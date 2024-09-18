I think hes more suited to playing as a lefty, zero doubts. Ive said in here before that I felt like his decision making as a central player was severely lacking at times, its probably because playing in that area of the field just isnt natural to him so he makes the wrong choice - or takes too long to make a choice - more often than a natural player would. I used to feel like he could pick the ball up and drive at people, but when he got to the danger zones he either executed a poor pass or the wrong one, or would simply shoot when better options were available.



I think you seen last night hes a much more confident player going against a full back 1v1 than he is driving at centre backs with holding midfielders on his shoulder, he can use his pace and power far more with the space available and his dribblings good.



Im curious what people think about his shooting. He absolutely blasts the ball quite often which Ive been surprised at, Ive always felt like players cutting in from the flanks are more dangerous when they try to finesse the ball into the corner, I think of players like Henry and even Sadio to an extent. Hes obviously got a sweet right peg on him that generates a ton of power, but it does feel like he isnt shooting in optimal locations. That goal to open the scoring against United when he curled it into the corner was lovely, Id love to see him do it a bit more.