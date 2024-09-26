« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 363445 times)

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4480 on: September 26, 2024, 08:46:50 am »
You could always see the talent Cody had before couldn't you? He was just inconsistent with it and sometimes lacked a little bit of aggression when on the ball. Not this season so far though and he's been absolutely spot on, if he's able to carry this form on then its going to be tough to choose between him and Diaz
Offline MD1990

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4481 on: September 26, 2024, 08:55:19 am »
need to keep playng him on the left which i think he will.
Probably one of the only players in klopss time where he was mis managed a bit
Offline NickoH

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4482 on: September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: jepovic on September 25, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Thought he was pretty quiet the first 75 min or so, but he was just saving up energy for an explosive finish to the game

Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4483 on: September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am »
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
Offline Draex

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4484 on: September 26, 2024, 09:23:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 26, 2024, 07:36:54 am
Peak Sturridge had every sort of finish in his locker didnt he.

One of the most natural footballers I've ever seen, we've got some depth up front now.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4485 on: September 26, 2024, 09:58:42 am »
Looks so much more lively and comfortable in that wider role. I think he likes the chance to go one on one often and he does back himself in getting the beating of his man. He might be pushing for a starting spot if/when Lucho's form falters.
Offline JP!

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4486 on: September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am »
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.
Offline Draex

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4487 on: September 26, 2024, 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: JP! on September 26, 2024, 10:00:18 am
He was excellent v Milan and last night.  One thing I would say is he's clearly more effective starting than off the bench, I think that's followed his entire Liverpool career.

Unfortunately for him getting regular starts atm is tough with Diaz playing well, so the pleasing thing is that he's maintaining consistency when he does start, something he hasn't always been able to do.

Just thought that both Gakpo and Diaz are both finding some consistency as they are both having the same left back playing wiht them each game, maybe that's helping.
Offline Zlen

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4488 on: September 26, 2024, 10:30:07 am »
This Cody...

... the 'fuck you I'm coming through' Cody...
...the 'your goalie better have long arms' Cody...
... the 'yeah I'm both strong and fast motherfucker' Cody...

... I love this guy.
Offline SamLad

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4489 on: September 26, 2024, 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September 26, 2024, 09:12:15 am
Completely agree. He was a little frustrating at times. There was one when not long before he scored that he mis-controlled the ball in a good position in their box and I thought that summed his night up. Minutes later he cuts inside and smashes that in the bottom corner.
like every football player, ever.  :)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4490 on: September 26, 2024, 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.
His shooting is effective because he can go both ways which keeps GKs guessing.

If they move too much towards the far post, he can smash it into the near post and vice versa.
Offline Avens

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4491 on: September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm »
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
Offline SamLad

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4492 on: September 26, 2024, 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on September 26, 2024, 01:18:24 pm
Any thoughts on getting him and Diaz into the team at the same time? It's great that they're both looking good, but I think moving either of them into another spot takes away their effectiveness. Not sure Gakpo works as the 9/false 9 and not sure Diaz is displacing Mo on the right. Brilliant depth at LW though.
having Cody on one wing and Lucho on the other could work in a pinch (eg if Mo is out, or maybe just to throw the oppo defenders into confusion).  both of them are very 2-footed.

I remember way back, when Callaghan and Thompson would trade wings part way through a game to throw the FBs a new challenge.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4493 on: September 26, 2024, 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on September 26, 2024, 09:13:42 am
I love the fact he keeps defenders guessing. As a keeper the sort of player I hate, someone who can shift the ball and let off a rocket of a shot, but at the same time will keep an eye out for a clever little pass. It's so unnerving. Salah's the same in many ways, but will tend to use finesse rather than power for his shots.

We're all comparing him to Robben because of the goals, but you're right to point out that's not all he did or does. He attacked the goal line, played a few early crosses, and combined with Darwin more than once.

Cody is very tricky with a wide range of choices on the attack, and it does keep defenders guessing...
Offline PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4494 on: September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm »
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4495 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:25 pm »
We're going to need both him and Lucho firing if we're going to get through the tough schedule. Being able to rotate them without losing that goal threat from the left is vital.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4496 on: September 26, 2024, 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on September 26, 2024, 02:04:34 pm
Yep. He's mostly known for cutting inside and smashing it in (near or far post), but it's not like a one trick pony thing. He has a wide range of play from the left side, probably more than Diaz who is more about individual trickery and explosiveness.

Apart from cutting inside and shooting, he can cross to the far post with his right (assist to Salah last season), or go outside and cross with his left foot (assist to Szobo in Milan, or for the first goal yesterday), link up with the overlapping LB, play one-twos with the CF/CM, and also send a throughball into the box (there was one yesterday, maybe for Nunez?).
Don't forget his 2nd goal against Man U in the 7-0 was from the right hand side of goal; as deft a touch over the keeper as any Coutinho ever did.
Offline whtwht

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4497 on: September 26, 2024, 06:49:09 pm »
Looks like he has his stock goal.like Henry and Robben.  Quality!
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 06:55:45 pm »
Seen a few on Twitter saying his one weakness was the lack of that extra burst of pace and that his role in the goal today displayed that he's improved in that respect.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm »
Lovely assist and also lovely bit of play in the 95th minute, fuck knows how he still had that energy!
Offline Giono

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 07:04:25 pm »
I thought it was interesting that against Palace when Lucho came on it was not to replace Gakpo. I automatically assumed it was.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm »
He has a rating of 8.6 today on sofascore, highest in the team (VVD is next at 8.1 and the rest are 7ish).

83% pass completion, 5 key passes, 8/10 duels won, 2/2 dribbles completed, 6 tackles+interceptions. Everyone would go crazy if it was Diaz or Nunez who put up those numbers (on top of the assist) but for some reasons, maybe the way he runs or his posture that aren't eye catching, his performance kinda went under the radar.
Offline Agent99

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm »
One thing I love about Cody is he links up really well with both left backs whereas I don't think Diaz does.
Offline amir87

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm »
Diaz is having to be the best left winger in the league to keep him on the bench this long. Hes been class whenever hes played.
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
He has a way of finding new energy the last 10-15 min of games.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm
He has a rating of 8.6 today on sofascore, highest in the team (VVD is next at 8.1 and the rest are 7ish).

83% pass completion, 5 key passes, 8/10 duels won, 2/2 dribbles completed, 6 tackles+interceptions. Everyone would go crazy if it was Diaz or Nunez who put up those numbers (on top of the assist) but for some reasons, maybe the way he runs or his posture that aren't eye catching, his performance kinda went under the radar.

Why do you have to play one player off against another?

Both Diaz and Gakpo have been great this season.
Offline Hazell

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm »
I never thought I'd say this but can I hear more from Al please.
Offline SamLad

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:04:25 pm
I thought it was interesting that against Palace when Lucho came on it was not to replace Gakpo. I automatically assumed it was.
Mo needed to come off.  if Fedo was available I'm not sure Lucho would have come on.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
He definitely suits the left more. His ball carrying, decision making and all round game look levels above as a lefty over a central player. Theres no shame in that, he never came here as an advertised 9/9.5/10, he was a left forward for Eindhoven who was their main player and creator.

Not sure if anyone seen Paul Mersons quotes in the build up to the game, as usual, theyre as lazy as they come.

Quote
I would actually start Luis Diaz over Cody Gakpo in this game. Palace are not the biggest of teams in terms of height, so Gakpos physical presence isnt really required here in my opinion,
Offline RedG13

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
He very good on the left
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 02:48:22 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
He very good on the left
Honestly believe he was really good playing CF for us when he initially joined and the team was playing well. It went tits up when we started asking him to play CM for one week then RW then CF. Being able also to play CF will give him the most likelihood of playing more games, Slot would like to rest Jota more but Nunez isn't great at build and Gakpo is good at it.
