« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 287327 times)

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,106
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 10:45:44 am »
When he first came I thought he looked decent. Technically good. Was capable of those long runs with the ball from midfield and could shoot from range. That 2nd goal he scored against united in the 7-0 is quite some finish.

With all that said he doesn't look like he has improved. Could be confidence with lots of sub appearances and playing different positions. I do remember reading that he could disappear in games a fair bit and I think that still appears to be the case.

There is a player there but not sure if the premier league is best suited to him or not, could do with bulking up a bit to add a bit of strength. Currently he is not a bad option off the bench but does he want to be that player.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
Whilst hes been underwhelming recently, pile ons are never great. He still has 18 G/A this season, and he wasnt at fault for either of their late goals yesterday.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:10:27 am
Whilst hes been underwhelming recently, pile ons are never great. He still has 18 G/A this season, and he wasnt at fault for either of their late goals yesterday.

Why do you think there's a pile on, though?  Surely if most of RAWK think that he had a shocker, then there's some truth in it?  It's not like it's a couple of posters who have previously slated him endlessly, this is the general consensus of his performance yesterday.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 11:25:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:14:05 am
Why do you think there's a pile on, though?  Surely if most of RAWK think that he had a shocker, then there's some truth in it?  It's not like it's a couple of posters who have previously slated him endlessly, this is the general consensus of his performance yesterday.

I agree hes been poor and there are question marks. But we didnt lose because of him - he didnt even start.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:25:19 am
I agree hes been poor and there are question marks. But we didnt lose because of him - he didnt even start.

Agree with that.  But the bare minimum supporters want from players, especially in a game like this, is to show some desire and drive.  Both were lacking in his play and he was just so casual out there.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,259
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
It's not like he's not assisted and scored a lot this season, it's just that when he does play, he seems to get his head down and not look for the better option / pass, and half the time he's just hitting and hoping or looking for a shot that isn't there.

Doesn't link with his team mates anywhere near as well as other players. Was absolutely not at fault for us getting beat yesterday though, baffled he's getting grief for the loss.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:52 am
Thing with Gakpo is there is a possibility we went a bit galaxy brain with him in that we saw he had some technical attributes and thought thats all we need and we can mould him into what we wanted. Problem was he wasnt really strong on pressing be it effectiveness or volume and he hadnt played in the role we wanted him to. He also wasnt very quick and that ruled him out playing out wide.

With Jota, whilst he was inconsistent, he was an excellent presser even at Wolves and he could score goals. He just had to add consistency. With Gakpo its like we have had to bring his level and ability up in several different areas as well as change his position.

I thought Gakpo did really well at pressing last season when he first came, it was noticeable hed gained Klopps trust over Darwin because he was superior in this regard at that time, he does appear to have regressed in that sense, though.

The reason its mad that we signed him and had him as this project 9 is we already had that in Darwin. Jotas best position is also probably as the central forward in the side. So why we decided to sign another when we knew we had Darwin who could be world class and Jota who could be world class both at the club, it seemed odd to sign a player who clearly doesnt profile like our usual wide forward types and doesnt appear to have the potential of the two strikers we already had. Wed have been better off looking for a left footed player to back up Mo down the right who could also play centrally, or simply signing a midfielder as we were so poor there last year. Endo would surely have been available in January?

Gakpo for me is the player Solanke would have been if he stayed here, developed and continued to be a 5th/6th option. Decent player, ceilings not the highest and looks an awkward fit at times. Can do a bit at 9 or 10 but doesnt appear to be as dangerous as a usual forward or creative as a midfielder-type 10.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:25:19 am
I agree hes been poor and there are question marks. But we didnt lose because of him - he didnt even start.
Personally its the lack of intensity in his play. His a bigger lad than Nunez but you wouldnt know it by the way he goes about it.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,882
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
I'd sooner read the 'Those Chants' thread than this. Seriously have a fuckin word with yourselves.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
He's a worse Havertz (if you can even picture that).
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Some of you should try writing to Jurgen, explaining to him where he's going wrong by picking him.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,793
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:23:26 pm
Some of you should try writing to Jurgen, explaining to him where he's going wrong by picking him.
Having an opinion on football/tactics/players on a football forum, how very dare we.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 01:36:33 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 12:33:05 pm
I'd sooner read the 'Those Chants' thread than this. Seriously have a fuckin word with yourselves.

This. Also perhaps note that he is in the top 5 of our squad in pressing. Yes, he can be a bit braver on the ball, but the overreaction in here is ridiculous.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,161
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 02:02:59 pm »
The scapegoating of posters here is through the fucking roof
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm »
For those who are saying it's not scapegoating because they didn't specifically say we lost because of him, you don't actually have to say that to scapegoat a player. You're claiming that you're only voicing your opinions about him based on the whole season. Well firstly he already contributed more than enough this season. Secondly, why after this game though? His sub performance last week was actually worse as we were pushing for a win in that game, but the abuse was nowhere near this. And there were a lot of times when he, or it could be any other player, was subbed on when we were winning and didn't do much, but no one gave a shit because well, we were winning and just needed to close the game out.

Most of football fans are clueless when it comes to analysing the game correctly and this thread today is the prime evidence. Opinions are not formed based on thorough observations, but rather on (1) the result, and (2) a few impressions that stick on people's mind. We had 2 shots in the ET yesterday compared to United's 9. Maybe that's because right sided forward was anonymous lol? Oh wait... but he had as many touches and passes as Nunez and Diaz combined, and almost as many as Elliott who was playing midfield. And of our only 2 shots (1 is the long punt taken by Elliott), one was created by him. Now I'm not saying that's an amazing performance but it's nowhere near the worst performance in the history of football like our fans are making. And not long ago I posted the stats showing he's top 5 in our squad for pressing, as the previous poster said.

Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:29:32 am
No offence, but I can remember speaking to Wolves fans when we signed Jota as I worked with a few at the time. They said similar, hes inconsistent, goes missing etc I wouldnt really go off what fans think over the scouts at our club.

For me, we had an idea of what he wanted to be, it was going to be a bigger, more physical version of Firmino with a bit more versatility. Holding the ball up centrally, sucking in players, turning and spreading play, 12 months ago it very much looked like a good piece of work and hed be a great tool to use when we wanted that from the focal point of our attack. Whether he has a defined role or not, he simply isnt playing well or complimenting his teammates well. He was speaking in interviews saying hed always played from the left but was now engaged with being a 9, it was obviously a learning process for him and being moved around the field doesnt help when youre still trying to learn the role the coaching staff have told you will be your position in the team.

People are desperate to pigeon hole him as a signing by Lijnders, by Klopp, by whoever, when we all know as a club its always been a collaborative effort when it comes to signings, just because one hasnt been as good as wed hoped doesnt mean there has to be a fall guy or that we deviated from a process that worked. Ive seen him play well and Ive seen him look the part in red, I have no issues in believing he has the talent, I just really question how weve been using him and quite why he hasnt been able to string together a few top performances despite being very involved in the team.

Difference between Gakpo and Jota is that Gakpo was pushed by the coaching team (Lijnders on record saying he basically signed him) and Jota was the scouts and director of football. Whatever deep data they had on Jota obviously was telling, and the scouting team did their due diligence there. I just question to what extent of scouting was undertaken for Gakpo and what his numbers were in comparison to other targets.

A steep learning curve to not allow coaches to have priority over transfers, I thought we'd learnt this under Rodgers. A precious waste that Gakpo signing has been thanks to that. Evidence that the disjointed nature of player recruitment doesn't work.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:54 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
You know what. I've watched the whole ET again and can confirm that most of the talks about him after that game are bullshit. He probably covered the most ground among our attackers in the ET, both making runs behind their defenders and dropping deep to help the midfield. Diaz and Nunez could barely run in the ET (and that's understandable) so any talks about them making more impacts is just bullshit and probably just based on "feeling" and reputations. What I can criticize him is he could have been stronger in one of two occasions as he was quite easy to lose his balance. But overall that was a decent effort and dont forget he was the only one playing 90 mins in midweek.

I challenge any of you to watch the ET again with your eyes open and still make the same bullshit criticism.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 02:58:12 pm
You know what. I've watched the whole ET again and can confirm that most of the talks about him after that game are bullshit. He probably covered the most ground among our attackers in the ET, both making runs behind their defenders and dropping deep to help the midfield. Diaz and Nunez could barely run in the ET (and that's understandable) so any talks about them making more impacts is just bullshit and probably just based on "feeling" and reputations. What I can criticize him is he could have been stronger in one of two occasions as he was quite easy to lose his balance. But overall that was a decent effort and dont forget he was the only one playing 90 mins in midweek.

I challenge any of you to watch the ET again with your eyes open and still make the same bullshit criticism.

Are you his dad?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,460
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Difference between Gakpo and Jota is that Gakpo was pushed by the coaching team (Lijnders on record saying he basically signed him) and Jota was the scouts and director of football. Whatever deep data they had on Jota obviously was telling, and the scouting team did their due diligence there. I just question to what extent of scouting was undertaken for Gakpo and what his numbers were in comparison to other targets.

A steep learning curve to not allow coaches to have priority over transfers, I thought we'd learnt this under Rodgers. A precious waste that Gakpo signing has been thanks to that. Evidence that the disjointed nature of player recruitment doesn't work.

Yes because DOF's are never wrong are they? I will remember this the moment they make a mistake.  Perhaps they should also coach the players as well, then we can do away with tiresome managers/coaches.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 03:07:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:00:55 pm
Are you his dad?
Try to argue with the actual argument first or you'll look like a child regardless of me being his dad or not.

The stupidity in this forum is off the chart.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:23:26 pm
Some of you should try writing to Jurgen, explaining to him where he's going wrong by picking him.

On the contrary, Klopp's selection choices reveal that he's 5th choice in Klopp's mind. There are obviously reasons for this. You can read the forum for some insight if you like.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
No offence mate but you was on here defending him slicing a diabolical effort in the Forest game the other week, if you wont criticise him even when he gets it drastically wrong, youre probably never going to criticise him.

We shouldnt have to go back and watch a game to validate our opinions, we arent analysts, were fans on a forum. Could you imagine asking your mate to rewatch ET sat in the pub after the game? No, me neither, so piss off with daft requests.

He came on, he didnt influence the game, I dont believe he is or was lazy, I think thats a ridiculous thing to say. But he didnt demonstrate quality and he didnt have an impact on the game. This is becoming a bit of a theme with him, you might believe hes being scapegoated, maybe by some fans he is. Im actually a really big fan of his, I was probably more excited about him this season than I was about Darwin or any of our other forwards, but he hasnt cracked on. He might have scored goals in league cup games and Europa league games, they all have value like, but hes been very underwhelming in a lot of league games and hasnt had a period where hes hit top form. He isnt creative, he isnt a lethal scorer and isnt a difference maker physically. Im sure all of this could change with a consistent run in one position, but the reality is hes fifth choice and emphatically fifth choice when everyones fit, so its probably not going to happen barring another load of injuries, which weve just had and he didnt shine.
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 03:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:09:32 pm
No offence mate but you was on here defending him slicing a diabolical effort in the Forest game the other week, if you wont criticise him even when he gets it drastically wrong, youre probably never going to criticise him.
Is that the one where it's you who said he should have passed instead of shooting? There are several others who also agreed that the pass wasn't really on too. You're deluded if you think you're absolutely right there.

Quote
We shouldnt have to go back and watch a game to validate our opinions, we arent analysts, were fans on a forum. Could you imagine asking your mate to rewatch ET sat in the pub after the game? No, me neither, so piss off with daft requests.
Because your opinion is wrong. I've gathered all the public stats I can as evidence to that. Wish there are distance covered stats somewhere but I dont have access to that. Then the only tool we have left is just our eyes. If you don't want too then fine but keep in mind that you could be wrong.

Quote
He came on, he didnt influence the game, I dont believe he is or was lazy, I think thats a ridiculous thing to say. But he didnt demonstrate quality and he didnt have an impact on the game. This is becoming a bit of a theme with him, you might believe hes being scapegoated, maybe by some fans he is. Im actually a really big fan of his, I was probably more excited about him this season than I was about Darwin or any of our other forwards, but he hasnt cracked on. He might have scored goals in league cup games and Europa league games, they all have value like, but hes been very underwhelming in a lot of league games and hasnt had a period where hes hit top form. He isnt creative, he isnt a lethal scorer and isnt a difference maker physically. Im sure all of this could change with a consistent run in one position, but the reality is hes fifth choice and emphatically fifth choice when everyones fit, so its probably not going to happen barring another load of injuries, which weve just had and he didnt shine.
Most of these assessments are fair enough. Except the part where you're talking as if he should have single-handedly won us the game. But he came on when we were ahead lol. Besides, dude created the only chance our whole team could muster during the ET. Don't you think he's not the first and foremost problem?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:21:18 pm by PEG2K »
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:06:09 pm
Yes because DOF's are never wrong are they? I will remember this the moment they make a mistake.  Perhaps they should also coach the players as well, then we can do away with tiresome managers/coaches.

I'm not saying they are always right, they've got their fair share of terrible signings and I think I was very vocal about their record back ten years ago, while not necessarily endorsing Brendan having a go at it either given his poor track record of signings as well (e.g. just one of their signing in Cissokho, I'm sure he wasn't a Brendan signing for example).

But in recent years, their recruitment has been very very good, and Klopp's abilities to get the best out of them showed vindication that they were targeting the right players. The right recruitment and the right manager. Keep those responsibilities and lines drawn.

So if it was believed that Klopp and co got bigger sway in things over the last couple of years, then I honestly think that was a mistake. And Gakpo is an outcome of such disjointed approaches. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,970
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 03:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:20:23 am
Carraghers done him dirty with that Tweet. Hes getting all sorts of stick on his social media. Not nice to see, hes a great lad.

The thing is its one thing criticizing a player in an orderly fashion but whats happening on social media is completely unacceptable. Ive seen some horrible comments. All players very likely see most of the comments on Instagram if not other platforms. People that have no semblance of behaviour just have access to everything they need and then hide behind that medium.
Logged
YWNA

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 03:20:05 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:07:14 pm
Try to argue with the actual argument first or you'll look like a child regardless of me being his dad or not.

The stupidity in this forum is off the chart.

With respect, then go and post somewhere else. You're a weirdly angry fella.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:15:31 pm
Is that the one where it's you who said he should have passed instead of shooting? There are several others who also agreed that the pass wasn't really on too. You're deluded if you think you're absolutely right there.
Because your opinion is wrong. I've gathered all the public stats I can as evidence to that. Wish there are distance covered stats somewhere but I dont have access to that. Then the only tool we have left is just our eyes. If you don't want too then fine but keep in mind that you could be wrong.
Most of these assessments are fair enough. Except the part where you're talking as if he should have single-handedly won us the game. But he came on when we were ahead lol. Besides, dude created the only chance our whole team could muster during the ET. Don't you think he's not the first and foremost problem?


Running around alot doesn't mean his doing the right things.

Nunez was slandered for the press last season, look how easier it was for united to pass around once Gakpo was upfront instead of Nunez.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 02:58:12 pm
You know what. I've watched the whole ET again and can confirm that most of the talks about him after that game are bullshit. He probably covered the most ground among our attackers in the ET, both making runs behind their defenders and dropping deep to help the midfield. Diaz and Nunez could barely run in the ET (and that's understandable) so any talks about them making more impacts is just bullshit and probably just based on "feeling" and reputations. What I can criticize him is he could have been stronger in one of two occasions as he was quite easy to lose his balance. But overall that was a decent effort and dont forget he was the only one playing 90 mins in midweek.

I challenge any of you to watch the ET again with your eyes open and still make the same bullshit criticism.

This started when the club brought him instead of a midfielder and since then some people can't get over it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:51 pm by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,460
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:23:25 pm


Running around alot doesn't mean his doing the right things.

Nunez was slandered for the press last season, look how easier it was for united to pass around once Gakpo was upfront instead of Nunez.

They were still managing to get through Nunez as well stop rewriting history. We were rocky for most of the game and none of the forwards were near their best.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 