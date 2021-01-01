How the tables have turned. I recall the staticos insinuating that Gakpo is a nothing player due to shot selection, volume, yada yada. Darwin will explode yada yada. They always fail to see the simpler and obvious factors. This lad actually knows how to fucking shoot. He also knows how to actually use his physique to his advantage. With the form Gakpo's in right now, in my eyes he should be a guaranteed starter on the LW. Yes, there are times where he can struggle, just like how we saw today. But we can always depend on him to retain possession and being a viable goal threat.