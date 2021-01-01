« previous next »
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,447
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:28:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:26:36 pm
United into the top 4. And the 3 teams above them very much in their sights

The fuck is all that about, theyre 8 points behind us having played a game more...

Its the usual wankfest over this shower of shite.

Didn't realise fatty Shaw was playing CB - £85million lump of lard kept out of the team by a converted left back :lmao
Fuck the Tories

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,427
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:28:32 pm »
Wolves never looked like scoring really, strange side.
Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:26:51 pm
Don't even know why I found myself getting so annoyed watching that. Man Utd have been getting away with that sort ot stuff for years and nothing will change.

c*nts

same.
Gnashing my teeth.
Don't know why I even watched that.
Was ever only going to go one way, especially with this ref.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:28:32 pm
Wolves never looked like scoring really, strange side.

They never look like scoring any game.
Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:28:24 pm
Its the usual wankfest over this shower of shite.

Didn't realise fatty Shaw was playing CB - £85million lump of lard kept out of the team by a converted left back :lmao

Good size for a CB, Shaw.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,379
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:30:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:29:17 pm
They never look like scoring any game.

Don't worry, we play them next weekend ;D  :-X
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:28:32 pm
Wolves never looked like scoring really, strange side.

They should just avoid playing strikers.
Just focus on getting opposition defenders to score own goals.
Works quite well, in my experience.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,057
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:26:36 pm
United into the top 4. And the 3 teams above them very much in their sights

The fuck is all that about, theyre 8 points behind us having played a game more...

You sound twitchy.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:26:36 pm
United into the top 4. And the 3 teams above them very much in their sights

The fuck is all that about, theyre 8 points behind us having played a game more...

Ah man, the media in this country are absolutely desperate for them to win the league again yanno.
Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 02:30:33 pm
Don't worry, we play them next weekend ;D  :-X

Exactly.  Watch Moutinho waltz through our midfield,  powering past Henderson, beating everyone for sheer pace, before passing it into the bottom corner.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:34:36 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:28:32 pm
Wolves never looked like scoring really, strange side.

They play like clawless crabs,relying on their shell to save them when almost everyone's learned how to crack it open and suck that juicy meat out.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 02:32:38 pm
Exactly.  Watch Moutinho waltz through our midfield,  powering past Henderson, beating everyone for sheer pace, before passing it into the bottom corner.
Let's not forget Diego Costa scoring a goal after 800 matches too.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,905
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:35:05 pm »
Manchester United into the top four of the Champions League.

Well, at least that's what Stewart Gardner said as commentator on USA Network. Andy Townsend didn't correct him.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,427
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:40:47 pm »
Trouble is, this top four fight involves a lot of sides and currently 4 of those are looking at just one place, really need Newcastle to start dropping points and hopefully that opens up another spot.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:42:14 pm »
Spurs will spurs but we need Newcastle to have a run of 2-3 losses.
Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 02:26:10 pm
Im guessing youve not been following Liverpool long  ;D

Haha.over 40 years.but thats beside the point.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm »
Just saw Utd plays City and Arsenal next two, they are not getting more than 1 point.
Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:40:47 pm
Trouble is, this top four fight involves a lot of sides and currently 4 of those are looking at just one place, really need Newcastle to start dropping points and hopefully that opens up another spot.

They have Arsenal soon, so hopefully they lose that, plus United have City in a couple of weeks.
Key is we need to keep winning.
