Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 275693 times)

Online Irishred1

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 01:51:16 pm »
Very tough crowd. Who do you guys want as a semi regular player prime Messi? Some games suit players skill set better than others. He's still young and learning. Ger off his back imo
Offline Runehammer

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 01:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 01:32:39 am
It's unbelievable.

Give the guy some rest, he's a brilliant footballer with a poor form atm.

But I guess it's the same people who said Nunez isn't good enough and needs to go in the summer.

Gakpo is in a similar run of 'form' as Diaz was for months (I know it had some big reasons) but Diaz recovered and found his flow back (besides his finishing).

Give him some time and support our players instead of writing them off.


Yeah this is right, I'm not a massive fan of him but I've seen enough to believe there's a player in there.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:47:45 pm
He did, and it was frustrating at times, especially when Diaz had has goal disallowed in the first half mainly because he didnt need the extra yard or two.

Im not coming after his quality or effort, more so his fit. Hes not a striker. In the squads current state, hes not really a false 9 since our wide players arent as pacey as they used to be. In the Netherlands, he was a left forward, but Klopp seems hesitant to play him there with a few exceptions (thought he was good at Burnley with Nunez fwiw). So what is he in this squad? A utility player?

I think he does well when he's linking play, he always seems to play better with Jota for some reason, who I think is a miss as he gives us something different. To be fair Klopp in the past has blamed himself, for moving Cody about and I'm not sure that has helped him, maybe his confidence is a bit affected at the moment. Utility players are something that managers for obvious reasons love but it's not always great for the individual player, look at Joe whose played all over the place! I think he will come good, I love watching Cody as he's very intelligent when he's playing but if you compare him to Nunez, he just appears to be less dramatic.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm »
Is he much of an improvement on Origi?

Probably, but at least Divock had the big moments.
Offline JP!

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:55:33 pm
Is he much of an improvement on Origi?

Probably, but at least Divock had the big moments.

Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm »
He's a key player for us if we want to win trophies and not just focus on the league.

In fact, his goals in the League Cup helped us reach the final which we won. I find the criticism a bit hrsh to be honest but that applies to most of our squad players at some point anyway. They might not start every game or be brilliant but they are vital to a team competing on different fronts.

Even in the Luton game that everyone was worried about because of injuries,  he scored the goal that put us in front. Players like him kept things ticking over when Mo, Darwin and Jota were out. If you're serious about winning trophies and not throwing qll your eggs into one basket then you have to be valuing the Gakpos, Tsimikases and Kellehers of this world.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

This is it.

I think even if we throw Origi on yesterday instead of him you always had a feeling he might put up with something crazy to win us the game.
Offline us_col

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 01:58:44 pm »
This guy will be good. He needs a bit of time.
Offline skipper757

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 03:19:26 pm »
He's getting a lot of scrutiny at the moment, but that's also the pressures of the title race.  We're in the thick of it for 4 trophies, and with the injuries, there's more pressure on him to deliver.

He's not a kid either.  Over 150 appearances for PSV, including in Europe every season.  Over a year here now.  Scored 3 times at the World Cup for the Dutch.  He's a player you'd expect to be able to come in and do a job.  So he'll naturally invite more scrutiny if he's not influencing games as we challenge for the title.

He should be fine going forward, but he'll continue to have pressure to score as we play more frustrating games (like the ones at Forest) in the middle of the title race.  Every player will have their part to play in the title race in the run in, so he'll have his opportunities (especially with Jota out for so long).  Just a matter if he'll be able to step up in those moments.
Offline amir87

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 03:24:30 pm »
All these posts about his ability at kicking a ball and not one mention of his fresh new trim. Sometimes I really do question if this is the right forum to discuss quality hairstyling or not.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:24:30 pm
All these posts about his ability at kicking a ball and not one mention of his fresh new trim. Sometimes I really do question if this is the right forum to discuss quality hairstyling or not.

 :D He's now too close to baldness for my liking
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 04:05:20 pm »
Origi could have come up with some magic, for sure, but press them in to the ground?? We were watching a different Origi over the years  ;D
Offline Redley

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 04:19:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

What an icon...but what Origi were you watching? :D Some of his most iconic moments were also some of the worst sub appearances you'll ever see!
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm »
Doesn't seem to possess that bit of aggression or tenacity required to be world class.

Always seems to be a bit languid and timid in matches.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 04:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm
Doesn't seem to possess that bit of aggression or tenacity required to be world class.

Always seems to be a bit languid and timid in matches.
That was Harvey before this season. Players can improve in that area.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm
I think he does well when he's linking play, he always seems to play better with Jota for some reason, who I think is a miss as he gives us something different. To be fair Klopp in the past has blamed himself, for moving Cody about and I'm not sure that has helped him, maybe his confidence is a bit affected at the moment. Utility players are something that managers for obvious reasons love but it's not always great for the individual player, look at Joe whose played all over the place! I think he will come good, I love watching Cody as he's very intelligent when he's playing but if you compare him to Nunez, he just appears to be less dramatic.
Think thats fair. As you suggest, it could simply be down to confidence. Going into the season, I thought he would be in our first choice XI, but that hasnt worked out for several reasons. It makes me wonder if he had those expectations for himself and has just struggled to adapt.
Online itihasas

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
He's still 24 and posting double digit returns. In 2 years he will start nearing his peak so we could easily see a spike in those numbers
Online Coolie High

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 12:05:14 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Far better technically, but seems to lack the same...I dunno, desire? Will?  Origi would've pressed City into the ground yesterday.

That is serious revisionism right there.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 02:24:43 am »
Yeah for all of Origis heroics, I dont think he ever pressed anyone in to the ground. Besides Pickford of course.
