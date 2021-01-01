The attack was a bit sloppy all day, so a bit harsh to single him out (although Salah's got the match winner in the end and Diaz scored and had another one robbed off him). The game should have been put to bed before he came on.



Not sure he's what we need at the moment in general and doesn't seem to offer enough. Diaz/Nunez/Salah are the main three and when he returns Jota can rotate within that. When we're looking for a goal i'd rather see Danns come on at the moment than Gakpo. When we're holding onto a lead then you look for more experience and that's when you expect a bit more know-how from him coming on to help see a game out.



With a game every 3 days he's going to have to contribute though.