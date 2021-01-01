I dont know why you keep arguing this on a semantic basis to justify the bad reaction of a whole fan base. Worse things have been said in this thread and much worse have been said elsewhere.



A better way to put it is "why is he getting the most hate after a game where he's not the biggest problem?"



And as for your request, the guys at Redmen TV literally said he cost us the game https://youtu.be/MoGhwkkeMPk?t=554



Because people keep saying 'scapegoat scapegoat scapegoat' and it's fucking irritating because there's absolutely no evidence of that other than people saying he was crap. Which he was. So was mostly everyone else, and people have posted about that too.No one's getting 'hate' - it's not fucking Twitter. The reason for the volume of posts is it's not the first time it's happened and people are debating his role in the team because he doesn't look particularly suited to playing in any of the roles he's played in. It's a fucking forum. If we all just posted everyone was fantastic and great all the time it wouldn't be much of a forum, equally if we said everyone was shite all the time it wouldn't either.Anyone who has extrapolated these criticisms of a players performance to 'they don't support players' is talking fucking rubbish for the most part. It's a discussion forum on the Internet, it's really not that deep. Come the matchday I'm not sitting here thinking 'oh please let Gakpo be shit so I can post about it'. Maybe some do, but on the whole I don't think anyone gives a shit who puts our shirt on, they have our backing. I want him to score and play well.Ultimately, it's a discussion forum and people are going to talk about bad performances if they keep happening. I've no idea why people can't grasp this concept and it's particularly galling to get it from the likes of you who talk to people like shit and have constantly criticised other players in other threads on far less grounds. Also no idea why Gakpo is seen as the 'scapegoat' when people are posting things like Elliott being on the level of Jay Spearing. Most of what I've seen in here has been relatively balanced and nuanced analysis of a player who looks a poor fit in our system.Also unless The Redmen TV post on here that has absolutely no relevance, but I'll spell it out - Gakpo didn't cost us the game.He's not my scapegoat nor do I honestly think he's anyone elses. My personal view is we were crap tactically and played into United's hands. I've posted that so much and said it in so many posts I feel like Al about Endo. That had nothing to do with Gakpo, or any individual really. He was, however, poor, again, and that's why people are here and debating him.