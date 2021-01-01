Really good game from Gakpo. Strong, direct running and a threat all night.



The Milan right back was a poor player though. And really slow. Level of defender you come up against in PL is much better.



Thats not to put down Gakpos performance. I found myself thinking during last nights game that players on the periphery of our starting XI, like Gakpo, would be one of the best players in Serie A. I though Leap did well last night but based on last night (albeit 1 performance) youd say Gakpo was the better player, the more physical player and the harder worker. Must make it really hard to judge other players level even when looking at some of the Top 5 leagues.