I think the problem with Gakpo is less him and more in an odd way Jota.



Gakpo is 5th choice forward, but plays a lot more than that role suggests because Jota is injured so often. Gakpo suddenly becomes the second choice centre forward.



I think he is fine but a level below our other attackers, but he still gets a lot of game time. For that reason, do we have to consider our options? I don't think we will get a better "5th choice" than him but should we be looking at that or someone of a similar standard as Jota, to play regularly as he would be (due to Jota's injuries)



It's less about his quality in the role and more about how many people we can take on in one position, and if we feel that we have to improve in any way, he is the lowest on the pole