We needed his energy and he was supposed to be fresh. Also, his hold up play was very poor and it put the entire team under pressure. So, of course, it had a big impact.



A few pages earlier, I said how important he is to us. However, he was very poor today and we wouldn't have been worse with 10 men.



That wasn't a good performance, but not the kind of bad performance that warrants a whole fan base shitting on him after the game. Also you're wrong in suggesting we were playing with 10 men with him.He had 24 touches and 15 passes after coming on. To compare, in that period, Nunez had 13 touches and 6 passes, and Diaz had 18 touches and 9 passes, so they were even more anonymous. But they started the game and was knackered so that's understandable. But Elliott who also came on as a sub only had 27 touches and 19 passes in that period, so not much more than Gakpo despite playing in midfield. Now I'm not saying those were good touches or good passes but it means he was involved. He also created the Macca header chance in the 1st ET. And this is funny/sad: 2 of our conceded goals indirectly came as a result of him being involved in the play. The pressing that led to the unlucky rebound that led to Antony goal. And the chasing that led to the 120th min corner.Also he's not supposed to be as fresh as you think with him playing every 90 mins possible recently bar the City game, and 90 min in midweek too. I think everyone just looks at that 5v2 which is not even that bad in the first place, then combined with his languish style and him not ever being a fan favorite, which leads to this ridiculous scapegoating.