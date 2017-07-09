« previous next »
Author Topic: Cody Mathès Gakpo  (Read 268445 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
I really wouldn't hammer him too much for anything that happened in the Forest game. He has played 300+ very, very intense minutes in the past 10 days before Forest game even kicked off. You could see it in everything he did, always that little bit too slow in both decision making and execution. You can't give your best when you're struggling to even cope with the pace of the game. I mean, in the very same game you could see it in McAlister - when he fucked up few relatively simple passes (for him) - simply because he was obviously tired.
Offline Draex

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 08:06:08 am »
My main issue with Gakpo is he doesnt appear to have a strikers instinct, he never seems to gamble that a cross will come in, or a keeper will parry etc. there were at least a couple including the Diaz cross across the face of the goal that Id expect our no.9 to be on the end of, and he wasnt even close, he wasnt even in the box. Compare that to Nunez or Danns even, they are always in the keepers face being a menace with that desire to score over anything else. Compare to Gakpo who is always on his heels, great with the game ahead of him and some space to run into mind, but He likes to come deep and when Elliot is playing its the wrong thing as we need him to stretch defences and get into the box, its why we always seem crowded out.

He just looks easy to defend against, Nunez came on and straight away they went 10 yards back, Diaz now had space to work with and we started to open them up both sides. Yes Im sure he was tired but he could still vary his game and play on the shoulder from time to time.
Offline rolla

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 08:54:01 am »
I don't really like the Bobby comparisons as dropping deep is the only thing they share really imo.

If anything he reminds me of Ox a lot more in style of play. Can turn and drive through midfield with the ball, can hit a ball, not particularly creative or strong at decision making.  He works hard but can struggle to get on the ball or consistently influence the game.

Like Ox he is still a really good, versatile player to have in the squad and he can be a handful when in form.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 09:00:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:06:08 am
My main issue with Gakpo is he doesnt appear to have a strikers instinct, he never seems to gamble that a cross will come in, or a keeper will parry etc. there were at least a couple including the Diaz cross across the face of the goal that Id expect our no.9 to be on the end of, and he wasnt even close, he wasnt even in the box. Compare that to Nunez or Danns even, they are always in the keepers face being a menace with that desire to score over anything else. Compare to Gakpo who is always on his heels, great with the game ahead of him and some space to run into mind, but He likes to come deep and when Elliot is playing its the wrong thing as we need him to stretch defences and get into the box, its why we always seem crowded out.

He just looks easy to defend against, Nunez came on and straight away they went 10 yards back, Diaz now had space to work with and we started to open them up both sides. Yes Im sure he was tired but he could still vary his game and play on the shoulder from time to time.
I agree with this, especially the easy to defend against bit. Defenders hate playing against pace and directness but he has neither. I mentioned the other day that being a forward in this league without pace you need other outstanding attributes and he hasnt really got one. Hes certainly not creative like Firmino, Bergkamp or Zola.

I think the criticism for taking that shot in the second half is possibly a little harsh, I expect most of forwards would have shot in the same situation. But it again shows how he often needs too much time to sort his feet out or get the ball into a shooting position. You simply dont get that time in this league.

I was more annoyed with the header in the first half where he only had the keeper to beat but ends up heading it back into the centre of the box to no-one.

Online SMASHerano

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
Perfectly happy with him as a squad player. Performances like yesterday happen even to the very best of players. I won't forget the number of times he scored important goals for us so far due to one bad performance.
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Our subs almost always seem good. They come in with fresh legs after we have worked the opponents tired for 75 min. Doing the hard ungreatful pressing and running for 75 min is a much tougher job, especially with a couple of though games in the legs.

I find the complaints about his finishing weird. Hes much better than Diaz, who has been missing tons of chances lately.
Gakpo is rather struggling with getting the chances, whereas Diaz is super involved
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:07 am by jepovic »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 11:12:21 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:10:46 am
Our subs almost always seem good. They come in with fresh legs after we have worked the opponents tired for 75 min. Doing the hard ungrateful pressing and running for 75 min is a much tougher job, especially with a couple of though games in the legs.

I find the complaints about his finishing weird. Hes much better than Diaz, who has been missing tons of chances lately.
Gakpo is rather struggling with getting the chances, whereas Diaz is super involved

They both play crucial roles though, Diaz works his backside off in games especially recently. Gakpo has more than played his part and scored some vital goals into the bargain, so no complaints about either of them.
Offline jepovic

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:12:21 am
They both play crucial roles though, Diaz works his backside off in games especially recently. Gakpo has more than played his part and scored some vital goals into the bargain, so no complaints about either of them.
Yeah, and not long ago Diaz was struggling with getting involved. Its normal.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 11:18:26 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:15:43 am
Yeah, and not long ago Diaz was struggling with getting involved. Its normal.

Yes, exactly. Both have played a lot of games recently as well, so it's normal that they are running on empty. We need our players back that will help everyone.
Offline JP!

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Not sure why we don't try Diaz central and Gakpo left when Nunez isn't on the pitch.  Did it for a bit yesterday, then Gakpo went wide right when Nunez came on and it seemed to help him.  But it feeds in again to that question - just what is he?
Online mullyred94

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 12:11:24 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:07:26 pm
Not sure why we don't try Diaz central and Gakpo left when Nunez isn't on the pitch.  Did it for a bit yesterday, then Gakpo went wide right when Nunez came on and it seemed to help him.  But it feeds in again to that question - just what is he?

To be fair he does prefer playing on the left his said it himself and hasn't really had a run there.
Online Dench57

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 12:21:00 pm »
I don't really feel like he's stepped up in the absence of the other forwards and if anything the recent games have just reinforced just why he's a squad player. I like him as a squad player btw but he's very much our 5th best attacker. Hope with a bit of rest he can step it up in the next games.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Needs to add more muscle. If you're not the quickest off the mark then you have to be strong.

It's fine in the Europa League but you need to be physical in England.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:07:26 pm
Not sure why we don't try Diaz central and Gakpo left when Nunez isn't on the pitch.  Did it for a bit yesterday, then Gakpo went wide right when Nunez came on and it seemed to help him.  But it feeds in again to that question - just what is he?
Diaz is not strong enough to play against big centrehalves.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:21:00 pm
I don't really feel like he's stepped up in the absence of the other forwards and if anything the recent games have just reinforced just why he's a squad player. I like him as a squad player btw but he's very much our 5th best attacker. Hope with a bit of rest he can step it up in the next games.

He has scored in recent games. Like Joe he is a victim of being moved into different positions, so he doesn't get a run in the one that suits him best.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm »
Gakpo has scored a good few tap ins and goals at the back post?? He's potentially just fucked physically, he hadn't started many games then played 4 90s in a row in 10 days. Sometimes when you're fucked physically the hardest thing to do is make that 5 yard burst in to the 6 yard box.
Online Redley

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Pretty thankless at the moment. Didnt play particularly well but weve been here before with others, hes not stopping which is a good sign. Just making the wrong decisions but itll come, a few months ago he was the one getting lucky breaks for goals and Darwin was struggling
