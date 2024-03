Yeah his shooting recently has been dodgy to say the least. Also not impacting play enough as no 9 but I will give him leeway because the last two games we've been playing with a non functioning midfield. He was good as a no 9 for us last season although not exactly in the same way as Firmino. So it has to be either a dip in form or the system. Certainly doesn't help that both wingers today and the last two games are also players who like to drop deep and pick up the ball.