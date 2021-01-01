For those who are saying it's not scapegoating because they didn't specifically say we lost because of him, you don't actually have to say that to scapegoat a player. You're claiming that you're only voicing your opinions about him based on the whole season. Well firstly he already contributed more than enough this season. Secondly, why after this game though? His sub performance last week was actually worse as we were pushing for a win in that game, but the abuse was nowhere near this. And there were a lot of times when he, or it could be any other player, was subbed on when we were winning and didn't do much, but no one gave a shit because well, we were winning and just needed to close the game out.



Most of football fans are clueless when it comes to analysing the game correctly and this thread today is the prime evidence. Opinions are not formed based on thorough observations, but rather on (1) the result, and (2) a few impressions that stick on people's mind. We had 2 shots in the ET yesterday compared to United's 9. Maybe that's because right sided forward was anonymous lol? Oh wait... but he had as many touches and passes as Nunez and Diaz combined, and almost as many as Elliott who was playing midfield. And of our only 2 shots (1 is the long punt taken by Elliott), one was created by him. Now I'm not saying that's an amazing performance but it's nowhere near the worst performance in the history of football like our fans are making. And not long ago I posted the stats showing he's top 5 in our squad for pressing, as the previous poster said.



