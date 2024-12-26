Really interesting to hear Slot talk about Gakpo's improved form this season. Said he's benefited from a tactical change where our wingers hug the touchline and get 1v1 more often than last season (just like he was able to do in the euros). In retrospect it looks so obvious. He's a proper inverted winger. He's come a long way from being a maligned false 9 or sudo number 8.



It was still a very funny signing at the time because we had Jota and Diaz who were already competing for the left wing position, but I'm so happy we did it. What a signing it looks like now. We've got the two best left-wingers in the PL! (the three best if you include Jota). I think he does owe a lot to Jota and Diaz. It's their flexibility and ability to perform well in the number 9 position that has allowed Gakpo to flourish and get so many minutes in his proper position.



I remember a "teammates" interview with Gakpo and Jones, the question was who has the best shooting ability in the team? Gakpo said "low and hard?... Its me". Jones laughed him out the room, but one year later, it turns out that he was right to back himself.