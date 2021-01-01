« previous next »
Online Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 05:31:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Youre right that wouldnt be healthy. Good job no ones doing it then.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 05:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:31:51 pm
Youre right that wouldnt be healthy. Good job no ones doing it then.

Hm.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,602
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 05:43:46 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Spot on. Bellends.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 05:45:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Not reading back, anybody who has done that is a dickhead.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 05:50:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Absolutely, particularly at a player who is clearly a bit low on confidence right now
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • RedOrDead
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Then theres games where we lost for example against United and people were being blamed for making him the scapegoat. All people are saying is that he needs to be doing more when he comes on especially running against tired legs and show a bit more intensity.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 06:31:14 pm »
It felt like a lot of people sat around me were turning on him. I really do rate him but his confidence is through the floor. What I will say is that his lack of effort in tracking Veltman on a Brighton counter attack was very noticeable within minutes of him coming on. Perhaps he was instructed to stay up top as an out-ball but I cant imagine he was told absolutely no defensive work. It came across poorly.

Needs a big moment to revive his confidence.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,579
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:31:14 pm
It felt like a lot of people sat around me were turning on him. I really do rate him but his confidence is through the floor. What I will say is that his lack of effort in tracking Veltman on a Brighton counter attack was very noticeable within minutes of him coming on. Perhaps he was instructed to stay up top as an out-ball but I cant imagine he was told absolutely no defensive work. It came across poorly.

Needs a big moment to revive his confidence.

If it wasn't instructed, the coaching team will be on him. I expect him to start against Sheffield United so we'll see then what happens but it's the ideal game for him to get some confidence back.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm »
I think he tires the other players out more when he comes on. It's a lack of effort
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.
well said.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
The day I come on a forum to froth at the mouth about a player playing for 10 minutes when weve won and are top of the league is the day I pack it all in. Its not healthy.

Sangria was at the game and said people around him were moaning about Gakpo, it's not just an internet thing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,791
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
Sangria was at the game and said people around him were moaning about Gakpo, it's not just an internet thing.

Bunch of unhealthy fuckers in the stands, too...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 01:19:44 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
Bunch of unhealthy fuckers in the stands, too...

Were they fat?
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,791
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 03:13:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:44 am
Were they fat?

Frothing at the mouth, maybe...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 08:08:50 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
If it wasn't instructed, the coaching team will be on him. I expect him to start against Sheffield United so we'll see then what happens but it's the ideal game for him to get some confidence back.
im not sure he will. Try get a few ahead and get players off. Gakpo not really in form at all
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,922
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 09:01:07 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:44:03 pm
I think he tires the other players out more when he comes on. It's a lack of effort

It's not a lack of effort. That just isn't a thing. Do you think Klopp would tolerate a lack of effort?
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
Sangria was at the game and said people around him were moaning about Gakpo, it's not just an internet thing.
Gomez and van Dijk went mad at him as well during the game. Someone should have told them to stop frothing, its only the league title were going for, does it really matter if hes not tracking back despite just coming on?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,579
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:08:50 am
im not sure he will. Try get a few ahead and get players off. Gakpo not really in form at all

It's because we have Man Utd at the weekend and 2 games every week for a while. I can see Klopp making a few changes on Thursday with Gakpo among them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,723
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:28:23 am »
The attack was a bit sloppy all day, so a bit harsh to single him out (although Salah's got the match winner in the end and Diaz scored and had another one robbed off him). The game should have been put to bed before he came on.

Not sure he's what we need at the moment in general and doesn't seem to offer enough. Diaz/Nunez/Salah are the main three and when he returns Jota can rotate within that. When we're looking for a goal i'd rather see Danns come on at the moment than Gakpo. When we're holding onto a lead then you look for more experience and that's when you expect a bit more know-how from him coming on to help see a game out.

With a game every 3 days he's going to have to contribute though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:13:50 am
Frothing at the mouth, maybe...

Dammit. This is how the zombie apocalypse starts.

Unless it was a run on the mill case of rabies.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:08:50 am
im not sure he will. Try get a few ahead and get players off. Gakpo not really in form at all

Be a good chance for him to get a little bit of confidence back, playing at home against a team that's bottom of the league who ships goals in like there's no tomorrow.
Logged
