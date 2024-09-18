« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 359681 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4440 on: September 18, 2024, 08:11:33 am »
Really good game from Gakpo. Strong, direct running and a threat all night.

The Milan right back was a poor player though. And really slow. Level of defender you come up against in PL is much better.

Thats not to put down Gakpos performance. I found myself thinking during last nights game that players on the periphery of our starting XI, like Gakpo, would be one of the best players in Serie A. I though Leap did well last night but based on last night (albeit 1 performance) youd say Gakpo was the better player, the more physical player and the harder worker. Must make it really hard to judge other players level even when looking at some of the Top 5 leagues. 
« Last Edit: September 18, 2024, 08:18:11 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4441 on: September 18, 2024, 08:57:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 18, 2024, 07:57:21 am
Want to see that sort of, Im just stronger and quicker than you actually attitude towards PL defences too. If we see it hell be an absolute nightmare for defences.

This is the key point - he is more direct than Diaz and shoots better so in theory should be more useful, but hasnt impacted PL games enough (his best moments have been as a poacher at 9 funnily enough).

Milan were hilariously open at times and nowhere near as physical as Forest. If Gakpo didnt look good youd be concerned.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,882
    • @hartejack
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4442 on: September 18, 2024, 09:07:30 am »
Quote from: Jookie on September 18, 2024, 08:11:33 am
Really good game from Gakpo. Strong, direct running and a threat all night.

The Milan right back was a poor player though. And really slow. Level of defender you come up against in PL is much better.

His write-up on Wikipedia has made me laugh ;D

Quote
Style of play

Calabria is not only a right-foot player, but also can play with his left foot. His first control to prepare the play or to start with the ball at speed is delightful. He is decisive in the tackle and gifted with excellent legs.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,209
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4443 on: September 18, 2024, 09:11:42 am »
Quote from: jackh on September 18, 2024, 09:07:30 am
His write-up on Wikipedia has made me laugh ;D


Ha ha.

Maybe Calabria just had a bad night but when Ive seen him hes never looked a great player. Same with Pavlovic though he could improve with age.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4444 on: September 18, 2024, 11:17:12 am »
I think hes more suited to playing as a lefty, zero doubts. Ive said in here before that I felt like his decision making as a central player was severely lacking at times, its probably because playing in that area of the field just isnt natural to him so he makes the wrong choice - or takes too long to make a choice - more often than a natural player would. I used to feel like he could pick the ball up and drive at people, but when he got to the danger zones he either executed a poor pass or the wrong one, or would simply shoot when better options were available.

I think you seen last night hes a much more confident player going against a full back 1v1 than he is driving at centre backs with holding midfielders on his shoulder, he can use his pace and power far more with the space available and his dribblings good.

Im curious what people think about his shooting. He absolutely blasts the ball quite often which Ive been surprised at, Ive always felt like players cutting in from the flanks are more dangerous when they try to finesse the ball into the corner, I think of players like Henry and even Sadio to an extent. Hes obviously got a sweet right peg on him that generates a ton of power, but it does feel like he isnt shooting in optimal locations. That goal to open the scoring against United when he curled it into the corner was lovely, Id love to see him do it a bit more.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4445 on: September 18, 2024, 12:27:51 pm »
He can curl alright. Not as 'curly' as someone like Coutinho or Messi but goals like the one vs United and the recent one at the Euro are examples. It's just he often puts much power into the shots that they don't often look like the finesse ones  but more like a blast. In fact I think last night he tried one that was like half blast half curler from outside the box into the bottom right corner that Maignan managed to pull off an excellent save.

Probably the one with the most venom (combined with accuracy) in his shots in our squad imo.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4446 on: September 18, 2024, 12:42:21 pm »
Thought the pressure effort to cause the turnover that lead to the goal he assisted summed up his performance, had Calabria on toast. Going to be a battle to see who is first choice between him and Luis, great problem to have.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,887
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4447 on: September 18, 2024, 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on September 18, 2024, 07:55:56 am
A joy to watch, brilliant.

Oo, Futre, hadn't thought about him in donkeys. One of me old favs him.
Aye, one of mine too. Watching highlights on trans world sport . Was like watching hot shot Hamish  and mighty mouse ;D
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm »
Fucking hell, he's like a right footed Messi at the minute!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 09:52:50 pm »
Cody Gakpo. Position: Goalscorer
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm »
MOTM tonight. He was sharp, strong and West Ham had no answer.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm »
Hes the 2nd best left winger in the league right now, the problem for him is that we also have the best left winger in the league 😎 MOTM tonight for me, almost everything came down our left with him and Tsimi and then he got the 2 goals after that.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,871
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm »
Hes got a right hammer hasnt he, hits it like a fucking truck.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Fucking hell, he's like a right footed Messi at the minute!

I would say he is looking a lot like Henry, the way he is coming in off the left and using his strength and quick feet to beat players, then those shots, fucking hell.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Fucking hell, he's like a right footed Messi at the minute!
He's definitely a player who can litterly be unplayable when he's on it, where ridiculously strong on the left.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm
Hes got a right hammer hasnt he, hits it like a fucking truck.

No back lift at all. Great acceleration too. His best effort in that last flurry was the first one that Fabianski did well to save.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,871
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm
No back lift at all. Great acceleration too. His best effort in that last flurry was the first one that Fabianski did well to save.

Reminds me of Sturridge, its bam just gone.
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Pace and power. He looks very good.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm »
Really looking like he's coming into his prime. We're blessed getting to pick between him and Lucho on the left.
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 10:01:45 pm »
Not always been his biggest fan but he's really stepped up a gear this season
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm »
With the way that he and Diaz have adjusted in this setup, plus the addition of Chiesa, I think we actually have the kind of wing depth only Bayern Munich have had in recent years.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,011
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm »
Just like Robben, you know what he wants to do but you can;t stop it.  ;D
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm »
Thought he was pretty quiet the first 75 min or so, but he was just saving up energy for an explosive finish to the game
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm
Just like Robben, you know what he wants to do but you can;t stop it.  ;D

Was thinking the same earlier.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
He can certainly thwack em. Coming in from the left obviously helps a bit with that. Good game, again, lad
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm »
He seems stronger with an extra yard of pace, playing with confidence as well, we've got a mint group of forwards
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm »
Excellent performance. Got 2 really options at LW and all the forward spots
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm
Hes got a right hammer hasnt he, hits it like a fucking truck.
that one their goalie saved hurt my hands.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm
Thought he was pretty quiet the first 75 min or so, but he was just saving up energy for an explosive finish to the game
agree, very understated until he exploded.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm »
Could tell he was desperate for one (or two) today. Great to see him back on the left.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4470 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm »
Really enjoying Codys new found confidence, delight to watch, fab player. Hats off to Slott.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,887
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4471 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
No one motors like him
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4472 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
agree, very understated until he exploded.

Had a couple of decent efforts earlier on
Hes a quality player - right on form too at the moment
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,516
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4473 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm »
He's got a bit of Jimmy Case in his boots, for sure.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,887
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4474 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
What I loved most was the love in from him n Darwin. Like 2 smackheads just outta rehab congratulation each other on another sobriety medallion
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Looked kind of regal taking the plaudits form his team mates after the match. Mind you being a head taller than most of them probably played a part.

Love how Darwin is always so happy for whoever scores.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
He is looking really good so far this season think the euros did him the world of good
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • Boss Tha
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 03:59:21 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:00:21 am
Looked kind of regal taking the plaudits form his team mates after the match. Mind you being a head taller than most of them probably played a part.

Love how Darwin is always so happy for whoever scores.

Darwin's a great lad. Unlike some others on here, I'm desperate for him to do well. I actually loved that cushioned instep touch/assist for Cody's first. What a goal!

Seemed like he scored a few like that at the Euros.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 