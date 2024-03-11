Perhaps I should've added the word 'tried' to the comment re: Origi. Compared to the rather tepid effort from Cody on Sunday. I dunno, apparently I watched a different player, but Origi played as the 9 several times and we got more out of him than Gakpo so far. If it bothers people then fine, but I would take Liverpool's version of Origi over Gakpo in an important game a million times over at the minute.
Anyway, two goals tonight, took both well, it was good to see him with a smile on his face. Interestingly looked like he started off the left, which increasingly feels like where he'd have a chance of starting versus as the central forward of the three, but seemed to be interchanging with Nunez a fair bit. That would probably be his best role, no?