Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan

Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 12:54:59 pm
FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford 19:45
Liverpool V Leicester City 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United 12:30 BTSport
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace 15:00
Fulham V Southampton 15:00
Manchester City V Everton 15:00
Newcastle United V Leeds United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa 14:00 skysports
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool 17:30 skysports

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United 19:45 skysports
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45
Leicester City V Fulham 19:45
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth 20:00

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest 19:30
Leeds United V West Ham United 19:45
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City 20:00 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 01:04:49 pm
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league



60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://elixx.xyz : www.soccerstreams100.io : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://hesgoals.top : https://www1.hesgoal.fun : www.goatd.me : https://atdhe.club

& www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.hesgoaltv.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.ovostreams.com : www.ovostreams.com/player2.php



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 01:57:54 pm
Missed the channel colouring from Barney.  Good to see our old friend back.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 03:14:47 pm

Same here.

Top formatting and colouring, Barney ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 08:53:57 pm

West Ham 0 - [1] Brentford; Ivan Toney 18' - https://dubz.co/v/ahy709 & https://streamin.me/v/2063b189

West Ham 0 - [2] Brentford; Josh Dasilva 43' - https://dubz.co/v/773pmx & https://www.ziscore.com/qa28/
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
It can't be long now until Moyes gets the sack.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm
Toney was stretchered off in the other game tonight. Hope its nothing serious but Id rest it for a week if I were him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 11:46:30 am
Can sit back and relax with 3 points in our pocket today safe in the knowledge that any points gained this weekend on rivals are a massive bonus after getting away with it a bit last night
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:09:57 pm
Thinking of betting on Wolves not to score a goal, if they score, I will be the happiest anyways. I think Utd wins 2-0 with a jammy goal and a late VAR gifted penalty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:09:58 pm
Whats Rashford been up to?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:10:50 pm
Rashford dropped due to an internal disciplinary matter
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:37:54 pm
took them 4.5 mins to dive for a penalty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:40:26 pm
Is Garnacho casting for a Three Stooges role with that haircut?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:47:37 pm
Antony totally shit out there. Pathetic from Wolves though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:48:12 pm
Wolves just really got away with one there. Terribly soft back pass, keeper saved the defenders blushes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:48:55 pm
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on Today at 12:48:12 pm
Wolves just really got away with one there. Terribly soft back pass, keeper saved the defenders blushes

Some f*cking mistake that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:57:13 pm
I just put Rashy in my fantasy team... ffs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 12:59:04 pm
Hadnt realised McLaren was back at United. Do you think he uses his Dutch accent when hes talking to Ten Hag
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:02:07 pm
Decent chance for Neves, unfortunately the shot was never getting round Luke Shaw
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:03:09 pm
It's actually quite impressive how biased this ref is today.

Wolves fans clearly think he's a fucking cheat.

I'd have to say that this looks the case. One sided is how you can describe it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:03:35 pm
You can't challenge some teams without a foul being given, United just need to flop over to get a free kick
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:06:30 pm
Compare the narrative on 100m Darwin Nunez vs Antony, its night and day and only one of them is actually contributing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:08:41 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:06:30 pm
Compare the narrative on 100m Darwin Nunez vs Antony, its night and day and only one of them is actually contributing

Is Anthony playing? Hadn't noticed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:10:12 pm
So that was a booking before and that wasn't?

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking hell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:10:33 pm
Neves brutally assaulted, no card of course
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:10:46 pm
How is that not a booking? Talk about double standards
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:11:21 pm
Hes being doing that his whole career.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:11:41 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:10:46 pm
How is that not a booking? Talk about double standards

Bent as fuck mate.

Ref might as well blow now and award United 3-1 - what's the point of even playing the game?

The football in this country is so fucked.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:12:10 pm
Were Man United, we do what we want

You know the refs bad when their fans bring that Ferguson classic back.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:13:15 pm
Wolves are so frustrating. They play decent stuff till the final third. From then on theyre shocking.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:13:44 pm
Do these fuckers ever play away from home?  Feels like everytime they play it's at the toilet!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:14:28 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 01:13:44 pm
Do these fuckers ever play away from home?  Feels like everytime they play it's at the toilet!!

They are away from home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th Dec - 5th Jan
Today at 01:15:20 pm
Is Neto injured again? Poor lad, so much talent.
