« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 300982 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,840
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 01:18:40 pm
All part of the same shite.
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 02:03:17 pm
Don't take the piss, Mac Allister was referring to the general shite Gakpo was getting across the internet of which there's a shit load on here.

Support the fuckin team, we're going for a title.
Everyone supports the team, doesn't mean you can't discuss tactics, individual performances, team performance, team selection etc etc after the game.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 02:46:38 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 02:03:17 pm
Don't take the piss, Mac Allister was referring to the general shite Gakpo was getting across the internet of which there's a shit load on here.

Support the fuckin team, we're going for a title.

I do support the team, stop getting so randomly angry at nowt.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Football Manager has got a lot to answer for, as was famously once said, football is played on grass.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 02:53:50 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 02:48:38 pm
Football Manager has got a lot to answer for, as was famously once said, football is played on grass.

It is, and he had been playing it badly recently. It's not like we wanted him to. Your attitude to this is so, so, weird. Do you think because someone posts a critical comment about a crap game on a forum that we don't support them when they put the shirt on?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
If our best player (currently) is going out of his way to praise someone who has been getting a fair bit of shit recently on social media, I feel like the sensible response should be 'Yeah fair enough Macca, lets all pull in the same direction for the rest of the season' instead of 'I reserve the right to be able to slate any player I want online if he's not played very well'. I dont think anyone's saying that some posts on RAWK have upset Cody Gakpo but its the biggest Liverpool forum, its a bit naïve to think there's no influence possible.

I'm sure there's going to be plenty for us to be critical of in a few months when Jurgens left, until then is it maybe wise not to feed into any social media nonsense towards any of our players? Surely another six and a half weeks is doable? :D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
But people seem to think that 'wow he was a bit crap today' is like hanging him out to dry. It's massively different from Carragher going on Twitter to millions of followers to call him out. *shrug*

Fair enough, I'll bow out, but I find this all very fucking weird.  It's not gonna be much of a forum if we all link hands and sing kumbiyah.

Notwithstanding that these posts are coming off the back off everyone saying he played well! Because he did!  :butt :butt
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 03:06:29 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:02:18 pm
But people seem to think that 'wow he was a bit crap today' is like hanging him out to dry. It's massively different from Carragher going on Twitter to millions of followers to call him out. *shrug*

Fair enough, I'll bow out, but I find this all very fucking weird.  It's not gonna be much of a forum if we all link hands and sing kumbiyah.

Notwithstanding that these posts are coming off the back off everyone saying he played well! Because he did!  :butt :butt

Until the end of the season....thats pretty much exactly what it should be!

Then we can all open fire when we hire Graham Potter in the summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 