Cody Mathès Gakpo

Giono

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 am
I think the foundations of his resurgence this season was his success playing on the left for the Netherlands this summer.

He interacts so well with his wingback and midfielders around him. I think Slot values that a lot. His signature cutting in and getting a shot off with his right is so effective because defenders know he could also choose other options or of they obstruct too much he'll cleverly draw a foul.

I like Diaz and I don't want to turn this into a X vs Y debate, but I do think Lucho uses his teammates a bit less when he is on the left and can be a bit more predictable. Although his tenacity and quickness can lead to goals. I love that Diaz is finding a home in the middle as a 9 and it allows us to get both of their talents on the pitch.

Long may this rich form continue!
newterp

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 01:53:04 pm
They both have a brilliant cut in curler into the corner shot.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 01:56:12 pm
That was his PSV goal. Love to see it.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:23:22 am
The revisionism is a bit ridiculous.

We were limping through that season, desperate for a midfielder, and instead signed Gakpo to play as a false 9 to help the midfield after spending big on a more traditional 9 in Nunez. He was a really poor fit in that 9 role, often struggling to make 10 passes in games and not having any impact on our midfield problems. We missed out on top four that season and while ultimately we've managed to recover from that, at the time it was looking like a huge financial blow that could have impacted our ability to fix the midfield.

None of that was his fault at all, but of course it was frustrating to see us fail to address our problems, throw away CL football and go through a tactical shuffle mid season that had no impact.

He's looked much improved this season in his natural position, it's great having someone with his instincts coming in from a wide position and his ability to rocket it into the top corner or go outside helps keep defenders guessing. I'm glad Diaz is having success centrally because those two have been excellent this season and I'd hate for it to be one or the other.

If I had a quid for every time someone on here had said "fucking recruitment team, why didn't they sign him when......." I'd be fucking loaded ;D. All we ever hear on here too is "If we'd only signed a player, any player, we'd have done this that and the other" without a shred of evidence to the contrary.  Me I'm fine we didn't sign anyone as a stopgap, I much prefer having Mac, Grav, Dom and Endo - but that's just the way I am. I trust the club and staff know well better than I or any of us lot do and will do what suits them.
William Regal

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm
Hes really developing into a big player, he was quality in the summer for Holland and hes just kicked on again from there, clearly his best position is on the left, and it's not just the goals, his around game has gone up levels.  What a pair we have in Gapko and Diaz for that left side.
Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
If I had a quid for every time someone on here had said "fucking recruitment team, why didn't they sign him when......." I'd be fucking loaded ;D. All we ever hear on here too is "If we'd only signed a player, any player, we'd have done this that and the other" without a shred of evidence to the contrary.  Me I'm fine we didn't sign anyone as a stopgap, I much prefer having Mac, Grav, Dom and Endo - but that's just the way I am. I trust the club and staff know well better than I or any of us lot do and will do what suits them.

We didn't really have a recruitment team though when we signed Mac, Grav, Dom and Endo.

Edwards, Ward and Graham had left and Gordon stepped back from the club. The recruitment team was all about identifying the perfect target and then waiting a year if we couldn't bring them in. That summer was all about going for targets and then moving on to the next one if we couldn't bring them in.

That summer was the Jurgen and Jorge show. As for Gakpo where have all the people who were slating Ljinders when he brought Gakpo in. 
Schmidt

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
If I had a quid for every time someone on here had said "fucking recruitment team, why didn't they sign him when......." I'd be fucking loaded ;D. All we ever hear on here too is "If we'd only signed a player, any player, we'd have done this that and the other" without a shred of evidence to the contrary.  Me I'm fine we didn't sign anyone as a stopgap, I much prefer having Mac, Grav, Dom and Endo - but that's just the way I am. I trust the club and staff know well better than I or any of us lot do and will do what suits them.

We finished outside the top four with a manager of Klopp's caliber in charge, in fact we were an Alisson goal against it happening twice, if that's not evidence of incompetent recruitment I don't know what is.
SerbianScouser

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
We finished outside the top four with a manager of Klopp's caliber in charge, in fact we were an Alisson goal against it happening twice, if that's not evidence of incompetent recruitment I don't know what is.
We have the best squad in the country. If that's not evidence of phenomenal recruitment I don't know what is.
Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 08:11:57 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
We have the best squad in the country. If that's not evidence of phenomenal recruitment I don't know what is.

We have a lot to thank Jurgen and Jorge for.

I think we also have to thank Ljinders for pushing for the Gakpo signing.
Schmidt

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 08:14:56 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
We have the best squad in the country. If that's not evidence of phenomenal recruitment I don't know what is.

My original point was that the questions being asked of Gakpo's signing were justified, because we missed out on top four with Klopp in charge after no attempt was made to fix some very obvious issues, and this wasn't the first time.

The fact that we were able to sign a whole new midfield (after Klopp seemingly took over recruitment) and recover from that failure doesn't stop it being a failure.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:14:56 pm
My original point was that the questions being asked of Gakpo's signing were justified, because we missed out on top four with Klopp in charge after no attempt was made to fix some very obvious issues, and this wasn't the first time.

The fact that we were able to sign a whole new midfield (after Klopp seemingly took over recruitment) and recover from that failure doesn't stop it being a failure.
Nonsense. It's not evidence of anything.

You can miss out on anything with any squad if things happen to go wrong over the season, whether that's injuries or calamitous form or just sheer bad luck or other sides being insanely good or whatever.

It's idiotically simplistic to say it's because we bought Gakpo or that that played any crucial part in it.
Bread

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 08:39:40 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 26, 2024, 10:10:41 pm
Reckon it's now established that our first choice attack is Gakpo on the left, Diaz centre and Salah on the right.

Still not convinced 100% about Diaz in the middle. Think it's very much dependant on Szoboszlai, who was the key to making it work against Tottenham. Put Mac Allister, Jones or Elliott in his place and I don't think it'd be as effective.

Think ultimately, Slot has made found a way to put both Diaz and Gakpo on the pitch at the same time because they're our 2 highest performing attackers (Salah aside) out of the other 5, but I don't see it as a long term solution.
Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 08:48:27 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Nonsense. It's not evidence of anything.

You can miss out on anything with any squad if things happen to go wrong over the season, whether that's injuries or calamitous form or just sheer bad luck or other sides being insanely good or whatever.

It's idiotically simplistic to say it's because we bought Gakpo or that that played any crucial part in it.

We already had major issues in midfield when the summer 2022 window was open. After missing out on Tchouaméni we decided to wait a year on the off chance of being able to sign Bellingham. Even when me had major injury issues in midfield our response was to bring in Mello on loan.

When you do that. Then it isn't a case of injuries, calamitous form or sheer bad luck. It is just poor planning. It didn't work out with Gakpo as a false 9. We got lucky and now Gakpo is back playing in his regular position, has adjusted and has become a key player for us.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:48:27 pm
We already had major issues in midfield when the summer 2022 window was open. After missing out on Tchouaméni we decided to wait a year on the off chance of being able to sign Bellingham. Even when me had major injury issues in midfield our response was to bring in Mello on loan.

When you do that. Then it isn't a case of injuries, calamitous form or sheer bad luck. It is just poor planning. It didn't work out with Gakpo as a false 9. We got lucky and now Gakpo is back playing in his regular position, has adjusted and has become a key player for us.

We're fucking jammy basically.

If only we were run like other clubs. All our competitors are better operationally than we are. And it shows on the pitch.
Schmidt

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 08:54:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Nonsense. It's not evidence of anything.

You can miss out on anything with any squad if things happen to go wrong over the season, whether that's injuries or calamitous form or just sheer bad luck or other sides being insanely good or whatever.

It's idiotically simplistic to say it's because we bought Gakpo or that that played any crucial part in it.

Our midfield struggled all season until Jones returned from injury and Trent started inverting (both in the same game IIRC), then we fucked off our entire midfield bar Jones and bought 4 new ones. If that's not enough evidence that a midfield signing in January might have helped us pick up more points then I don't know what is.

It's all in the past now and thankfully it didn't do any long term damage, I just find the "where are the complainers now?" argument a bit silly when the questions being asked were totally justified at the time.
Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 08:58:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
We're fucking jammy basically.

If only we were run like other clubs. All our competitors are better operationally than we are. And it shows on the pitch.

I think you are being extremely harsh there Yorky.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:54:11 pm
Our midfield struggled all season until Jones returned from injury and Trent started inverting (both in the same game IIRC), then we fucked off our entire midfield bar Jones and bought 4 new ones. If that's not enough evidence that a midfield signing in January might have helped us pick up more points then I don't know what is.

It's all in the past now and thankfully it didn't do any long term damage, I just find the "where are the complainers now?" argument a bit silly when the questions being asked were totally justified at the time.
They weren't justified, they were by impatient infants moaning because a player wasn't their idea of perfect immediately.  It keeps on happening, then when the player gets settled and sorted and starts playing well some of the more honest ones say "ha ha i doubted him, shows how little I know, lol?". And then they do it again with the next player...
Schmidt

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm
They weren't justified, they were by impatient infants moaning because a player wasn't their idea of perfect immediately.  It keeps on happening, then when the player gets settled and sorted and starts playing well some of the more honest ones say "ha ha i doubted him, shows how little I know, lol?". And then they do it again with the next player...

He was signed for a position, did poorly in it (not his fault) and then started to thrive when moved back to a more familiar position. It was fair to be critical of his signing when he didn't fit the role he was deployed in and did nothing to alleviate our problems at the time.

The only people in the wrong were the ones trying to convince themselves he was a good false 9.
daveymac_4

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4738 on: Today at 02:23:35 am
Really interesting to hear Slot talk about Gakpo's improved form this season. Said he's benefited from a tactical change where our wingers hug the touchline and get 1v1 more often than last season (just like he was able to do in the euros). In retrospect it looks so obvious. He's a proper inverted winger. He's come a long way from being a maligned false 9 or sudo number 8.

It was still a very funny signing at the time because we had Jota and Diaz who were already competing for the left wing position, but I'm so happy we did it. What a signing it looks like now. We've got the two best left-wingers in the PL! (the three best if you include Jota). I think he does owe a lot to Jota and Diaz. It's their flexibility and ability to perform well in the number 9 position that has allowed Gakpo to flourish and get so many minutes in his proper position.

I remember a "teammates" interview with Gakpo and Jones, the question was who has the best shooting ability in the team? Gakpo said "low and hard?... Its me". Jones laughed him out the room, but one year later, it turns out that he was right to back himself.
Magix

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4739 on: Today at 03:48:47 am
Slot using him in his favoured LW position which is tactically similar to how he's successfully utilised in the NT and previously in his old club helps a lot, plus him also getting fully used to the physicality of the league and realising that he's a unit himself and using his body much better. Similar to how the English game clicked for Jones and Grav.
jepovic

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4740 on: Today at 05:31:21 am
I think Gakpo is also benefitting from having an overlapping LB again, which he didnt have for a long time. Gomez is a good defender, but hes not providing width or dragging defenders out.
But mostly he has just grown into the league. Its very common that it takes a year or so
Knight

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4741 on: Today at 06:02:31 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
If I had a quid for every time someone on here had said "fucking recruitment team, why didn't they sign him when......." I'd be fucking loaded ;D. All we ever hear on here too is "If we'd only signed a player, any player, we'd have done this that and the other" without a shred of evidence to the contrary.  Me I'm fine we didn't sign anyone as a stopgap, I much prefer having Mac, Grav, Dom and Endo - but that's just the way I am. I trust the club and staff know well better than I or any of us lot do and will do what suits them.

Oh come on. There are no guarantees but the midfield was totally broken and it ruined the team that season. Once Klopp found a way to make it function (mostly by getting younger player into it who could actually run) we found some form,  but by that time it was too late. Stick Guimares into that team in January and speculating that wed have got too 4 as a result isnt some absurd shot in the dark but a reasonable conclusion on the basis of what actually happened.

The reality is that our signings have worked out absolutely brilliantly since January 23. Weve done incredibly to pull together a team and coach who are currently on track for 90 points. And if wed known then that wed manage the rebuild so brilliantly wed have been a lot more sanguine about our predicament in 22/23, the summer of 23, our drop off in spring 24 and the summer window. But some of these things could have been avoided and its pretty petty to go back 2 years to a time many fans were reeling from the insane drop off and laugh at peoples assessment of Gakpo.
