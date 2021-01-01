« previous next »
Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo

Jookie

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4440 on: Today at 08:11:33 am
Really good game from Gakpo. Strong, direct running and a threat all night.

The Milan right back was a poor player though. And really slow. Level of defender you come up against in PL is much better.

Thats not to put down Gakpos performance. I found myself thinking during last nights game that players on the periphery of our starting XI, like Gakpo, would be one of the best players in Serie A. I though Leap did well last night but based on last night (albeit 1 performance) youd say Gakpo was the better player, the more physical player and the harder worker. Must make it really hard to judge other players level even when looking at some of the Top 5 leagues. 
Dree

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4441 on: Today at 08:57:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:57:21 am
Want to see that sort of, Im just stronger and quicker than you actually attitude towards PL defences too. If we see it hell be an absolute nightmare for defences.

This is the key point - he is more direct than Diaz and shoots better so in theory should be more useful, but hasnt impacted PL games enough (his best moments have been as a poacher at 9 funnily enough).

Milan were hilariously open at times and nowhere near as physical as Forest. If Gakpo didnt look good youd be concerned.
jackh

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4442 on: Today at 09:07:30 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:11:33 am
Really good game from Gakpo. Strong, direct running and a threat all night.

The Milan right back was a poor player though. And really slow. Level of defender you come up against in PL is much better.

His write-up on Wikipedia has made me laugh ;D

Style of play

Calabria is not only a right-foot player, but also can play with his left foot. His first control to prepare the play or to start with the ball at speed is delightful. He is decisive in the tackle and gifted with excellent legs.
Jookie

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4443 on: Today at 09:11:42 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:07:30 am
His write-up on Wikipedia has made me laugh ;D


Ha ha.

Maybe Calabria just had a bad night but when Ive seen him hes never looked a great player. Same with Pavlovic though he could improve with age.
