« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 404442 times)

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,024
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
I think the foundations of his resurgence this season was his success playing on the left for the Netherlands this summer.

He interacts so well with his wingback and midfielders around him. I think Slot values that a lot. His signature cutting in and getting a shot off with his right is so effective because defenders know he could also choose other options or of they obstruct too much he'll cleverly draw a foul.

I like Diaz and I don't want to turn this into a X vs Y debate, but I do think Lucho uses his teammates a bit less when he is on the left and can be a bit more predictable. Although his tenacity and quickness can lead to goals. I love that Diaz is finding a home in the middle as a 9 and it allows us to get both of their talents on the pitch.

Long may this rich form continue!
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 