ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:55:11 pm
Did you see Arsenals last game?  ;D
No but they were 1-0 down so I guess they had to do a little bit of work before West Ham collapsed. They have Brighton and Saudi FC next, I doubt either game will be a comfortable, little energy expended win. Then they have Spuds and the Mancs. January is a tough month for Arsenal, if they are still top after the game against the cheats on Feb 15, they could drag this deeper than expected. However, I still think the relentless grinding nature of the cheats will take its toll eventually.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:57:56 pm
No but they were 1-0 down so I guess they had to do a little bit of work before West Ham collapsed. They have Brighton and Saudi FC next, I doubt either game will be a comfortable, little energy expended win. Then they have Spuds and the Mancs. January is a tough month for Arsenal, if they are still top after the game against the cheats on Feb 15, they could drag this deeper than expected. However, I still think the relentless grinding nature of the cheats will take its toll eventually.

Its Everton though, not sure what more you can expect from them. I thought they equipped themselves well and created a couple of openings. They wont get anything from the game but if they carry on winding Haaland up he might dive in again. Hes been a right prick by the way, acting like hes some Messi just because hes bullying Everton.
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Arsenal will be so far behind by the end most will forget they were ever on top of the table. My conservative prediction 8-10 points behind City.
Online Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:01:52 pm
Arsenal will be so far behind by the end most will forget they were ever on top of the table. My conservative prediction 8-10 points behind City.

People are underrating Arsenal a lot on here.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:03:13 pm
People are underrating Arsenal a lot on here.

Naa. They will fall away.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:04:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:00:38 pm
Its Everton though, not sure what more you can expect from them. I thought they equipped themselves well and created a couple of openings. They wont get anything from the game but if they carry on winding Haaland up he might dive in again. Hes been a right prick by the way, acting like hes some Messi just because hes bullying Everton.

Would have been an interesting match if big Dunc was still playing.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #219 on: Today at 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:04:49 pm
Would have been an interesting match if big Dunc was still playing.

Where is big dunc anyway? fired?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:03:13 pm
People are underrating Arsenal a lot on here.

Injuries will hit them and they also arent that good.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:11:26 pm »
Watching Picky is like watching peak Pele. You just know that in every game you will see him do something that no one else has even thought of. Tipping it past a goal line clearance being a classic example.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:12:59 pm »
Looked like Joelinton got away with swinging his fist there.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #223 on: Today at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:03:13 pm
People are underrating Arsenal a lot on here.

You like how we underestimate Arsenal?
