If our best player (currently) is going out of his way to praise someone who has been getting a fair bit of shit recently on social media, I feel like the sensible response should be 'Yeah fair enough Macca, lets all pull in the same direction for the rest of the season' instead of 'I reserve the right to be able to slate any player I want online if he's not played very well'. I dont think anyone's saying that some posts on RAWK have upset Cody Gakpo but its the biggest Liverpool forum, its a bit naïve to think there's no influence possible.I'm sure there's going to be plenty for us to be critical of in a few months when Jurgens left, until then is it maybe wise not to feed into any social media nonsense towards any of our players? Surely another six and a half weeks is doable?