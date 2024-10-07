We didn't see him a lot yesterday because the team had 43% possession anyway and when we did have the ball we didn't use the left flank as much, a result of Robbo struggling with Madueke early on. In fact I believe Robbo only stepped onto the final 3rd once Madueke came off. You could see later on in the first half, Gakpo probably under Slot's instruction, double team'd Madueke with Robbo so he couldn't go inside which means Robbo only needed to watch his outside. That restricted Gakpo to almost only counter situations, one of which he created the chance for Szobo, the other chance he had himself (from Salah's pass) he should have scored by his standard. It was an okayish, 7/10 performance.