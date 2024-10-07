« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4520 on: October 7, 2024, 09:52:07 am »
Quote from: jepovic on October  7, 2024, 09:39:39 am
Slots 10, Szobo, has a huge defensive responsibility, and he has been key to keeping our conceded goals so low. Gakpo couldnt do that .
But the attacking part Im sure he could handle just fine, so it could be an option if we need a goal. His shooting would be a great threat from 10.

Yeah thats a good point, perhaps at a home game with a team who will sit back.
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4521 on: October 7, 2024, 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October  7, 2024, 09:52:07 am
Yeah thats a good point, perhaps at a home game with a team who will sit back.

Didn't we basically do that against West Ham in the cup except with Jota as the 10. Maybe Gakpo would suit it too if we had Diaz on as well to play on the left

I feel if that left side is free (so basically if Diaz isn't playing) Gakpo will always be playing there now
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4522 on: October 7, 2024, 03:02:55 pm »
I have to say looking at his stats I am absolutely shocked to see he has only scored 2 goals.

I don't mean this as a negative either, his attacking contributions when he is on have been so immense this season it feels as though he has scored more if that makes any sense.
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4523 on: October 7, 2024, 03:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  7, 2024, 02:59:54 pm
Didn't we basically do that against West Ham in the cup except with Jota as the 10. Maybe Gakpo would suit it too if we had Diaz on as well to play on the left

I feel if that left side is free (so basically if Diaz isn't playing) Gakpo will always be playing there now

I'm trying to get them both into the same team but I don't think Gakpo would suit the 9.
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4524 on: October 7, 2024, 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October  7, 2024, 03:27:13 pm
I'm trying to get them both into the same team but I don't think Gakpo would suit the 9.

I don't think you can unfortunately (or fortunately with the depth we have in an area people said we were weak in)
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4525 on: October 7, 2024, 03:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  7, 2024, 03:29:46 pm
I don't think you can unfortunately (or fortunately with the depth we have in an area people said we were weak in)

I think it could work, they would interchange much like how the LW will interchange with either Jota or Nunez.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4526 on: October 7, 2024, 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October  7, 2024, 09:23:08 am
I'd like to see him play as an actual 10 instead of an 8 he played under Klopp.
He just seems to struggle like finding the space and getting on the ball in between the lines. He can do a little which happens as a winger but he that most of the job he struggles do it consistently.
Logged

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,473
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4527 on: October 11, 2024, 02:55:38 pm »
This might be an unpopular opinion but I still think he would be a great through the middle for us. After he joined in January he did the Firmino role well and helped the team win many games. The next season he was being moved around too much which messed up his game. He is strong, relatively quick, good in tight spaces, and great at bringing others into play. It might also be his best chance of starting more games if he can be the next for either Jota or Diaz.
Logged

Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4528 on: October 12, 2024, 02:30:10 am »
Assist today against Hungary.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4529 on: October 12, 2024, 06:58:15 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on October 11, 2024, 02:55:38 pm
This might be an unpopular opinion but I still think he would be a great through the middle for us. After he joined in January he did the Firmino role well and helped the team win many games. The next season he was being moved around too much which messed up his game. He is strong, relatively quick, good in tight spaces, and great at bringing others into play. It might also be his best chance of starting more games if he can be the next for either Jota or Diaz.

He pressed decently but he didnt do the Firmino role well on the ball.
Logged

Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,977
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4530 on: October 18, 2024, 04:57:52 pm »


Who's birthday is it?
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,852
  • YNWA
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4531 on: October 18, 2024, 04:59:43 pm »
Guessing if for Jones having the sproglet.
Logged

Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,977
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4532 on: October 18, 2024, 05:02:49 pm »
oh yeah! what a nice boy Cody is ;D There's a picture of Curtis with a teddy bear in the training photos :)
Logged

Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4533 on: October 18, 2024, 05:33:23 pm »
Yeah and Cody and Curtis seem to have become really good mates as well. Cody is such a good egg.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4534 on: October 18, 2024, 05:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on October 18, 2024, 05:33:23 pm
Yeah and Cody and Curtis seem to have become really good mates as well. Cody is such a good egg.
read on another board, someone (a supporter) found themselves across the aisle from him on a plane, they chatted for a while and said he was a bit shy but a truly nice guy.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4535 on: October 20, 2024, 09:48:52 pm »
Wasnt very good today. Uncharacteristic of him I thought. Needs to perform when he gets chances like this though if he wants to displace Diaz.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 08:13:48 am »
Didn't take his chance yesterday. Diaz should start the next game.
Logged

Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 08:48:29 am »
He struggled against a half baked Reece James, which I think still shows how he isnt quite physically there for the PL. Id start him Wednesday though, if only to have Diaz as fresh as possible for Arsenal.
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 08:48:29 am
He struggled against a half baked Reece James, which I think still shows how he isnt quite physically there for the PL. Id start him Wednesday though, if only to have Diaz as fresh as possible for Arsenal.

I think he has the physicality I just don't think he knows how to use it properly in these type of games. Its frustrating because he's clearly got it all to be a really good player and have a serious impact in all games but he just hasn't learnt how to use his body fully.
Logged

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 02:43:23 pm »
I thought he just lacked that little bit of aggression and intensity yesterday. Particularly in the press.

Id like to have seen him be more aggressive and direct when with the ball too.
Logged

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:43:23 pm
I thought he just lacked that little bit of aggression and intensity yesterday. Particularly in the press.


to be honest that's a 'twas ever thus' whenever Cody has a poor game.

I didn't think he was too bad btw, we weren't really attacking using his wing while he was on the pitch as far as I could see. Hard to involve yourself without the ball.  Defensively though, yeah, not much intensity.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 07:21:02 pm »
This guy could be an absolute superstar and at 6 foot 4ish has everything in his locker and during the Euros he showed what he can do to defences coming inside from the left and very disappointed at his performance but we need Diaz on Sunday so play Gakpo on Wednesday

Why do we still get linked with Gordon? Is he Cody's replacement? 
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,371
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:13:48 am
Didn't take his chance yesterday. Diaz should start the next game.
Nah, Diaz should start against Arsenal.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm »
We didn't see him a lot yesterday because the team had 43% possession anyway and when we did have the ball we didn't use the left flank as much, a result of Robbo struggling with Madueke early on. In fact I believe Robbo only stepped onto the final 3rd once Madueke came off. You could see later on in the first half, Gakpo probably under Slot's instruction, double team'd Madueke with Robbo so he couldn't go inside which means Robbo only needed to watch his outside. That restricted Gakpo to almost only counter situations, one of which he created the chance for Szobo, the other chance he had himself (from Salah's pass) he should have scored by his standard. It was an okayish, 7/10 performance.
Logged

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 10:24:33 am »
Just give him some angry pills before KO from here on out, sometimes his just too " nice "
Logged
