Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 284222 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 10:01:32 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:52:07 pm
Nah, I actually feel sorry for him as he was brought in without much planning, as the opportunity felt quite right at the time, which was even admitted by the coaches. He's a good lad, down to earth, but I fear that alone just doesn't cut it at this required level.

He is being used in too many positions and that doesn't always suit players, I think he is more suited to play in an Alonso type team which might bring him into a different light should Xabi become our manager.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:45:40 pm
He's a moron.

A bitter moron that loves sucking Abu Dhabi cock while he's on telly but pretends to call them out from behind a keyboard.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:01:32 pm
He is being used in too many positions and that doesn't always suit players, I think he is more suited to play in an Alonso type team which might bring him into a different light should Xabi become our manager.

He is being used in different positions to try to get the best out of him. I think there is a genuine question as to what exactly we were looking from him to do here when we signed him.

I dont think we signed him for left wing, I think we saw a slightly different version of Bobby, one who could drop deep and pick up the ball and turn the opposition. Problem is that in a lot of games when he plays up front he doesnt get on the ball enough and when he does he is quite quickly crowded out.

There are players who may be nervous about Klopp going but in terms of Gakpo I think he may be happy to see what a new manager brings in tactically.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 10:15:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:01:32 pm
He is being used in too many positions and that doesn't always suit players, I think he is more suited to play in an Alonso type team which might bring him into a different light should Xabi become our manager.

I cant figure out what type of team he would suit playing in because I cant decide what type of player he is. After last season, I thought he could become a watered down version of what Harry Kane was for Spurs. A false 9 that drops deep, offers long range passing and reliable finishing by ghosting into central areas. But now Ive no idea, hes not as selfless or technical as Firmino to play false 9 and isnt dynamic enough to play out wide. He lacks the elite level sharpness we know from Klopp forwards. He just looks a really awkward fit at the moment, it feels like if we get Darwin involved something is always gonna happen, it feels like when we get Gakpo involved the play just isnt developing.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:14 pm
He is being used in different positions to try to get the best out of him. I think there is a genuine question as to what exactly we were looking from him to do here when we signed him.

I dont think we signed him for left wing, I think we saw a slightly different version of Bobby, one who could drop deep and pick up the ball and turn the opposition. Problem is that in a lot of games when he plays up front he doesnt get on the ball enough and when he does he is quite quickly crowded out.

There are players who may be nervous about Klopp going but in terms of Gakpo I think he may be happy to see what a new manager brings in tactically.

There are always winners and losers when a new manager comes in it's why next season will be fascinating.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:14 pm
He is being used in different positions to try to get the best out of him. I think there is a genuine question as to what exactly we were looking from him to do here when we signed him.

I dont think we signed him for left wing, I think we saw a slightly different version of Bobby, one who could drop deep and pick up the ball and turn the opposition. Problem is that in a lot of games when he plays up front he doesnt get on the ball enough and when he does he is quite quickly crowded out.

There are players who may be nervous about Klopp going but in terms of Gakpo I think he may be happy to see what a new manager brings in tactically.

A very fair post that.
Feels like a real slump in form for the reasons you raise. The question is whether he can pull himself out of it, we know hes got a lot of ability.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 10:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:15:21 pm
I cant figure out what type of team he would suit playing in because I cant decide what type of player he is. After last season, I thought he could become a watered down version of what Harry Kane was for Spurs. A false 9 that drops deep, offers long range passing and reliable finishing by ghosting into central areas. But now Ive no idea, hes not as selfless or technical as Firmino to play false 9 and isnt dynamic enough to play out wide. He lacks the elite level sharpness we know from Klopp forwards. He just looks a really awkward fit at the moment, it feels like if we get Darwin involved something is always gonna happen, it feels like when we get Gakpo involved the play just isnt developing.

His best performance has been when he's been able to play the link man, he has intelligence but I suspect his confidence is a bit frayed and that's why we don't always see him at his best at the moment.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:00:15 pm
He wasnt above criticism, but he had a decent game where he was impactful and contributed positively to a lot of our good stuff through the game. His mistake was his mistake, sloppy on the ball in an area he had no business being at that point in the game. He shouldve played it safely back and gone up the field, mistakes happen when youve played 130 minutes of football though and Klopp said hed have took him off. His pass for the Salah chance was outrageous. His movement when we got to their box was creating openings for cut backs and so on. Salah was poor. Díaz was lively but you never felt like hed decide the game in the sam way Rashford did, did you?

Gakpo came off the bench today and completely blunted our attack. Hes got so much more ability than he shown today, it was one of his poorest performances for us in a game where we needed one of his best. Im not blaming the game on him, he just played poorly and hes had a fairly abject few months when the majority of his partners in the front line have had really impactful performances (when fit).

Thats it. If roles were reversed and you brought Nunez on against those tired legs of United after 75 mins, hed have caused them absolute carnage with his runs in behind. Watching Gakpo in those 15 mins of normal time, if you had just tuned in, you would think he had been playing for 75 mins.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 10:30:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:01:32 pm
I think he is more suited to play in an Alonso type team which might bring him into a different light should Xabi become our manager.

I think this applies to a few of our current players.  Come November/December there could be some drastically different conversations around certain players. Gakpo does frustrate me though. I think it's still a bit worrying that there's legitimate questions around his strengths nearly 18 months later.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 10:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:30:06 pm
I think this applies to a few of our current players.  Come November/December there could be some drastically different conversations around certain players. Gakpo does frustrate me though. I think it's still a bit worrying that there's legitimate questions around his strengths nearly 18 months later.

All players have issues though. It bothers me that Nunez gets found offside as much as he does still.  But these are young players and none of them are perfect. I would prefer to see a bit more muscle on him, I agree though.
Online PEG2K

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:53 pm
We needed his energy and he was supposed to be fresh. Also, his hold up play was very poor and it put the entire team under pressure. So, of course, it had a big impact.

A few pages earlier, I said how important he is to us. However,  he was very poor today and we wouldn't have been worse with 10 men.
That wasn't a good performance, but not the kind of bad performance that warrants a whole fan base shitting on him after the game. Also you're wrong in suggesting we were playing with 10 men with him.

He had 24 touches and 15 passes after coming on. To compare, in that period, Nunez had 13 touches and 6 passes, and Diaz had 18 touches and 9 passes, so they were even more anonymous. But they started the game and was knackered so that's understandable. But Elliott who also came on as a sub only had 27 touches and 19 passes in that period, so not much more than Gakpo despite playing in midfield. Now I'm not saying those were good touches or good passes but it means he was involved. He also created the Macca header chance in the 1st ET. And this is funny/sad: 2 of our conceded goals indirectly came as a result of him being involved in the play. The pressing that led to the unlucky rebound that led to Antony goal. And the chasing that led to the 120th min corner.

Also he's not supposed to be as fresh as you think with him playing every 90 mins possible recently bar the City game, and 90 min in midweek too. I think everyone just looks at that 5v2 which is not even that bad in the first place, then combined with his languish style and him not ever being a fan favorite, which leads to this ridiculous scapegoating.
Online koptommy93

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 10:36:53 pm »
Don't see it with him, they can't all work out i guess
Online Garlic Red

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:34:13 pm
All players have issues though. It bothers me that Nunez gets found offside as much as he does still.  But these are young players and none of them are perfect. I would prefer to see a bit more muscle on him, I agree though.

https://x.com/skysportspl/status/1767271816882442288?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Listen to Ian Wright here, a bloke that knows a lot about forward play. Listen to what they ask of their teammates. If you watch Darwin, hes offside because he always goes early, its outrageous forward play, you want your forward to be the most alert, to spring into danger and exploit space. Theyre not all like this but so many of them are him going early and his teammates just not seeing it quick enough, his other teammates around him should be making the third man run too, so if Darwin stops running, they can break through, just like the goal was scored at the Emirates last year. He had the odd poor offside, but a lot of them are outside of his control, in my opinion.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 10:44:46 pm »
All season our substitutions have had a theme of making a difference, lifting those already on the pitch, making an impact - sadly none of that today from Cody. He genuinely looked like his heart wasn’t in it. Think he needs to have a think about where he thinks he is, to where he wants to be. The kid has it all, he just needs to apply it. Hopefully he’ll dust himself down and come back stronger and more focused.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 10:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:41:16 pm
https://x.com/skysportspl/status/1767271816882442288?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Listen to Ian Wright here, a bloke that knows a lot about forward play. Listen to what they ask of their teammates. If you watch Darwin, hes offside because he always goes early, its outrageous forward play, you want your forward to be the most alert, to spring into danger and exploit space. Theyre not all like this but so many of them are him going early and his teammates just not seeing it quick enough, his other teammates around him should be making the third man run too, so if Darwin stops running, they can break through, just like the goal was scored at the Emirates last year. He had the odd poor offside, but a lot of them are outside of his control, in my opinion.

Look I am not having a go at him just saying everyone has issues they need to improve. I think Nunez has enjoyed the support that I don't think Gakpo has had. It's easier to keep your head up when you get that amount os support. I just wish it was given to others as well.
