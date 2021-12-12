Can sit back and relax with 3 points in our pocket today safe in the knowledge that any points gained this weekend on rivals are a massive bonus after getting away with it a bit last night

 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier