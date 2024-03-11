« previous next »
Very tough crowd. Who do you guys want as a semi regular player prime Messi? Some games suit players skill set better than others. He's still young and learning. Ger off his back imo
Quote from: Le Westalero on March 11, 2024, 01:32:39 am
It's unbelievable.

Give the guy some rest, he's a brilliant footballer with a poor form atm.

But I guess it's the same people who said Nunez isn't good enough and needs to go in the summer.

Gakpo is in a similar run of 'form' as Diaz was for months (I know it had some big reasons) but Diaz recovered and found his flow back (besides his finishing).

Give him some time and support our players instead of writing them off.


Yeah this is right, I'm not a massive fan of him but I've seen enough to believe there's a player in there.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March 11, 2024, 01:47:45 pm
He did, and it was frustrating at times, especially when Diaz had has goal disallowed in the first half mainly because he didnt need the extra yard or two.

Im not coming after his quality or effort, more so his fit. Hes not a striker. In the squads current state, hes not really a false 9 since our wide players arent as pacey as they used to be. In the Netherlands, he was a left forward, but Klopp seems hesitant to play him there with a few exceptions (thought he was good at Burnley with Nunez fwiw). So what is he in this squad? A utility player?

I think he does well when he's linking play, he always seems to play better with Jota for some reason, who I think is a miss as he gives us something different. To be fair Klopp in the past has blamed himself, for moving Cody about and I'm not sure that has helped him, maybe his confidence is a bit affected at the moment. Utility players are something that managers for obvious reasons love but it's not always great for the individual player, look at Joe whose played all over the place! I think he will come good, I love watching Cody as he's very intelligent when he's playing but if you compare him to Nunez, he just appears to be less dramatic.
Is he much of an improvement on Origi?

Probably, but at least Divock had the big moments.
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 11, 2024, 01:55:33 pm
Is he much of an improvement on Origi?

Probably, but at least Divock had the big moments.

Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.
He's a key player for us if we want to win trophies and not just focus on the league.

In fact, his goals in the League Cup helped us reach the final which we won. I find the criticism a bit hrsh to be honest but that applies to most of our squad players at some point anyway. They might not start every game or be brilliant but they are vital to a team competing on different fronts.

Even in the Luton game that everyone was worried about because of injuries,  he scored the goal that put us in front. Players like him kept things ticking over when Mo, Darwin and Jota were out. If you're serious about winning trophies and not throwing qll your eggs into one basket then you have to be valuing the Gakpos, Tsimikases and Kellehers of this world.
Quote from: JP! on March 11, 2024, 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

This is it.

I think even if we throw Origi on yesterday instead of him you always had a feeling he might put up with something crazy to win us the game.
This guy will be good. He needs a bit of time.
He's getting a lot of scrutiny at the moment, but that's also the pressures of the title race.  We're in the thick of it for 4 trophies, and with the injuries, there's more pressure on him to deliver.

He's not a kid either.  Over 150 appearances for PSV, including in Europe every season.  Over a year here now.  Scored 3 times at the World Cup for the Dutch.  He's a player you'd expect to be able to come in and do a job.  So he'll naturally invite more scrutiny if he's not influencing games as we challenge for the title.

He should be fine going forward, but he'll continue to have pressure to score as we play more frustrating games (like the ones at Forest) in the middle of the title race.  Every player will have their part to play in the title race in the run in, so he'll have his opportunities (especially with Jota out for so long).  Just a matter if he'll be able to step up in those moments.
All these posts about his ability at kicking a ball and not one mention of his fresh new trim. Sometimes I really do question if this is the right forum to discuss quality hairstyling or not.
Quote from: amir87 on March 11, 2024, 03:24:30 pm
All these posts about his ability at kicking a ball and not one mention of his fresh new trim. Sometimes I really do question if this is the right forum to discuss quality hairstyling or not.

 :D He's now too close to baldness for my liking
Origi could have come up with some magic, for sure, but press them in to the ground?? We were watching a different Origi over the years  ;D
Quote from: JP! on March 11, 2024, 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

What an icon...but what Origi were you watching? :D Some of his most iconic moments were also some of the worst sub appearances you'll ever see!
Doesn't seem to possess that bit of aggression or tenacity required to be world class.

Always seems to be a bit languid and timid in matches.
Quote from: Davidbowie on March 11, 2024, 04:33:07 pm
Doesn't seem to possess that bit of aggression or tenacity required to be world class.

Always seems to be a bit languid and timid in matches.
That was Harvey before this season. Players can improve in that area.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 11, 2024, 01:54:37 pm
I think he does well when he's linking play, he always seems to play better with Jota for some reason, who I think is a miss as he gives us something different. To be fair Klopp in the past has blamed himself, for moving Cody about and I'm not sure that has helped him, maybe his confidence is a bit affected at the moment. Utility players are something that managers for obvious reasons love but it's not always great for the individual player, look at Joe whose played all over the place! I think he will come good, I love watching Cody as he's very intelligent when he's playing but if you compare him to Nunez, he just appears to be less dramatic.
Think thats fair. As you suggest, it could simply be down to confidence. Going into the season, I thought he would be in our first choice XI, but that hasnt worked out for several reasons. It makes me wonder if he had those expectations for himself and has just struggled to adapt.
He's still 24 and posting double digit returns. In 2 years he will start nearing his peak so we could easily see a spike in those numbers
Quote from: JP! on March 11, 2024, 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

That is serious revisionism right there.
Yeah for all of Origis heroics, I dont think he ever pressed anyone in to the ground. Besides Pickford of course.
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 11, 2024, 04:05:20 pm
Origi could have come up with some magic, for sure, but press them in to the ground?? We were watching a different Origi over the years  ;D

Origi and pressing and desire in the same sentence is funny. Love him to shreds but the fella was practically vertical 😂
I think the problem with Gakpo is less him and more in an odd way Jota.

Gakpo is 5th choice forward, but plays a lot more than that role suggests because Jota is injured so often. Gakpo suddenly becomes the second choice centre forward.

I think he is fine but a level below our other attackers, but he still gets a lot of game time. For that reason, do we have to consider our options? I don't think we will get a better "5th choice" than him but should we be looking at that or someone of a similar standard as Jota, to play regularly as he would be (due to Jota's injuries)

It's less about his quality in the role and more about how many people we can take on in one position, and if we feel that we have to improve in any way, he is the lowest on the pole
Hopefully that does his confidence a world of good.
A slow technical game suit him to the Tee
Yeah but the level of opponent is close to the Eredivisie too, and a demoralized one at that. That said you can clearly see confidence is his problem, not ability. Also started the game quite aggressively. Maybe Klopp had a word with him, or he read rawk.
G'wan Cody lad, chuffed to bits when he scored the first and even more the second, hopefully do him the world of good going on.

Origi will always have legendary status but like fuck I'm I having it that he put in great performances every time he stepped on the field or was some kind of pressing monster 😂  bet the same people bigging him up were slagging him off a few years ago.
Perhaps I should've added the word 'tried' to the comment re: Origi.  Compared to the rather tepid effort from Cody on Sunday.  I dunno, apparently I watched a different player, but Origi played as the 9 several times and we got more out of him than Gakpo so far.  If it bothers people then fine, but I would take Liverpool's version of Origi over Gakpo in an important game a million times over at the minute.

Anyway, two goals tonight, took both well, it was good to see him with a smile on his face. Interestingly looked like he started off the left, which increasingly feels like where he'd have a chance of starting versus as the central forward of the three, but seemed to be interchanging with Nunez a fair bit.  That would probably be his best role, no?
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Perhaps I should've added the word 'tried' to the comment re: Origi.  Compared to the rather tepid effort from Cody on Sunday.  I dunno, apparently I watched a different player, but Origi played as the 9 several times and we got more out of him than Gakpo so far. If it bothers people then fine, but I would take Liverpool's version of Origi over Gakpo in an important game a million times over at the minute.

Anyway, two goals tonight, took both well, it was good to see him with a smile on his face. Interestingly looked like he started off the left, which increasingly feels like where he'd have a chance of starting versus as the central forward of the three, but seemed to be interchanging with Nunez a fair bit.  That would probably be his best role, no?

I get why you say this because he did some key goals for us at key times, but generally his performance level was a good deal lower than Gakpo's for us.
I'm not even defending Cody here, I just remember screaming at the T.V. on numerous occasions for Divock to fucking run around as he'd only just come on  ;D
Gakpo is an absolute workhorse who takes up the minutes Firmino used to occupy. Absolutely works his arse off and is rarely injured. 
is there a squad player like cody that does the work that he does, assist that he does and scores that he does yet still get pilloried week in week out.

we all know of his limitations but he has been positioned all over the pitch due to injuries, suspensions and yet still performs a 7-8/10 games

indispensable squad player that without him we wouldn't be chasing 3 shiny things after winning one.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
Yeah but the level of opponent is close to the Eredivisie too, and a demoralized one at that. That said you can clearly see confidence is his problem, not ability. Also started the game quite aggressively. Maybe Klopp had a word with him, or he read rawk.
it's the haircut, obviously.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:06:03 am
Gakpo is an absolute workhorse who takes up the minutes Firmino used to occupy. Absolutely works his arse off and is rarely injured. 
That's all true, but there all the similarities with Firmino end. Firmino suited out style, Gakpo doesn't. He is good under pressure, holds up play and keeps possession, but he slows the game in a way that is not in sync withe the team. He could have scored a hattrick against Sparta, even more, because a slow and technical game suite him really well. We will have those in the course of a season, and he is quite useful. But that's not how we normally play. Under Klopp, that is.
