Yep. Relentlessly boring.
Fuck sake Everton, do something
One positive about this season is that we don't see every game as a final.
City will grind Arsenal down.I think Brighton will get something today.
I have to say, im enjoying this. The Ev ramming it up city, unlike leeds who laid down and got tickled in midweek.
Beating them to the title was a MASSIVE achievement.
The Bitters have done nothing but allow the cheats to play at a laughably slow tempo, ensuring they are nicely rested for their next game. As Arsenal will be forced to work hard most games, the cheats are not and that will begin to tell as games come every 3-4 days for several months. Human rights will get another tap in second half and they'll move on.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Did you see Arsenals last game?
No but they were 1-0 down so I guess they had to do a little bit of work before West Ham collapsed. They have Brighton and Saudi FC next, I doubt either game will be a comfortable, little energy expended win. Then they have Spuds and the Mancs. January is a tough month for Arsenal, if they are still top after the game against the cheats on Feb 15, they could drag this deeper than expected. However, I still think the relentless grinding nature of the cheats will take its toll eventually.
Arsenal will be so far behind by the end most will forget they were ever on top of the table. My conservative prediction 8-10 points behind City.
People are underrating Arsenal a lot on here.
Its Everton though, not sure what more you can expect from them. I thought they equipped themselves well and created a couple of openings. They wont get anything from the game but if they carry on winding Haaland up he might dive in again. Hes been a right prick by the way, acting like hes some Messi just because hes bullying Everton.
Would have been an interesting match if big Dunc was still playing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]