« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 343593 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4360 on: July 3, 2024, 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: NickoH on July  3, 2024, 09:40:40 am
What about Mo?

Sorry, I referenced these players as they seem to be more in the 'battle it out' for places mode. It applies to all obviously, should be an interesting season in any case.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4361 on: July 3, 2024, 10:55:12 am »
That assist for the 2nd had class, heart and technique.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4362 on: July 3, 2024, 10:59:37 am »
Fair play to him. With a new Dutch manager coming in, he will undoubtedly get his chance to prove himself at the club. Best of luck to the lad; hopefully, he will carry this form into the new season.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,028
  • JFT 97
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4363 on: July 3, 2024, 11:30:15 am »
Gakpo and Nunez are both 25 now and should be coming into the Peak years of their careers. Hopefully they can both continue to kick in and help provide us with a formidable attack.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,992
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4364 on: July 3, 2024, 04:15:15 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on July  3, 2024, 09:40:40 am
What about Mo?
Hit the road, Jack,
No Mo, no Mo, no Mo, no Mo,
On the left wing...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4365 on: July 4, 2024, 07:27:33 am »
Yeah theres been a lot of talk hes things like lazy and doesnt/doesnt know how to press. Ive always deemed that utter bollocks, hes not lazy, he presses as well as any of the forwards no matter which position hes in.

Suffered last season through moving around, hes definitely more of a finisher of moves rather than a link player who can play decisive passes into the frontline. Most of his poorest moments came around delivering the wrong pass or simply shooting when the pass was on. A lot saying he isnt a 9, for me hes a good centre forward, he and Darwin could spark up a proper partnership as part of a two if we gave it a few weeks to develop.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,184
  • Meh sd f
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4366 on: July 4, 2024, 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on July  4, 2024, 07:27:33 am
Yeah theres been a lot of talk hes things like lazy and doesnt/doesnt know how to press. Ive always deemed that utter bollocks, hes not lazy, he presses as well as any of the forwards no matter which position hes in.

Suffered last season through moving around, hes definitely more of a finisher of moves rather than a link player who can play decisive passes into the frontline. Most of his poorest moments came around delivering the wrong pass or simply shooting when the pass was on. A lot saying he isnt a 9, for me hes a good centre forward, he and Darwin could spark up a proper partnership as part of a two if we gave it a few weeks to develop.
I think he's a great creator. He would have had like 3 more assists in the last game if his team mates were more clinical. The assist to 2-1 was sublime, and he had a back heal pass that should have been converted.  There are more skilled players around, but he's a very smart player that plays quickly.

He needs the team around him to function better than last season, and then he will be great. Overlaps from the LB, more runs from CM.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4367 on: July 4, 2024, 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on July  4, 2024, 07:27:33 am
Yeah theres been a lot of talk hes things like lazy and doesnt/doesnt know how to press. Ive always deemed that utter bollocks, hes not lazy, he presses as well as any of the forwards no matter which position hes in.


That's because gobshites like Carragher spread this narrative on social media and people lap it up.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,009
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4368 on: July 4, 2024, 11:35:32 am »
Think it was United away in the league though I recall he didnt seem to do much

If the euros has taught us anything its that he was played out of position though, he is better out left and hasnt done that much for us because of Luis Diaz
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4369 on: July 4, 2024, 01:31:48 pm »
only managed to see highlights from that game, one was Cody getting the ball on the edge of the Netherlands box and running just about the whole length of the pitch with it.  so much for him being slow.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,136
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4370 on: July 4, 2024, 02:44:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  4, 2024, 01:31:48 pm
only managed to see highlights from that game, one was Cody getting the ball on the edge of the Netherlands box and running just about the whole length of the pitch with it.  so much for him being slow.

He's obviously very quick. Oddly, he never had the ball totally under control on that long run. It kept forcing him to stutter and slow down.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4371 on: July 4, 2024, 03:11:56 pm »
On track to do a Baros and top score at the Euros whilst not being our first choice striker.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4372 on: July 4, 2024, 05:28:25 pm »
I maintain that he's better against opposition that sits back and invites pressure. In the big games where things are fast paced, it doesn't suit Gakpo.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4373 on: July 4, 2024, 05:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on July  4, 2024, 05:28:25 pm
I maintain that he's better against opposition that sits back and invites pressure. In the big games where things are fast paced, it doesn't suit Gakpo.
that's the majority of the opponents we face.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4374 on: July 6, 2024, 09:36:08 pm »
Cody Backpost
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,130
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4375 on: July 6, 2024, 09:38:39 pm »
If he wasn't there that's an easy clearance.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • ...All the best
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4376 on: July 6, 2024, 09:40:55 pm »
We had a Mane replacement all this time. Who knew?

Cody's gonna make some serious noise this season.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4377 on: July 6, 2024, 09:53:05 pm »
Lads youve gotta remember that international goals dont count.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • ...All the best
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4378 on: July 6, 2024, 09:55:40 pm »
It's not just this tournament.

He's playing on this level since towards the end of the season where I think he made a conscious decision to play with more aggression. He has improved over the course of last season.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4379 on: July 6, 2024, 10:00:54 pm »
Stop the striker bullshit and play him as LW
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,921
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4380 on: July 6, 2024, 10:03:37 pm »
Dickheads at UEFA taken away his goal that would've made him the outright top scorer at the Euros.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4381 on: July 6, 2024, 10:07:27 pm »
Player of the tournament.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,921
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4382 on: July 6, 2024, 10:08:10 pm »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4383 on: July 6, 2024, 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2024, 10:03:37 pm
Dickheads at UEFA taken away his goal that would've made him the outright top scorer at the Euros.

They might have awarded it to him if he'd touched it... 🤔
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,921
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4384 on: July 6, 2024, 10:12:57 pm »
In my book it's as though he put his foot through it with a yard out.  8)
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • JFT96
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4385 on: July 6, 2024, 10:31:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on July  6, 2024, 10:07:27 pm
Player of the tournament.

Hes right up there. Excited to see how he gets on next season
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
Got a good cross on him does Cody. Never seen it at Liverpool, hopefully see more of that this season.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Got a good cross on him does Cody. Never seen it at Liverpool, hopefully see more of that this season.

Hes had a phenomenal tournament - having watched bugger all of the Copa America apparently so has Diaz. Could one play right and one play left? Is that the future for us?

There is a big Mo shadow to deal with - happy its not me making those choices!
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
He was the standout player in a fairly underwhelming Dutch side.  They really missed de Jong in the middle!

He was also the pick of Liverpool players at Euro 2024.  Not that there was a huge amount of competition as Robbo and Szobo went out very early, van Dijk looked tired, Jota and Trent were/are criminally underused, and Gomez, Konate and Grav didn't get a kick between them.

That last ditch Kyle Walker tackle is one of those what if moments.  It was a straightforward pass for Simons to make but he under-hit it which gave Walker the chance to make the tackle.  A better pass there and Gakpo's running in on Pickford.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 07:01:16 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:20:57 pm
Hes had a phenomenal tournament - having watched bugger all of the Copa America apparently so has Diaz. Could one play right and one play left? Is that the future for us?

There is a big Mo shadow to deal with - happy its not me making those choices!

Really struck me how we don't cross into the box much, well maybe the fullbacks but certainly not wide players like Gakpo or Diaz.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 