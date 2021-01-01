I think the foundations of his resurgence this season was his success playing on the left for the Netherlands this summer.



He interacts so well with his wingback and midfielders around him. I think Slot values that a lot. His signature cutting in and getting a shot off with his right is so effective because defenders know he could also choose other options or of they obstruct too much he'll cleverly draw a foul.



I like Diaz and I don't want to turn this into a X vs Y debate, but I do think Lucho uses his teammates a bit less when he is on the left and can be a bit more predictable. Although his tenacity and quickness can lead to goals. I love that Diaz is finding a home in the middle as a 9 and it allows us to get both of their talents on the pitch.



Long may this rich form continue!