Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
Class goal.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 06:30:50 pm
Wasnt great today but that goal was brilliant. Stepped up against Leicester and stepped up again.
  Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 06:33:13 pm
Been saying this for a while. This guy is absolute CLUTCH.
  Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm
Yeah general game was quite poor actually, but his ability to pull a goal out of nowhere has saved us several times this season. A bit like Salah who you can never sub off even when he's having a poor game because he may come up with a moment of magic.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
I mean no-one believed he was actually going to take it for a second, as they were all trying to get at Mo anyway. But I did like the attempt to take the heat off his team mate by holding onto the ball for the penalty and making out like he was the one who was going to take it.



Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:16:49 pm
What a shot he has.  Easily one of our best players at the moment, keeps popping up just when we need it.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:20:03 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
I mean no-one believed he was actually going to take it for a second, as they were all trying to get at Mo anyway. But I did like the attempt to take the heat off his team mate by holding onto the ball for the penalty and making out like he was the one who was going to take it.

Yeah, I loved seeing that from Cody. He comes across as such a nice fella but he's about 6'3 and a big lad. The more aggressive he is the better he will be I think. He was happy to engage with Onana and bite back... Onana then let the ball through his hands from Mo's pen which wasn't the best :D
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Great goal, average game.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:32:12 pm
Big game player.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:35:34 pm
Another great goal. Cementing his place as the starting left winger now.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm
Been brilliant all season, Slot has got him back to his PSV level of scoring.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
Commentators over here said thats 10 goals in his last 15 appearances, mighty impressive.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
I mean no-one believed he was actually going to take it for a second, as they were all trying to get at Mo anyway. But I did like the attempt to take the heat off his team mate by holding onto the ball for the penalty and making out like he was the one who was going to take it.

Thought that was great too, holding onto the ball during the penalty fiasco.

Big game player with the cool head. He's been fantastic this season.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Been popping up with Sadio Mane moments a lot recently - hugely important goals at key moments seemingly out of nothing. Long may it continue.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
Really producing the numbers. I have questioned whether he is good enough, but he has stepped up.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
But what does he do other than scoring important goals and pressing from the front?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Today at 03:27:42 am
How the tables have turned. I recall the staticos insinuating that Gakpo is a nothing player due to shot selection, volume, yada yada. Darwin will explode yada yada. They always fail to see the simpler and obvious factors. This lad actually knows how to fucking shoot. He also knows how to actually use his physique to his advantage. With the form Gakpo's in right now, in my eyes he should be a guaranteed starter on the LW. Yes, there are times where he can struggle, just like how we saw today. But we can always depend on him to retain possession and being a viable goal threat.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Today at 03:29:58 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 03:27:42 am
How the tables have turned. I recall the staticos insinuating that Gakpo is a nothing player due to shot selection, volume, yada yada. Darwin will explode yada yada. They always fail to see the simpler and obvious factors. This lad actually knows how to fucking shoot.

"Forget about the actual goals, it's the expected goals you need to look at!" - Nerdlinger
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Today at 05:13:31 am
And on 4 yellow cards already, more than in his last 5 seasons combined. No more Mr Nice Guy, at least not on the pitch.
