He's getting a lot of scrutiny at the moment, but that's also the pressures of the title race. We're in the thick of it for 4 trophies, and with the injuries, there's more pressure on him to deliver.



He's not a kid either. Over 150 appearances for PSV, including in Europe every season. Over a year here now. Scored 3 times at the World Cup for the Dutch. He's a player you'd expect to be able to come in and do a job. So he'll naturally invite more scrutiny if he's not influencing games as we challenge for the title.



He should be fine going forward, but he'll continue to have pressure to score as we play more frustrating games (like the ones at Forest) in the middle of the title race. Every player will have their part to play in the title race in the run in, so he'll have his opportunities (especially with Jota out for so long). Just a matter if he'll be able to step up in those moments.