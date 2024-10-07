This might be an unpopular opinion but I still think he would be a great through the middle for us. After he joined in January he did the Firmino role well and helped the team win many games. The next season he was being moved around too much which messed up his game. He is strong, relatively quick, good in tight spaces, and great at bringing others into play. It might also be his best chance of starting more games if he can be the next for either Jota or Diaz.